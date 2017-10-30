Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Split After Nearly 10 Months Together

Girl tell me you did not cheat with Biebs? Reply

Thread

Link

It can't be a coincidence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eww. I can't believe she's 25 and still hooking up with him.. it's sad. she can get with anybody Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was 10 months? lol! but the dog. the house!



+ oblig shigo comment screencap



Edited at 2017-10-30 07:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Good, fuck them for thinking they could be happy!

*still gets me lol



I asked about the pet yesterday in another post lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i c o n i c Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I gotta frame this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have this saved bc it's so fucking quotable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't richard armitage date this dude in your icon? now he's getting married to a woman he has supposedly been dating for years... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought they just moved in together, too. The poor dog. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love is dead Reply

Thread

Link





so sad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol this was lowkey iconic, i'll give her that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These two will be papped together within the next 10 days, bookmark me! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her face looks so awkward when she smiles Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dude's so trashy lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks really good here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooo little miss justin wasted no time.



Edited at 2017-10-30 07:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i am confused cause.. she was signing abel's songs on snapchat just last week lmao



Selena get it together girl Reply

Thread

Link

Probably a “friendly” break up but as soon as Abel appears w a new girl she’ll get mad just like bella Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

more like as soon as she got caught with biebs he lost his shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it only takes a couple minutes to dump someone! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"The Weeknd was aware of the exes hanging out and was perfectly fine with it"



surejan.gif Reply

Thread

Link

that's sad, huh Reply

Thread

Link

LOL - I was just in the other post reading about her breakfast with Bieber. Selena and The Weeknd never seemed to mesh for me. I never saw it lasting long. Part of me always thought he was using her to clean up his image and build a larger audience. Reply

Thread

Link

that was my impression too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez enjoyed another outing together at church: https://t.co/oqgqC7Ir2J — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 30, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there were other pics of justin with the dog that the weeknd bought selena too lmao... she's a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i need a round up of everything that's happening between the three of them but also i need bella to step up her game and throw some shade at someone. and hailey baldwin can get in on that too cause you just know she's pissed af



Edited at 2017-10-30 07:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God brought them together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god he is so ugly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're getting engaged before the end of the year mark my words Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why is a wearing an Axl Rose tribute bandana? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girllll look at your life, look at your choices Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like he just rolled out of bed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao at his entire look Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she doesnt love herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they deserve each other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i used to be about this pairing but now that i've finally told my messy on again off again ex to fuck off forever i can't stomach this shit. selena get ur shit together ur embarrassing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

op, where's the true love is dead tag??



maybe she and tay tay have some kind of competition for pr boyfriends Reply

Thread

Link

She really cant quit Bieber wtf? Reply

Thread

Link

People speculated yesterday in the Hillsong post, that the church pushed them back together. Both of them together is a lot of publicity and lots of money going to the church than separate. Hillsong's Jay and Bey if you will.



Edited at 2017-10-30 07:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like that's a lot less likely than Justin being nice to her because of her surgery and things developing from there because neither of them have gotten over each other. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I could believe it. That preacher comes across as such a charlatan. I wouldn't trust him with 2 cents, and neither Justin or Selena seem bright enough to not fall for a con artist. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as if the church hasn't done enough damage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg bruh im obsessed with the bodega boys



THE BRAND IS GROWING Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

...it begins Reply

Thread

Link

bella must be living her best life right now Reply

Thread

Link

I hope so! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Abel better rock some Air Max sneakers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







she'll check first Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAOOOOOOOOOO I hate that I've been saying "Homeboy/Homegirl/Whoever's gonna like...get it" every chance I get.



Edited at 2017-10-30 08:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She'll probably go back to him. she seems stupid too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao taylor and charity just not fucking having it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I’ve never seen this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, Taylor is that friend huh? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sick of these Turd Swift gifs. She isn't cute, quirky, or relatable. She's a cunt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's relatable because she's a cunt, lbr. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So is everyone here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when your friend is dating an asshole and you don't know what to do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They look like they wanna gtfo asap but can't cos she was just there interacting with that trash. Her homiegurl held her hand and was like sis...no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's me around my bff's massive asshole boyfriend tbh. it's a choice between losing your friend or rolling your eyes when they already know you hate their significant other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is me, i can't never keep my feelings off my face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link