Donna Karan Tries to Save Her Brand
WATCH: @ABC News Exclusive: Donna Karan apologizes for Weinstein comments; "what I said is so wrong, not who I am:" https://t.co/EKiX4FN3YG pic.twitter.com/pUMK8NVxjP— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 30, 2017
Fashion designer Donna Karan gave a new interview to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, apologizing for the comments she made in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal (icymi, she said that sexually harassed women 'ask for it' by dressing seductively).
“I love women. I absolutely adore women. I care about them. I’m a mother, I’m a grandmother, you know, and I’ve never done this before, and I will never, ever do it again."
She blamed her comments on lack of sleep: “I had just...come from a 14-hour plane trip. I walked into a situation that I wasn’t prepared for in any circumstances whatsoever.”
"Who is that woman? That's not the woman we know. That's not me. That is not me. What Harvey did, what any man does, is completely unacceptable."
She admitted she had heard of the allegations against Weinstein before her original comments: "I heard a whisper, but there were whispers all over...it wasn't until a day and a half after that I truly heard about it."
Roberts asked her what she would say to people who felt she was merely apologizing to save her brand in the wake of calls for a boycott of her designs: "It's not about my brand...I want to bring us all together as a team to face the world that we're faced with today."
They recorded you saying that on video Donna. I mean I can't remember which videos I've seen but she used to eye on young male models all the time at her goddamn shows. Her clothing isn't even great anyways.
i'm amazed at how dumb ppl must be to throw that kind of bs out there expecting it to be believed.
"I just came from a 14-hour plane trip."
Celebs have to come up with some better excuses or be honest.
