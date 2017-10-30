These LGBT Actors and Entertainers Aren't Here for Kevin Spacey's Suspiciously Timed Coming Out





I thought Ira's piece was really great.



.@ira writes brilliantly on how Kevin Spacey's coming out grossly conflates homosexuality with pedophilia. https://t.co/7SD5svIDbE pic.twitter.com/ZI1rZBf4ak — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) October 30, 2017



Spacey's statement was so appalling and irresponsible. I wonder if more stories will wind up coming out. Judging by his history and the whispers it's likely there's a lot :(

I'm genuinely worried about the Spacey/Singer thing coming to light because of this. It's incredibly complicated, because victims need justice and these predators should fry for what they've done to children. But it helps to propel the myth that homosexuality and pedophilia are the same thing (looking at you, Stephen Fry) and it just seems like it'll be too easy for conservatives to turn this whole thing into "liberal, gay Hollywood" rather than the larger examination of age and power and opportunity that it actually is -- regardless of sexuality. Reply

in this day & age people who believe or want to belive such myths abt homosexuality aren't going to be convinced by these child abuse scandals, to them this is simply more ammo to use in their already bigoted, hateful discourse. so to me that's absolutely no reason to even hesitate about exposing these scandals & giving victims some sort of justice at last. Reply

Wait, what did Stephen Fry say? I've always hated him lol Reply

Ignorant folk willingly stay ignorant. Fuck them.



the LGBT community is strong enough and loud enough to denounce sexual predators within our midst whilst also fighting salacious lies; also, we have allies more than willing and able to fight with us.



EXPOSE THEM ALL!! Reply

Some men need to learn how to properly apologize. Many seem shit at it. Reply

They've never had to apologize before. Meanwhile, women are so used to it they apologize to inanimate objects. Reply

I agree, I was thinking that too. I apologize for everything even if it’s not my fault. It’s equally as problematic. Reply

He should atone, not apologize. I don't think you can effectively apologize for shit like this.

Lots of people have no clue how to apologize, but men are definitely more suspect. Reply

ONTD, do you think Spacey's days are numbered? Reply

it sounds like his netflix projects are dropping, and they're not fucking around (execs are having meetings and everything today, apparently). i can see him running away to england again after the US media tears him apart. he can buddy up with fellow pretentious asshole stephen fry Reply

Not England. They're still reeling from the Saville repercussions. A number of papers quashed stories about Saville while he was alive and shortly after his death. They seem to be taking this as a do-over. There are so many stories about Spacey from his theater days alone. They're fucking going in. Reply

I almost asked you if you had tea on Stephen going after underage boys, but then I remembered how old his husband is... Reply

Nope, he'll be fine - he isn't a "brand" nor is he dependent on making box office grabs AKA he may have a few rough few months but he'll do a bit part in a film and will get another Oscar. Reply

i don't think so tbh. unless a shitload of other victims come forward, imo he's gonna finish HoC and then he'll go on a long break & will come back in a few years when this is nothing but a distant memory. hollywood doesn't gaf abt kids. :( Reply

I think it depends if more victims come forward/statute of limitations. Reply

More victims would have to come forward. Reply

he's done



i doubt this is an isolated incident so i'm pretty sure we're very possibly going to hear much worse from other victims in the next few weeks Reply

i doubt it :( Reply

I feel like if more come out definitely, if not maybe he can go away for a few years and then come back. The Netflix stuff getting dropped (even if it was gonna end anyway) makes me happy at least. Reply

I've literally never cared for him as an actor, so that's fine with me honestly.



But I doubt it. Unless a lot more accusations come out, unfortunately. Reply

House of Cards is officially canceled. Reply

He'll make a ~comeback like Mel Gibson, ugh. Reply

i hope so. at least they're ending house of cards next season, not sure if they had other seasons planned but they claimed it was over this story. Reply

Depends on how much else comes out, tbh. And about how many other people. We will definitely reach a saturation point of people going, "Well I guess we can't condemn everyone or there'll be no one left to watch har har har!" Reply

I would certainly hope so, but it's hard to say. Reply

Yes but he can always go to France like the other creeps Reply

GET HIM GAYS!!! ANNIHILATE HA! Reply

Gays don’t forget to stop at Bryan singers pool Reply

I'm cackling at this omg Reply

i love your icon lol Reply

Your icon is amazing. Steve for life. I've loved him since the ending of S1. Reply

A+ gif usage! Reply

i'm honestly so mad at spacey for choosing to come out in his alleged apology. way to tie the fact that you're a sexual predator with being gay Reply

Ditto. I’m also curious why he wrote that he chooses to be with men when there are so many conservatives still arguing that being gay is a choice. Reply

His word choice of "choosing" irked me too Reply

there could be female victims out there he used his power over in some way, might've been loosely worded to prepare himself for that. Reply

Cuz he's a piece of shit? And predator isn't a real sexual orientation? Reply

it's to spin it and make him seem like a victim. Like the accusations forced him to come out. He could have assaulted women who knows Reply

esp cause the christians and bigots are gonna use that as fuel for their "all gays are rapists and pedophiles" fire Reply

Exactly, like people from my country (Russia) they all think gay man are pedophiles, it's pretty much the same thing for them, they don't even try to separate gay men from pedophiles. Now they'll run this story really hard by saying - there you go, we told you! Reply

RIGHT? The audacity of this fucker to come out like this. Reply

mfte Reply

I made this point to one of my friends she jumped to what the catholic priests did. I called her a rape apologist and the fight got ugly. 🙄 Reply

Yup Reply

fuck you andy cohen Reply

i cant remember if im a pedophile or not but if i am then i was drunk

btw guys im gay



christ spacey Reply

I am enjoying Spacey's downfall, its glorious







I am enjoying Spacey's downfall, its glorious

was about to say the same thing about Andy Cohen. He's NEXT ON THE LIST! Reply

lol let's not conflate being a shitty person w being a sexual predator, please Reply

what are the rumors about Andy Cohen? Reply

other than fucking Ty*er O*kley how does that make him sexual predator? I mostly meant rot in the sense that hes an annoying misogynistic attention whore that thrives off breaking women down and trying to be "woke" Reply

No, Bryan singer Reply

How one can rest on "I was drunk" excuse? Like when Im drinking my mind never tells me to go and try to have sex with a minor. I can't even put it in my head!

He probably already regrets not coming up with something better. Reply

Isn’t that what David Cross blamed it on too? When my ex hit me repeatedly across the face and pushed me out of a car, he blamed it on alcohol too. I’m pretty sure it was because he was an asshole, not because he drank. Reply

Yep, David Cross claimed he "must've been drunk" when he was being racist. Reply

Right? 'I was drunk' is a good excuse for dancing on a table or trying a stupid stunt at a party, not attacking minors. Alcohol can only make people do so much Reply

lmfao i'm a messy drunk but seriously who even thinks that? i've fought people, i've made out with people but come on. Reply

i feel like people always try to pull the 'i was drunk' card. like...if you know you turn into a shitty person (or an actual criminal in this case) when drunk, surely you would think 'hmm, maybe i shouldn't drink as much'. Reply

Seriously. When I’m drunk l’m on the prowl for a Big Mac, not a minor to have sex with Reply

I read wanda sykes' tweet in her voice Reply

lol same Reply

i did too Reply

thank you for posting these! So fucking on point.



Love them. Reply

thank you! Adding these! Reply

yaaas Reply

That's really great that names in the community like Zachary Quinto and George Takei are supporting the victim. Seriously. I always expect the worst from Hollywood so I'm pleasantly surprised when proven wrong Reply

Guess I gotta go toss my panthers sweater into a fire. BYE. Reply

the gays won't have you, spacey. have a terrible, lonely, miserable rest of your life. Reply

I love how Kevin's response to being a pedo was basically:



"I know her but don't remember dat shit



But if it did happen I blame it on da al-al-al-alcohol



BTW I'm gay LOL" Reply

i have been stewing about this all day, i'm so glad people are calling him out on his bullshit. i always knew i liked quinto.



Edited at 2017-10-30 08:54 pm (UTC) Reply

But have you been K-Stewing???



sorry Reply

Lmao don't be sorry for this Reply

lol Reply

do not apologise for greatness Reply

amazing Reply

