Post Malone has to be an industry plant I DONT GET IT Reply

Thread

Link

he's such a shitbag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

very few of these artists are likeable Reply

Thread

Link

Early projections have her going top 3 on billboard by next week



Edited at 2017-10-30 10:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she’s going to outpeak 5h 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She will and she'll probably go number 1 honestly unless someone huge like Drake, the Weeknd, Justin, or Rihanna drops something and blocks her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I truly see Havana going number 1 possibly and that'll be wild considering Ariana, Selena, Demi, who been at this a lot longer still don't have one but this squeaky racist gerbil will Reply

Thread

Link

Let's see those album sales and the likelihood of a second hit song. Until then she's just a fad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. I don't think she'll sell a lot album wise because nobody really knows who she is and most of her fans aren't really even Americans. Her base is like 70% south americans much like 5h's fanbase is and they're dedicated but they don't count much toward US album sales. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

justice for queen ari Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Ariana had a

Demi deserves one, tbh. I feel no pity for Selena's talentless ass. She can go cry to her good friend Woody Allen. I hope she stays flopping.Ariana had a #1 with Problem, no?Demi deserves one, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ariana's #1 was blocked by Iggy Azalea's Fancy. That was when Iggy had 3 songs in the top 10 at once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ariana was blocked by Iggy’s fancy, Problem was her highest charting single Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every one of these songs is a piece of shit and most of the artists are as well. Reply

Thread

Link

Cardi B’s No Limit just entered the top 30. Another hit in the basket lol and her song w Migos will most likely be a hit too



Girl is on 🔥



I need Cardi Bey tho Reply

Thread

Link

What garbage. Reply

Thread

Link

All of these songs make me immediately change the radio station. "Feel It Still" has to be one of the worst songs I've ever heard. Reply

Thread

Link