Today on The View!

I don't see meghan lasting very long on the view Reply

I do. ABC wants the arguments and drama. They want repeats of the Rosie/Elisabeth split-screen fight. That's probably why Nicole and Jedediah were canned shortly after they were hired because they didn't fight enough with the co-hosts. Reply

if she's still around in a year, then she's a hit. Reply

I dont think they will fire her but I think she'll quit. Reply

that fight is still watchable lmao Reply

i kept saying that but then we got a year of jed then she got axed. then now we have meghan (i stopped watched after a week of her). Reply

She was so flustered and angry today. I thought she was gonna break down Reply

Sunny yelling at Meghan gave me life. Meghan was straight up using Fox/Tramp tactics to try to deflect. Reply

She was and Meghan became so frustrated because none of those tactics were working Reply

Yeah, Sunny was not having Megan's BS today, and Megan is straight up lying. Someone needs to explain the difference between meeting with operatives of the Russian government who are offering dirt on a candidate in order to subvert a Presidential election and simply paying a British citizen to research dirt on a candidate. Huge difference. One is election tampering and the other is plain old opposition research.



She also keeps saying the Steele dossier is fake when most of it has been verified by independent sources. Reply

Yes, Meghan was full of it and Sunny wasn't having it. Reply

Meghan's eye rolls and sourpuss faces are getting tiring. She always looks like the pouty child at the end of the dinner table. Reply

Yep. That’s the big turnoff for me. I don’t care what her opinions are just be an adult about it lol Reply

Facts broke out. Meghan worried about her Daddy's potential for getting caught up. She should be. https://t.co/EsMsmdgs3b — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) October 30, 2017



Haven't watched what happened yet but I saw this on my timeline and laughed. Reply

it was pretty great tbh. sunny was not having it. i was more surprised whoopi was so quiet but i guess she figured she'd let sunny handle it lmao Reply

whenever I see karnythia I just think about how she's that woman who that another person was lying about her baby dying or something and calling the morgue to find out or some shit like that Reply

wut Reply

Oh man I was just thinking about that today too when I was remembering some vintage LJ drama. I think she called the funeral home. Reply

this show needs to be put to rest Reply

they have no replacement for it. Reply

They should hire Tamron Hall and pay her to read yelp reviews.



Far better host, far more amusing content. Reply

i thought that was tammi lauren. Reply

please tammi is busy trying to dress up as an american woman for halloween that she's breaking laws. Reply

lmao i just went on her twitter feed and it's noticeably absent of any mention of the indictments. all she's talking about are the NFL and hillary+ benghazi omfg. Reply

lol I know someone who was with her when she was in that dumbass costume. I need to try and get more deets on how they know each other. Reply

so creepy Reply

wow I totally forgot Star existed until this very moment Reply

I need to dump this icon, don't I? Reply

I love the take downs of Meghan. But I just can't stand her. I miss Jed. Reply

Bring back Jed tbh. Meghan is even more dumb than her predecessor and even less willing to listen to what the others have to say. All she does is shout over people to try to get her point across Reply

Damn Sunny is spot on in these clips. Reply

Holy shit. Netflix canceled House of Cards Reply

for real?? damn this day just keeps on getting better. Reply

Meghan cannot take any kind of criticism. The moment she gets called out on her bullshit, she becomes a sourpuss asshole. She's incapable of holding any kind of rational conversation. Joy cannot stand her and the tension from Joy was high all day today. Can't wait until Meghan is rightfully fired from this show. Reply

Meghan just has no personality and sits at the table with a bratty pout. Sunny was not having her bring up Clinton, she was ready to fight. Reply

Is Meghan defending the Trump campaign? I thought she hated Trump because he was rude to her dad. Reply

She might be getting nervous because her Dad might get implicated (He went on a Russian Yacht for his birthday). Reply

McCain is fraternizing with the Russians???? Yiiiiiiikes Reply

She hates Trump but hates Hillary more Reply

