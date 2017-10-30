October 30th, 2017, 03:40 pm moheetoe Kpop Post: Blackpink in the batcave, GOT7,SuperJunior Blackpink's MV is playing the back of the new AT&T featurette of Justice League(0:46)GOT7-Turn UpSuperJunior-One more ChanceSource:https://www.youtube.com/embed/qqzphnlfZtMS2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mn9W9o7gKGAS3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/-UROg0lsqW0 Tagged: ben affleck, dc comics, film - action / adventure, jpop / cpop / kpop, music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 88 comments Add comment
get that promo tho!!
That and I find their "charisma" to be lackluster.
Gotnobops7 are terrible as usual buy Likey on itunes!!!!!!
Also, when I saw Leeteuk, I was like "god, I forgot how much I can't stand your thirsty ass."
Better than seeing Kangin, mind you.