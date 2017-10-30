Pics from Taylor Swift's Nashville Secret Sessions

Anyone got a dupe for her lipstick? I love it. Reply

wear it and you're getting sued! Reply

It kinda looks like Rum Raisin? I think that's Cover Girl?

looks similar to the sephora cream lip stain in vintage rosewood

it looks like olivia from nars

it almost looks like Nars Shanghai Express.

It looks a lot like The Balm's Meet Matte Hughes Liquid lips in Adoring.



A little darker/more plum one is Kat Von D Exorcism. But it def looks like Adoring is a good match.

As someone who doesn't wear makeup, I'm so impressed at those of y'all who can identify a brand just by the color. That's pretty cool tbh lol.

https://www.sephora.com/product/tarteist-quick-dry-matte-lip-paint-P63087456?skuId=1884097&icid2=tarte_lp_naturalartistry_carousel:p63087456 there is a tarteist liquid lipstick similar "vibin"

cute :) i may be in the minority but i like her hair rn

Honestly me too. I've liked her makeup and hair a lot this era (her clothes on the other hand...lol)

LOL mte!

The hair looked cute during that video shoot she did in london

I honestly know nothing about Swift but why does ONTD hate her so much? They keep calling her a Trump voter but is there evidence for this or her Nazi support?



I don't get a lot of this beehive claims about Swift but again I don't follow her closely or know much about her. Reply

i like it too, if i have even the slightest curl in my hair i would let them fly free whatever way they wanted

This era is so sloppy from a styling perspective IDGI

oh, is she dragging the Grammy Awards with her from house to house? cool....

I think the fans are at her house?

As if she doesn't have a guarded truck with her Grammy's inside following her around wherever she goes. She saw what happened with the Bling Ring.

i think certain grammys are at certain houses lol

If I had more than one Grammy and more than one house I'd scatter them around too tbh

Her face is so punchable.

this era is so boring.. pick it up!

taylor is not your best friend for life

stop this

stop this Reply

mte it's honestly so creepy they believe this. by her playing into it it's not helping their mentality.

lmao @ her fans posing with her grammys

When will Meghan Trainor let ha fans pose with her Best New Artist Grammy tbh?



She has non-white fans? 😲🤔

Honestly, that was kind of my first thought.

blacks love taytay <3

ontd, what pose would you ask Taylor to do if she invited you to her secret sessions?



I'd ask for her to do a classic Sailor Moon pose, while I did Sailor Jupiter.







tbh 😌 Reply

I'd make her let me stand on a step stool to be taller than her.

grab her grammy and start waving it around like the moon rod

Eyes closed. Then I'd steal something from her house, run like hell and sell it for thousands of dollars!

Edited at 2017-10-30 10:24 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-30 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

let me toss my hair over her feet

i have her hoist me up on her shoulders and parade me about the room. second choice: carrying me over the threshold pose

sis is trying to play both sides of the fence, taking a pic with a black guy & draping herself in camo

lmao this is what I came here to comment on

someone apparently asked her to hold a grammy and she goes "how about a VMA? this is the one that got stolen?"

At least she made them feel at home.

I don't think you should open your mouth so wide for a closeup HD photo lol...that 3rd photo is...unfortunate

mte or invest in a tongue scraper

