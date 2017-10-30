These LGBT Actors and Entertainers Aren't Here for Kevin Spacey's Suspiciously Timed Coming Out
October 30, 2017
Well said Zach https://t.co/c0HdvT2h1w— Andy Cohen (@Andy) 30. Oktober 2017
I couldn’t have said it better myself. https://t.co/ZjwQ6fieKC— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) 30. Oktober 2017
Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) 30. Oktober 2017
But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous. Ok goodnight!— billy eichner (@billyeichner) 30. Oktober 2017
The timing of this announcement has raised some eyebrows, to be sure. https://t.co/C3laoxYKhA— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 30. Oktober 2017
In pretty much every way. Its the last dying fart of a predator who has been exposed. https://t.co/g9MbltL194— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) 30. Oktober 2017
I am Bi, have been to parties with minors while entoxicated & I have never assaulted anyone because being being bi doesnt make u a predator.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) 30. Oktober 2017
Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) 30. Oktober 2017
No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz— Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) 30. Oktober 2017
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
I thought Ira's piece was really great.
the LGBT community is strong enough and loud enough to denounce sexual predators within our midst whilst also fighting salacious lies; also, we have allies more than willing and able to fight with us.
EXPOSE THEM ALL!!
i doubt this is an isolated incident so i'm pretty sure we're very possibly going to hear much worse from other victims in the next few weeks
But I doubt it. Unless a lot more accusations come out, unfortunately.
btw guys im gay
christ spacey
I am enjoying Spacey's downfall, its glorious
Edited at 2017-10-30 08:49 pm (UTC)
He probably already regrets not coming up with something better.
Love them.
"I know her but don't remember dat shit
But if it did happen I blame it on da al-al-al-alcohol
BTW I'm gay LOL"
Edited at 2017-10-30 08:54 pm (UTC)
sorry