Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad to Star in Zombie Rom-Com ‘Little Monsters’

Wow. We finally get this queen in a movie that isn't about black struggles and she has to star opposite Josh Gad as one of her fucking love interests. Thanks Hollywood! Kevin James and James Corden wasn't enough!

i just googled him and im ill

I was annoyed too but then I remembered that Lupita's role is part of a long-standing hollywood tradition of "Pretty female leads falling for men that are waaaaaay beneath them."

lmao I know



She's so awesome and deserves to headline her own projects that aren't about slavery, racism, colonialism or getting raped.



But like... give her a hot love interest for god's sake.

LMAO

Same! And the other guy doesn't look much better either. Typical HW fuckery

MFTE

Seriously.

And how is Hollywood not over the fat guy/hot girl stereotype? Enough already!

I hope she ends up with neither, what plebs.

because my top priority during a zombie outbreak is figuring out how to solve the love triangle that two lame guys created on their own.

lmao ikr



feed them to the zombies sis

i googled the other guy hoping he, at least, would be hot



he was not



lupita sis you can do better

He looks like the poor man's amalgamation of the hemsworth and skaarsgard siblings no one knows.

ha! a perfect description.

josh gad whoo yeah alright I guess.



LUPITA!

Not what I wanted for her career, but it seems like a fun little harmless movie so.

lol this is not the plot i was expecting omg

Gaga will see you in court for copyright infringement.

lol i wondered for a minute if she would be in charge of the soundtrack

you know what i love a good romcom but i can't believe they're pairing this goddess with those ugly men. it's a travesty.

I don't get Josh Gad's "success" tbfh

I hope to god her character winds up not being interested in either one of them.

you know she will, and they're gonna play it like it's not at all wtfery

Neither of them are remotely hot enough for her.

I love a good zomromcom but Lupita deserves hotter guys

no @ the men but i'm hf lupita and a romcom renaissance tbh!!!!

both of those dudes are not cute but i love romcoms and lupita so i'm hft. if there's a god both of those men will leave the project and be replaced by oscar isaac

Oscar playing both roles, yasss.

me on opening night at the theater:

