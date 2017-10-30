House of Cards ending with Season 6

Nice timing, lol Reply

Right? Here's hoping Spacey ends up in jail Reply

Hope they kill off Frank Underwood. Reply

It's honestly the only proper ending I can think of. Reply

Have Kevin Spacey get murdered on screen. Torch the whole shitshow. Have Kevin Spacey get murdered on screen. Torch the whole shitshow. Reply

in the first episode please. give the other 9 eps to Robin Wright and burn this bitch down. Reply

am jealous of her bone sructure Reply

i hope claire kills frank



i didn't watch season 5 though Reply

I see you Netflix trying to distance yourself from Spacey. "Yes we employed him, but this is the final season now so it's OK!" Reply

Especially when, once again, this has been a known secret in Hollywood. They hired him knowing full well that he is a creep. Reply

Just came here to say what absolute trash this show has turned into. Reply

same here too. It lost its mojo past 2 seasons. Got old and tired so this is long overdue. Reply

I've never seen the show before. It didn't sound interesting at all to me, though. Reply

I only watched it for Neve Campbell and even she couldn't keep me watching the show :( Reply

A lot of it is stupidly complicated and it gets really dumb in the later seasons. Reply

Me neither. But then again, the only shows I watch are either on Comedy Central or HBO. Reply

the first season was amazing, if you're still interested after that you should watch the other seasons. Reply

first season was a solid 8/10 then it turned to shit. the writing has always been poor, excellent acting and direction but its clear that they have zero foresight whatsoever it could have been a great show



still its not worth the watch imo.



Edited at 2017-10-30 07:57 pm (UTC) Reply

I tried watching it several times and fell asleep EVERY FUCKING TIME! Reply

it was good at first but i lost interest later Reply

The first season is amazing, the second season is good, everything after that ranges from "has its moments" to "insultingly dumb."



I mean, it's always been "basically a soap opera but with good production values" but S1/S2 hit the "amazingly fun pulp" notes, while everything after that is kinda badly paced, and the writers had to make a lot of characters suddenly implausibly stupid in order to try and keep topping the previous seasons' ~shocking~ moments. Reply

tried watching the first season and managed to get through it, but wasn't into it enough to bother forcing myself to continue past that Reply

good riddance Reply

Smdh at them totally Kool-Aid Man-ing the fuck out of this situation. Reply

sad that Spacey's career won't take a hit Reply

not with THAT attitude! Reply

I told all my coworkers about this and they were absolutely shocked and even they said they would never support him again, so idk his image is done. Hell prob still get work bc hes white lbr. Reply

This is delicious. Reply

omg she looked so good in ep3. usually they do her so dirty with spider lashes Reply

She really did and her hair looked so pretty in this scene. I gasped. Reply

she reminds me of sarah huckabee sanders Reply

Gurl bye Reply

they're also considering cancelling his movie they have in development per deadline



"We have also heard that Netflix’s Spacey starring film Gore about the acerbic author Gore Vidal may be on the chopping block now too." Reply

I'm working on an "exposé" on Spacey and I just hope this goddamn predator faces some consequences for his actions Reply

I want to know which Netflix honchos thought this film was a good idea, Gore Vidal was also heavily rumored to prey on teenaged boys.



And apparently this is the film's synopsis: "A young man spends a summer in Italy where he meets his idol, Gore Vidal, who teaches him about life, love, and politics."



I can't think of any reason for this film to be greenlit other than to fulfill some gross executive's wank fantasy. Reply

