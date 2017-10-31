Still not caring for it. But I appreciate that Sonequa looks like an awkward and confused princess in pretty much every scene. Reply

Thread

Link

This weeks episode was fun, much better than the Sarek episode last week. I do love a good time loop episode. Who knew pop music would make it so far in the future and a ship designed for war has a club night on ship? I guess I am going to ignore the questionable things and just enjoy it for what it is.



Lorca and that booty though cause bless that camera operator.



Ash and Michael were good this week and I am starting to sense a chemistry even though its completely forced and they haven't really put in the work for us to care about them as a couple.



Stamets as a nut is way more enjoyable. I still think his BF will die this season. Reply

Thread

Link

OT, but did you see Stamits' actor's allegations against Kevin Spacey? And Spacey's unconvincing response? Reply

Thread

Link

Yep -- I think there was a post last night about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been enjoying the season for the most part, but this was such a hard filler episode. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm watching episode 7 and I'm bored Reply

Thread

Link

This was a cute episode. I’ve never been invested in Star Trek so I’m just along for the ride when my boyfriend watches lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Gods damn it, Stamets won me over with that. And I got space lesbians! Reply

Thread

Link

Okay okay, beautiful people plus beautiful people makes beautiful viewing, but I still prefer sibling-y relationship and Lorca × Droopy Eyes ex pow (why can't I remember his name). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, you mean Ash Tyler?



...



I'm not against that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😅 Ash Tyler! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His name stuck with me, I guess.



Not really a shipper, don't mind Michael/Ash with more buildup, but I kinda like the idea of him/Lorca, now that you've put it in my head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As I said, beautiful plus beautiful never hurts, but after seeing how Ash eyed Lorca during escape and stimulation, I desire bisexual Lorca feeling up Ash whenever no one's looking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's true.



At the very least, I'm sure there'll be some fic for the pairing, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, if only I didn't have to wade through crap to find the good stuff 😅 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, the struggle is real, especially for rare pairs and/or small fandoms, I know it well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love fic but so lazy to invest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was a fun episode. Very old school Star Trek. This series is growing on me with every episode. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this episode was on par with a mid tier TNG time displacement episode but it was still boring as shit because the hack writers don't want to develop any other character other than Michael. Reply

Thread

Link

OT, but DAYUM, House of Cards is indeed ending after S6. Reply

Thread

Link

the most painful way to die was just disintegrating? nobody even screamed. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I expected huge blisters while slowly having all skin burn or something. Guess they had their gruesome quote with the Klingons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually really enjoyed this one, probably because it felt the most like classic Trek.



Stamets was acting WAY OTT weird at first, but I enjoyed him more as the episode went along. I'm not really a shipper, but I don't mind Michael/Tyler, assuming he's not a Klingon in disguise or something.



Mudd was entertaining.



Solid episode. Reply

Thread

Link

Truly grateful Shazad Latif joined this show tbh. Cannot believe they were gonna waste that tall, dewy goodness on a KLINGON initially. Reply

Thread

Link

Mudd was amazing. Rainn Wilson is devouring the scenery in the best way. I really hope they don't overuse Mudd though. Stamets was also fantastic and I like his friendship with Michael. I am worried that the Spore Drive is fucking him up too much and no one seems worried. Reply

Thread

Link

maybe they're gonna make him disco's 'Q'' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk what show/episode haters are watching (HATERS ARE T'KUVMA CULTISTS AND KLINGON COLLABORATORS) but this was succhhhh a fun cute episode, and loved finally we're getting more of a TEAM dynamic!



I was initially adamant I didn't want a Michael romance subplot, but tbh I like her a lot with Ash Tyler (providing he's not a Klingon sleeper agent I guess? Or maybe that'd add something to it, who knows), and Stamets was amazing, Anthony is amazing and the greatest, love love love him. And since I know he's wonderful irl from my Source On Set, love him all the more!



Lorca's ass remains on point, water is wet. Reply

Thread

Link