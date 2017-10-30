Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Kidney Transplant

her friend is a gr8 person because no one is getting my kidneys unless they drug me and throw me in an ice bath tbh Reply

LOL, you said that so much better than I did. Reply

I'd only do this for my Mom or my grandma and that's it. Reply

same Reply

I would definitely do it for one of my friends who makes the world a much better place by being in it. If you're a match then that's a pretty crazy coincidence and I don't believe in god but I would still think it ~meant something.

But I can also understand doing it if you have a rich friend who is gonna feel indebted to you for life.



Maybe liver. That shit regenerates! It's awesome! Reply

lol same Reply

You & be both. I watched Steel Magnolias too many times. Reply

id do it for my best friend



but I literally love her like my sister. Idk what I would do without her. So it would be for more selfish reasons than anything.



lmao i was emotional reading the story but this comment brought me right back to where i like to be Reply

My brother & I decided long ago that if one of us needed an organ, we would not ask the other for it. Reply

Damn, that’s rough. That’s a good fucking friend, though, I don’t think I like anyone enough to offer my kidney up. Reply

That's a really lovely story of friendship.



I've been saving my kidneys just in case my brother ever needs one. (He's got a genetic kidney condition, I'm not just saving him one on the off chance) Reply

I have a genetic kidney disease, too, and will eventually need a kidney transplant. What you are doing for your brother is wonderful. Reply

We had another brother who died, so I'd do anything for him because it's just us now. Reply

she's so young to have to struggle like this. truly tragic. :(

"She then saw Selena struggle to open a water bottle, and then throw it across the room crying."

this hits so close to home Reply

Arthritis especially reactive arthritis is highly underestimated imo in terms of how it can mess up or derail a persons life. I think it’s so often been thought of as an old persons problems with just some aches, and not really taken that seriously regardless of the underlying trigger, but it is so much more. Reply

Yep, I had an illness that mimicked those symptoms and I specifically remember not being able to open a water bottle. I couldn't even lift and move a pillow because it hurt so much. This kind of thing can be life-altering. Reply

Whenever I think of Lupus, I think of Mercedes from ANTM cycle 2. Reply

haha I always bring her up! Mercedes legit informed the entire gay community about lupus Reply

Lmao she really did though. My 12-year-old gay ass felt so bad for ha Reply

Aw I really liked Mercedes. Reply

Me too. I met her once IRL and she's really very sweet. hope she's doing well Reply

ME TOO ALWAYS Reply

She was runner up right? Whatever happened to her Reply

Parent

Thank you for letting me know I'm not alone sis. Mercedes is literally the first thing I think of when anyone mentions Lupus. I thought I was the only one. Reply

same, she was the first time I heard about it. Reply

same, i thought of her right away when i heard about selena having it too

who says reality tv isn't educational? Reply

gotdamn who is the friend selena should cut her checks for half her income for the rest of her life. i feel like most people wouldn't even do that for their blood relatives Reply

lmao right like is she cutting her a check?! keep her on that payroll sis Reply

francia raísa from the secret life of the american teenager and bring it on



welp its in the post. but yeah i think they're childhood friends so thats why.



Edited at 2017-10-30 06:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Not even childhood friends, they met in 2009 at a Hollywood party. Selena deserves to give her bff a huge raise. Reply

Francia then offered to give her one of her kidneys, got tested, and ended up being a perfect match. The chance of a perfect match between two unrelated people is about one in 100,000.



just wow. to have ur friend being a perfect match when the chance are 1/100,00 and then ur friend willingly offering her kidney is kinda insane when u think about it. this story is touching Reply

haha I wonder if her friend was like "oh I'll do it!" thinking "oh, there is no way I'll be a match"

Can you imagine offering to be polite and then having to follow through? Reply

I listened to an NPR interview with John Feal, one of the 9/11 first responders that has been lobbying for health benefits for other first responders. Someone messaged him out of the blue, really down, saying stuff like "Well why should we even try to fight this? I need a new kidney, it's not like Congress is gonna offer one up, are YOU??" And this guy did! Turns out he was NOT a match, but in those cases, you can donate to someone who is a match, and then your intended transplant recipient can get moved up on the list. (I'm probably butchering the whole protocol for this, but something like that.) It was so inspiring, I was crying while cooking dinner. Reply

that was my first thought tbh omg I'm picturing if that was me what I would do lol Reply

this was the exact plotline of curb your enthusiasm season 5 lol Reply

lmfao mte



this would make for a hilarious episode of You're The Worst. Reply

I think I would give a kidney to someone I loved, given the chance.... IDK why the idea doesn't scare me.... maybe it's because it's a hypothetical Reply

After the procedure, complications arose and Selena was rushed back to the operating room for a 6 hour surgery after her new kidney starting turning around inside her body because an artery flipped.



I just dry-heaved, I can't imagine how strong both of these women are for going through this when I'm sitting here getting queasy just reading about it. Modern medicine and the human body continue to amaze me - so much respect for the doctors and the donor, and of course to Selena for being so open about it. Reply

mfte Reply

mte Reply

Eek. Just reread that part and my stomach churned. Reply

that sounds uncomfortable as fuck Reply

lord why am i in this post i really can't handle body shit. i'm the person who pretends she has nothing but air inside her body. Reply

Wow Reply

She's very lucky. Just, why waste your second chance at life by working with a pedo and getting back with bieber? Reply

Her friend is amazing and wow at all the complications of that procedure. Reply

Friendship is the most precious thing Reply

IA, when you can find real friends...which is very few and far between. Reply

My cousin died of Lupus at the age of 22. She went through hell with that disease ... signed a DNR and everything. It’s heartbreaking. Reply

:( i'm sorry for your loss <3 Reply

I'm so sorry for your loss. autoimmune conditions are awful and so poorly understood. Reply

"Gomez also shared that following the surgery, her arthritis has gone away and there's only about a 3.5% chance her lupus will come back"



How.... is that possible? That doesn't seem to make sense to me. What's the kidney got to do with arthritis and lupus, other than sustaining damage from those diseases?

maybe she means prolonged remission. Reply

That was my question. An autoimmune disease doesn't just vanish. If it was severe enough to cause arthritis and necessitate a kidney transplant, I feel like a lifetime of management is still in order.



Right? I think that's definitely the case. It doesn't just vanish Reply

I googled it and it’s probably that she is in remission. It doesn’t go away since it’s chronic Reply

fr i have arthritis and I’ve understood it’s for life. It can go into remission but not go away Reply

I think she means it went away from her kidneys and there's 3 percent chance it would attack her kidney again Reply

Yeah, I have lupus, and I have no idea what she meant by that. Reply

She also might be in remission because of the medication she has to use to prevent rejection. Reply

