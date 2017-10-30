Donna Karan Tries to Save Her Brand



Fashion designer Donna Karan gave a new interview to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, apologizing for the comments she made in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal (icymi, she said that sexually harassed women 'ask for it' by dressing seductively).

“I love women. I absolutely adore women. I care about them. I’m a mother, I’m a grandmother, you know, and I’ve never done this before, and I will never, ever do it again."

She blamed her comments on lack of sleep: “I had just...come from a 14-hour plane trip. I walked into a situation that I wasn’t prepared for in any circumstances whatsoever.”

"Who is that woman? That's not the woman we know. That's not me. That is not me. What Harvey did, what any man does, is completely unacceptable."

She admitted she had heard of the allegations against Weinstein before her original comments: "I heard a whisper, but there were whispers all over...it wasn't until a day and a half after that I truly heard about it."

Roberts asked her what she would say to people who felt she was merely apologizing to save her brand in the wake of calls for a boycott of her designs: "It's not about my brand...I want to bring us all together as a team to face the world that we're faced with today."

source
Tagged: , , ,