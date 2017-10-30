Today on The View!
Today on The View Joy and Sunny are not here for Meghan's deflecting of the indictments of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Rick Gates by bringing up Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Meghan tries to justify her comments by saying she's just reiterating what people on her side of the aisle are thinking.
Other topics include:
-Joy's appearance on Bill Maher from Friday night
-Kevin Spacey sexual assault allegation by actor Anthony Rapp
-Justin Bieber's pastor is interviewed
She also keeps saying the Steele dossier is fake when most of it has been verified by independent sources.
Far better host, far more amusing content.
Everyone walks on eggshells around Meghan only because of who her dad is, dassit. Time to turn the temperature up on this ugly. Besides, her pivots are terrible...she's not even good at it.