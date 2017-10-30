Official Harry Potter art collection released in the US
Pottermore has released a series of official art prints featuring different characters and scenes from the Harry Potter books. The art collection was originally introduced in the U.K. earlier this year. The prices of the artwork range from $24.95 for posters (18" x 24") to $44.95 for mounted prints (16" x 20").
Source
He resented James, yes, but James repeatedly bullied and sexually assaulted him so... :/
but i like this one with dumbledore, harry, and the dumbledore adventure quote.
nothing written from JK, best parts were pics taken from the illustrated books, and like the text was just our world history on 'magical' folklore. why is JK selling so much half arsed HP merch now? did she fuck up her taxes?
'puff power!
lol at me being all cynical and then melting when i see the pics
