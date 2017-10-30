Kristen Bell Says There Will Be More Veronica Mars

Yess! Even though personally it would be more interesting if we got a new lead, still in high-school - Veronica could fill the mentor role. Reply

Thread

Link

YES that’s a great idea! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what would you hope for in a veronica mars revival, ontd?



For it to be lost in time...



For it to be lost in time... Reply

Thread

Link

Only if it doesn't mess with TGP. The Good Place >>>>> Veronica Mars, especially when it comes to romance. Reply

Thread

Link

i would not mind, i liked the movie Reply

Thread

Link

But will there be more gentrification in the dirty bowels of Los Angeles? Reply

Thread

Link

Why worry about families being able to afford their rent when there’s money to be made? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I noticed her and her husband's gross cutesy exburb couple schtick seems to insulate them for criticism from this. They can fetishize people of color but not actually do things to help them. Interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's from a lily white rich suburb of Detroit so I'm not surprised. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Good Place is such a bad show. Cancel it Reply

Thread

Link

omw its rare to see a negative comment about TGP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its probably a cultural thing and erican humor i dont get. I never got into 30 Rock, The Office, Community etc either Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Listen just because you don't like it doesn't mean it should get cancelled okay? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sorry for your bad taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya basic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Cancel yaself tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What on earth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES lol tho I only watched 1.5 episodes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hdu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Flop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m ready for it. Reply

Thread

Link

*crying for the buffy universe*



someone please just give me a buffy spin off. anything. faith the vampire slayer, slayer anthology taking place in different time periods, etc. Reply

Thread

Link

Whedon can't manage any of those things. He's a mess.

But I always wanted to see the Slayer that Spike killed on the subway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What about a Buffy Silicon Valley spin-off? They’re all nerdy enough right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I desperately was a Buffy reboot or a time after all the slayers were activated. We can keep joss it of it though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't care for the movie at all so if a revival is anything like that, no thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

As long as there's lots of Weevil, Wallace and Mac.



Idk tho I think s1 was awesome and the show just wasn't as great after. But I love me some VMars sooooo yes, I'm down Reply

Thread

Link

ia, the reveal in s1 sent shivers up my spine lmao, I guessed the reveal from s2 and s3 was just...... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and a trip to the dentist episode's reveal was so fucking great too! that entire season was p well crafted whereas the next two seasons were such a mess. idk i feel like in s2 they focused way too much on romance and s3 is just pure trash and i'm still not sure wtf they were doing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I generally liked all 3 seasons but with how people whine about seasons 2 & 3 sometimes I wish season 1 was just a mini series but, then again, we wouldn't have Tessa's mostly fanastic cameo on the show or my favorite episode of the series (Ain't No Magic Mountain high enough, barring that trasphobic grossness with Cassidy) either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm over it Reply

Thread

Link





I'm up for the VM plot line where Chris Lowell and I hook up. Reply

Thread

Link

Would you be willing to do nude photography for him? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he is such a cutie. i could never root for logan after that. jason dohring is ugly as sin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved him as piz and i'm sad that the show this gif is from only lasted a season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's a qt for sho.



his photography/insta is really good too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Soz, he's already taken by me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This and roswell are the only revivals I want Reply

Thread

Link

I never saw Roswell, Charmed, Everwood, Dawsons Creek, Gilmore Girls, Felicity, Popular or Jack & Bobby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was it a white people thing because I never saw any of those shows either. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The fuck is Jack & Bobby? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've seen Charmed (Netflix, not when it aired), Roswell and Gilmore Girls but not the others. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think we need this, the movie was already lame enough. Reply

Thread

Link

Listen just because you don't need it doesn't mean no one else does okay? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link