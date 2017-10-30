Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Kidney Transplant
- Selena Gomez and her best friend who donated a kidney to her, Francia Raísa, are opening up for the first time about the secret operation they underwent earlier this year
- At the beginning of the summer, Gomez became seriously ill as a complication from lupus which was attacking her kidneys causing them to shut down as well as arthritis. She was weeks aways from dialysis
- Francia shares that Selena came home emotional one day and she didn't want to ask her what was wrong. She then saw Selena struggle to open a water bottle, and then throw it across the room crying. This was due to Selena's arthritis.
- Selena then opened up and said she didn't know what to do because the list to get a kidney is 7 to 10 years long. Francia then offered to give her one of her kidneys, got tested, and ended up being a perfect match. The chance of a perfect match between two unrelated people is about one in 100,000.
- Francia was required to write a will in case the transplant would affect her own health and she wouldn't pull through the procedure
- After the procedure, complications arose and Selena was rushed back to the operating room for a 6 hour surgery after her new kidney starting turning around inside her body because an artery flipped. The normal surgery time is 2 hours
- Selena credits her best friend with saving her life-- adding "it got to the point where it was really kind of life or death".
- Gomez also shared that following the surgery, her arthritis has gone away and there's only about a 3-5% chance her lupus will come back. She also said her energy and life has never been better.
- While crying, Selena shared she hopes her story can do some good, and be proof that there are really good people in the world.
But I can also understand doing it if you have a rich friend who is gonna feel indebted to you for life.
but I literally love her like my sister. Idk what I would do without her. So it would be for more selfish reasons than anything.
I've been saving my kidneys just in case my brother ever needs one. (He's got a genetic kidney condition, I'm not just saving him one on the off chance)
"She then saw Selena struggle to open a water bottle, and then throw it across the room crying."
this hits so close to home
who says reality tv isn't educational?
welp its in the post. but yeah i think they're childhood friends so thats why.
just wow. to have ur friend being a perfect match when the chance are 1/100,00 and then ur friend willingly offering her kidney is kinda insane when u think about it. this story is touching
this would make for a hilarious episode of You're The Worst.
I just dry-heaved, I can't imagine how strong both of these women are for going through this when I'm sitting here getting queasy just reading about it. Modern medicine and the human body continue to amaze me - so much respect for the doctors and the donor, and of course to Selena for being so open about it.
Eek. Just reread that part and my stomach churned.
How.... is that possible? That doesn't seem to make sense to me. What's the kidney got to do with arthritis and lupus, other than sustaining damage from those diseases?
