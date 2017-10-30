Official Harry Potter art collection released in the US

I'm gonna stalk you always. Reply

Thread

Link

When exactly did he stalk her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was listen to paparazzi and made a funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still waiting on harry potter wall art that isn't tacky/lame/ugly Reply

Thread

Link

I love the one about adventure, but nah @ buying a blown up book cover. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew at the Snape one. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're ugly Reply

Thread

Link

Ewww, romanticizing Snape's disgusting Brony Friendzoni ass? Pass x 1000 Reply

Thread

Link

Brony Friendzoni is beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Normally I'd say those descriptors are pretty stupid but the idea of him playing with anything pink is kind of funny ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MFTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm honestly curious as to how people think Snape even comes close to representing the "nice guy" stereotype given that he never harbored any resentment towards Lily after she rejected him or acted like she owed him sex or whatever "nice guys" do.



He resented James, yes, but James repeatedly bullied and sexually assaulted him so... :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





aw, I like this one Reply

Thread

Link

still can't believe harry named a kid after snape but paid hagrid dust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real for real. Hagrid deserved better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read a thing on tumblr that talked about Harry & Neville having a contest on who could one up the other on how 'great' Snape was. Harry won by naming his kid after him. It explains that nicely tbh lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lovely really! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the art for the read along book section Pottermore had, I always wished they'd release those in art book. Reply

Thread

Link

I like the one with the Marauder's Map quote but that shitty Pottermore won't even let me see the other options since they don't ship to Brazil. I can ship it to a US address, assholes. Reply

Thread

Link





but i like fuck snape.but i like this one with dumbledore, harry, and the dumbledore adventure quote. Reply

Thread

Link

So pottermore is still online. Reply

Thread

Link

i went to a bookstore to check out the 'Hogwarts a History' book, and I'm glad i did, it's not worth buying...



nothing written from JK, best parts were pics taken from the illustrated books, and like the text was just our world history on 'magical' folklore. why is JK selling so much half arsed HP merch now? did she fuck up her taxes? Reply

Thread

Link

ngl ive seen really beautiful hp fanart on tumblr, the snape one is very ..basic :/ Reply

Thread

Link









lol at me being all cynical and then melting when i see the pics



Edited at 2017-10-30 08:34 pm (UTC) The hufflepuff commonroom looks like a hobbit hole and is next to the kitchens?lol at me being all cynical and then melting when i see the pics Reply

Thread

Link

...ooops how do i shrink this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just spare us and delete it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link