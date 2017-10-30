Kpop Post: Blackpink in the batcave, GOT7,SuperJunior

i have so many questions about that blackpink cameo lmao



get that promo tho!! Reply

Thread

Link

I decided to give up on Got7 after Hard Carry I think the only guy group I'll bother with is Seventeen and I really don't know how that came to be. Reply

Thread

Link

NOT batman giving blackpink more promo than yg 😩 Reply

Thread

Link

I liked blackpink until I realized they bring nothing more to the table than being pretty 2ne1 Reply

Thread

Link

I was not really into them or anything but figured if they released something I liked I would be interested (I was a big 2NE1 fan), but then Like It's Your Last came out and it was so obviously meant to be a 2NE1 single I was turned off.



That and I find their "charisma" to be lackluster. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the BP cameo looks edited lmfaooo wtf i miss my girlies :(

Gotnobops7 are terrible as usual buy Likey on itunes!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Is it really time for BlackPink's first 6 months in the basement? Time sure does fly Reply

Thread

Link