Taika Waititi would do a Black Widow comedy film
#ThorRagnarok Director #TaikaWaititi Wants To Helm A Solo #BlackWidow Movie... But Make It A Comedy https://t.co/VuIeTxEdjr pic.twitter.com/wxYLqcVGDY— ComicBookMovie.com (@ComicBook_Movie) October 27, 2017
- National treasure Taika Waititi said he would be interested in doing a Black Widow film as a comedy.
- "In all honesty, I reckon I could probably bring something pretty unique to any of the franchises, so I’d love to see Black Widow. [I’d like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be, because we know her story and it’s very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark. But! What’s the funny version of that? What’s the more entertaining version of that?”
- Marvel and Asian actress Johansson claim its possible to do a Black Widow film, but who the fuck knows?
will never happen but it would be fun
...but seriously, where is the "Wolves" sequel we've been promised, Taika?!
the problem was marvel refusing to do female lead movies for such a long time.
Meanwhile. Wonder Woman is over here like... mmmmhmmm
especially since it was released around the time the supergirl trailer was.