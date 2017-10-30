Kristen Bell Says There Will Be More Veronica Mars
Kristen Bell says more 'Veronica Mars' is definitely going to happen: https://t.co/ATA363ph0v pic.twitter.com/nxeWFh89kG— Glamour (@glamourmag) October 30, 2017
- Ryan Hansen (Dick Casablancas in Veronica Mars) was asked if there would be a revival of the series so he called up Kristen Bell to ask her
- Bell said she is willing to put the effort in and "it's going to happen"
- She and Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas are in touch about when to do it. She is currently starring in The Good Place so she says they would have to do a miniseries
- While the revival film was crowdfunded, Bell says they probably won't go that route again. She thinks the episodic format fits the story better and they don't want to make the fans pay for it again
source 1 2
what would you hope for in a veronica mars revival, ontd?
