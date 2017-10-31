October 31st, 2017, 12:49 am namae_nai Star Trek Discovery Episode 8 "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" Trailer source Tagged: netflix, star trek, television - cbs, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
Lorca and that booty though cause bless that camera operator.
Ash and Michael were good this week and I am starting to sense a chemistry even though its completely forced and they haven't really put in the work for us to care about them as a couple.
Stamets as a nut is way more enjoyable. I still think his BF will die this season.
...
I'm not against that.
Not really a shipper, don't mind Michael/Ash with more buildup, but I kinda like the idea of him/Lorca, now that you've put it in my head.
At the very least, I'm sure there'll be some fic for the pairing, lol.
Stamets was acting WAY OTT weird at first, but I enjoyed him more as the episode went along. I'm not really a shipper, but I don't mind Michael/Tyler, assuming he's not a Klingon in disguise or something.
Mudd was entertaining.
Solid episode.
I was initially adamant I didn't want a Michael romance subplot, but tbh I like her a lot with Ash Tyler (providing he's not a Klingon sleeper agent I guess? Or maybe that'd add something to it, who knows), and Stamets was amazing, Anthony is amazing and the greatest, love love love him. And since I know he's wonderful irl from my Source On Set, love him all the more!
Lorca's ass remains on point, water is wet.