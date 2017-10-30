Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad to Star in Zombie Rom-Com ‘Little Monsters’



Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad will star opposite Alexander England in Australian zombie comedy-horror crossover “Little Monsters.”

England plays a washed-up musician, Dave, who goes on his nephew’s school trip as he has a crush on the teacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world-famous kids show personality, Teddy McGiggle (Gad), who also has eyes for Miss Caroline. A sudden zombie outbreak then throws the trip into chaos.

“Little Monsters” hails from Australian writer and director Abe Forsythe (“Down Under”).

