Taika Waititi would do a Black Widow comedy film

I want a black widow movie. I've wanted it forever. But I don't want it as a comedy. I want a kick ass action flick on par with Winter Soldier. Where it's intelligent, has depth, has her doing what must be done, but not pining over a dude like she did in Ultron. Reply

Bond + Atomic Blonde + Kill Bill Reply

YES Reply

Scarlett can't do comedy tho, she was painfully bad in Girls' Night Out Reply

Rough Night? Reply

rough movie Reply

spy thriller or nothing. Reply

stop on this black widow movie her time has passed Reply

...but seriously, where is the "Wolves" sequel we've been promised, Taika?! Okay......but seriously, where is the "Wolves" sequel we've been promised, Taika?! Reply

I need it so much Reply

I did not expect to walk away from Season 2 a Steve Harrington fan, sis! Reply

This! Or another vampire one, I don't care. RIP Petyr. Reply

Seriously, I need it! Reply

It literally took them 10 years to turn their short into a full-length movie. We're Wolves ain't happening as long as Marvel owns Taika. Reply

I watched this for the first time FINALLY today!! and i thought i couldnt love Taika more than i already do. he's just beyond precious <3 Reply

I’d want a BW movie when marvel inevitably reboots with new castings. Otherwise, issa no from me. There’s nothing will we get out of scarborough that we haven’t seen already.



Reply

not exactly what i would want in a black widow movie, but you know what? at this point i'd accept anything 😭 Reply

I'd prefer a darker movie but I'd watch a comedy too. I'd love a difference actress either way! Reply

recast and then I'd love a black widow movie. Reply

not with scarjo as the lead, no Reply

it should be abundantly clear by now that scarjo doesn't want this movie Reply

I dont think she is the problem. everytime she has been asked she's said she'd like to do it.



the problem was marvel refusing to do female lead movies for such a long time. Reply

She said she would like to do it. The problem is the dudebros at Marvel Reply

I think it'll happen now that Fiege has wrestled the MCU away from Marvel and is under the disney umbrella. It was that Pearlmutter jackass that didn't want it. He said women wouldn't go to a comic book film and there was no money in it.





Meanwhile. Wonder Woman is over here like... mmmmhmmm Reply

Interesting how she gets hate yet somehow we don't hate resident zionist gal gadot anymore Reply

the mcu has been under disney for awhile now and still there's only one female-led film planned, and it's not appearing for another two years, and keeps getting pushed back further and further Reply

Um I'm pretty sure that is just marvel being terrible Reply

Oh goodness Taika is funny as funny as fuck. His Viago had me dying last night. I want more comedy films from him outside of Marvel period. It's cool to see maori folks make it big in Hollywood (Jermaine too). Reply

if theres one marvel movie that SHOULD NOT be a comedy is a potential black widow one. Reply

that snl skit is iconic lmao.







especially since it was released around the time the supergirl trailer was.



Reply

