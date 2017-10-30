Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad to Star in Zombie Rom-Com ‘Little Monsters’
Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad will star opposite Alexander England in Australian zombie comedy-horror crossover “Little Monsters.”
England plays a washed-up musician, Dave, who goes on his nephew’s school trip as he has a crush on the teacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world-famous kids show personality, Teddy McGiggle (Gad), who also has eyes for Miss Caroline. A sudden zombie outbreak then throws the trip into chaos.
“Little Monsters” hails from Australian writer and director Abe Forsythe (“Down Under”).
She's so awesome and deserves to headline her own projects that aren't about slavery, racism, colonialism or getting raped.
But like... give her a hot love interest for god's sake.
And how is Hollywood not over the fat guy/hot girl stereotype? Enough already!
feed them to the zombies sis
he was not
lupita sis you can do better
josh gad whoo yeah alright I guess.
Edited at 2017-10-30 07:18 pm (UTC)