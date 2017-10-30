I love going to the club. I just feel at home inside a club. Every house party I go to is always stopped by the police. Reply

This is me.

I hate getting dressed up in order for a guy to sexually assault me Under the guise of "dancing"



I love dancing so I would love a club with like lifeguard stations all around the dance floor where they tase people who get too handsy.

You would be rich tbqh

Lmao

Cubs can be fun but it depends on what kind of club you're going to and also where. I'm sure club experiences vary on location.

cubs

Cubs in da club

bears are dangerous

cubs are always fun

awww

Almost me, minus the hot part. I don't hate clubs but I don't like them either. And I only like bars for karaoke really. I've been so isolated in the last few years that I love staying home especially now with depression fucking with my brain.

I've been so isolated in the last few years that I love staying home especially now with depression fucking with my brain.

dude, same.



dude, same. Reply

I'm not a homebody by any means. I feel like there's a lot of people in my life that are really scared of the world around them. I also hate how people assume that the only thing you can do on weekends is drink. In NYC, there's so much to do. Lots that doesn't cost a lot of money too. I can never date a homebody.

IA, life's too short to be a homebody, but I'm slowly turning into one the older I get. I just need to do more stuff solo tbh.

Seriously. If you live somewhere that has shit to do, take advantage of that.



I would kill to live in a city with a decent ameture theater group, or a movie club, or foodies. Reply

Honestly I agree. Even in a city, there's sooooo much to do even solo. Like, I'd go to the beach all by myself and sunbathe naked. Maybe it'd be a lotta better if San Diego have some nice fancy gay resorts with tons of palm trees to get away to and where I can sunbathe naked while having a goddamn nice strong ass margarita. That'd be a dream. Made me miss Palm Springs........... almost for that reason alone 😪

yeah why is it either get wasted in a club or stay at home and read books? lmfao its not real!

If u can find some fun things to do in Vancouver on a Saturday night that you don't have to pay for then I'm all ears because this town is an expensive dead zone

I hate clubs and parties too. I don't mind bars, but I prefer more intimate settings for hanging with friends. Nothing is better to me than a good game night (Jackbox TV ftw!).

Woman after my own heart. I don't like bars or clubs or loud places. I prefer a night in with friends- for that reason my friends and I started our own d&d group. Shit is fun and a super cheap way for a good time.

ugh I would looooove to join an all- or majority-women d&d group because I want to learn how to play but don't know how to find/create one and I'm afraid of mean jerk nerd guys.

ooo i would love that too

Oblig:







I hate clubs too but I love a good dive bar.

i enjoy clubs as long as there are no straight men around

gay bars sound like great spaces for straight women who are sick of men but at the same i don't want to invade a safe space for lesbian women so i just don't club.

i don't like clubs, but i like to go out and do stuff. i enjoy a movie or even just like a nice walk in a cute neighborhood. going out to eat is fun, but i like museums. literally all the shit most people like! clubs are just...too much of everything.

my ideal night: being at house party, then go to the club for about 2-3 hours, and then return to an after party. Can´t stay longer then 3 hours at the club.

I used to like going to the club in my early 20s, but it got old fast. Tired of dealing with men being creeps, looking for my drunk friends, the cost...

I LOVE GOING OUT TO DO THINGS!!!



Alone.



At things that don't involve talking to anyone. Reply

That's sort of me tbh. I haven't been out to any clubs since i moved here in SD including any gay clubs. I am never bothered to go anyways. I'm turning 29 soon so RIP my entire life I once know before to this point where I have no friends and having a hard time trusting people, and I want to be left alone to myself. No one in my fam check my bisexual black Korean ass. Guess they are mad about me not wanting kids and I'd snip down there lol. All I got left is margaritas I'm buying myself for my birthday lol. I really need to get a studio to myself. I don't even give two fucks about dating and men irl basically sucks. I don't think I'd ever find someone to befriend nor date so I'd rather stay alone tbh



Tl:dr: I rather club/party in my bed lol. All aboard to Sleepville 24/7



Edited at 2017-10-30 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

