Issa Rae Hates Clubs, Loves Staying In | Sad Hot Girls | Vogue Watch Issa Rae as she explains her disdain for clubs and her love of staying home in the new Vogue video series Sad Hot Girls.
I hate getting dressed up in order for a guy to sexually assault me Under the guise of “dancing”
dude, same.
I would kill to live in a city with a decent ameture theater group, or a movie club, or foodies.
Oblig:
Alone.
At things that don't involve talking to anyone.
Tl:dr: I rather club/party in my bed lol. All aboard to Sleepville 24/7
even that, I rarely do bc I moved and have like 1 friend who is also my bf and doesn't drink.