Miley Cyrus Says She Paved the Way for Others In Her Generation
.@AnthonyMasonCBS catches up with star @MileyCyrus https://t.co/k9BuJAbEwz— CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) October 29, 2017
- In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Miley shared that others in her generation have had it easier after she did shocking things to the public first.
- Cyrus shared, "Everyone, you're welcome. I took all the slaps for you! Everything that anyone could have been mad at, I've done it all, so nothing seems that bad compared to all the things I've done. I don't feel like I got knocked down, but I got that women-judgment double-standard in a heavy dosing. And I'm okay with that. You know, I just recently read Hillary Clinton's book. And now I think of things in a whole different way. I always think, if she can lose an election, I can do this."
- Cyrus also reflected on her time on Hannah Montana by saying,"America feels like my aunt -- 'You've grown up so much, and we don't want to see you grow up! I definitely look back on it as a good time. I think what was hard for me was balancing everything. I think it got harder when I started touring as both -- I toured as Hannah Montana and as myself. I think that's probably what's a little bit wrong with me now! I mark that up to doing some extreme damage in my psyche as an adult person."
does your fav have Miley to thank?
(I stole that from a user here but it made me cackle)
Does your fav have Miley to thank?
Except you're a rich white lady with rich, famous & white parents. So please sit down.
"if she can lose an election, I can do this."
??? lol jesus