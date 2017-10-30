So no more slave owners in the family being broadcast? Bloatfleck taught ha! Reply

...is she related to slave owners? Reply

no, ben affleck did this before and apparently tried to stop it from being known publicly that his ancestors were slave owners Reply

Not true. The dad on Modern Family had slaves owners in his tree. His episode aired last year. Reply

I saw GIFs on tumblr of Anderson Cooper being told one of his relatives was killed by one of his slaves and the person was like "do you think he deserved it" and Cooper was just like "yep" Reply

I just started watching this season and I love this show now Reply

damn that's sad. Reply

ia. Whatever anyone thinks of her personally, it's really sad (but not terribly surprising in the family tree of any Jewish celebrity, so many people lost family in the Holocaust). Reply

They nearly lynched all Jews in Europe in a couple years. Reply

she's not Japanese? I'm shocked. Reply

I did a DNA test a few months ago and I discovered some interesting things about my ancestry. Reply

My paternal grandmother was the only one in her family to survive the Shoah. My grandfather's family had it a bit better, his sister survived as well. The family on my mother's side was lucky enough to make it to Switzerland before things got really bad. Reply

god charlize's wardrobe in this movie killed me i want it all Reply

I found out a former coworker is a direct descendant of Rudolph Hess. Reply

omg.... did that bother them? Reply

Don't know but don't think so. Apparently they go drunk and dropped that bomb in front of a bunch of coworker, the majority of which are Jewish. Needless to say, that did not go over well. Reply

she didn't discover she is an asian?also i miss happy endings Reply

Oh my God, yes. ABC fucked up big time. Reply

Don't Trust the Bitch in Apartment 23 and Happy Endings that was like perfect comedy night

abc sucks Reply

lol i know people hated dave but i liked him a lot better than the regular white lead like ted mosby. he was so ridiculous/pathetic it ended up being funny. Reply

How Much Do You Know About Your Family's History, ONTD?



my paternal grandmother escaped the spanish civil war and fled to portugal as a child

all the other grandparents are portuguese, from diff parts the country but all near the coast. one of them is also a WWII survivor but i don't really like to discuss that tbh.

and i know a few stories that go back to my great-great-grandparents, but i wish i knew more.



also *pssst* DNA tests are bullshit & just about as credible as myers-briggs or astrology, so don't spend your hard earned money on them, lol



my ancestry dna test wasn't bullshit...it matched me with a 1st cousin that I had never met Reply

i mean the ones where you send a spit sample & they tell you're 1/84th german, 1/124th ethiopian, 1/68th armenian, etc.



---





Numerous companies have sprung up which charge £30 to £300 to trace a person’s past from a saliva sample. Business is booming, with some valued at £1billion.



A leaflet by charity Sense About Science says such claims should be taken with a large pinch of salt.

It explains the DNA tests used were designed to look at a whole population, not individuals. This means results are vague at best, and may be plain wrong.



The charity says that our most recent common ancestor dates back just 3,500 years, meaning many of us will find the same colourful characters in our past.



The leaflet says: ‘A company might tell you you are related to the Queen of Sheba. The short answer is yes, you probably are. We could say this for many people alive today. We are all related, it’s a matter of degree.’



Steve Jones, emeritus professor of genetics at University College London, said: ‘In a long trudge through history, two parents, four grandparents and so on, very soon everyone runs out of ancestors and has to share them.



‘As a result, almost every Briton is a descendent of Viking hordes, Roman legions, African migrants, Indian Brahmins, or anyone else they fancy.’



And despite claims to the contrary, the tests can’t pinpoint which part of the world a person’s ancestors came from - or how their forbearers moved across the globe.



Professor David Balding, of also of UCL, advises that those interested in learning about their family tree should follow a more traditional, and less expensive, method of research, such as unearthing written information from boxes and trunks in their attic and scouring church records.



He said: ‘Be very wary about the claims of DNA companies because they are prone to exaggeration.’

Mark Thomas, professor of evolutionary genetics at UCL, said: ‘Ancestry is complicated and very messy. Genetics is even messier. The idea that we can read our ancestry directly from our genes is absurd. This is business, and the business is genetic astrology.’

sorry to throw this at you, but did you find out any of that info about your family in portugal online? i'm trying to get info on my grandfather who was adopted from hungary but it looks like i'll have to fly to portugal and go to my dad's little town church that's like 900 years old and see if they have records. Reply

one of my grandfathers once had a job fixing typewriters & other small machinery in wernher von braun's lab, and ended up a POW in russia when that whole place got busted. and one of my great-aunts almost got on the gustloff (greatest ship tragedy in history, the titanic is small fish by comparison) but they missed it lol.



i don't rly know anything about my ancestry beyond that. Reply

My boyfriend's grandparents are a bit older than most but his grandma's parents escaped the Jewish Pogroms in Odessa with her baby brother. They left everything and came to America with 0 money. Reply

Both of my parents are from the same town in Mexico and both of them had uncles who were assassins and the dad's uncle ended up assassinating my mom's uncle.



