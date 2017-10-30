House of Cards ending with Season 6
#HouseOfCards Ending With Sixth and Final Season at Netflix https://t.co/mVNSs6MP1e pic.twitter.com/UMkhi6GfGv— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 30, 2017
Netflix announced today House of Cards upcoming 6th season will be its last.
The conclusion has been in the works since the summer.
Source
Have Kevin Spacey get murdered on screen. Torch the whole shitshow.
i didn't watch season 5 though
still its not worth the watch imo.
Edited at 2017-10-30 07:57 pm (UTC)
I mean, it's always been "basically a soap opera but with good production values" but S1/S2 hit the "amazingly fun pulp" notes, while everything after that is kinda badly paced, and the writers had to make a lot of characters suddenly implausibly stupid in order to try and keep topping the previous seasons' ~shocking~ moments.
"We have also heard that Netflix’s Spacey starring film Gore about the acerbic author Gore Vidal may be on the chopping block now too."
And apparently this is the film's synopsis: "A young man spends a summer in Italy where he meets his idol, Gore Vidal, who teaches him about life, love, and politics."
I can't think of any reason for this film to be greenlit other than to fulfill some gross executive's wank fantasy.