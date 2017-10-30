ONTD Roundup

I lost my wedding band over the weekend :( Reply

Oh no <3 Reply

D: what do you do now?? Reply

honestly idk. i'm thinking about just getting a tattoo (my husband and I want to get wedding tattoos but he can't settle on anything haha)instead of replacing it. I think i'm mostly pissed bc it was the first piece of jewelry I ever bought myself and while it wasn't very expensive, it was mine. My engagement ring is the one I really care about but...ugh still sad. Reply

I'm sorry 🙁 Reply

Eek, how far away is it? My hairdresser that I hired for my wedding was fired about a month before, and I ended up finding someone even better in that short time! Reply

jangle pop / 1996 Reply

i loved the gin blossoms Reply

I fucking love the Gin Blossoms. Reply

Love this song sfm! Reply

The 90s were perfect. We have to go back, Kate! Reply

Love this song Reply

this is the best song Reply

this is such a great pump you up while on a long walk song Reply

Love Gin Blossoms. Reply

Omg the manafort news and then hearing the courts aren't letting Trump ban trans folk from the military 🙏🏾 Hopefully this holiday season brings more joy!! Reply

Happy Mueller Monday fam! Reply

You know we had to do it to em pic.twitter.com/BwPgV9aTnl — 🌵 (@alessimplicity) October 21, 2017







hope you all had a great weekend. i saw hamilton and went clubbing as kylie jenner. everyone wanted to be my baby daddy.

I'm missing the joke becky :( Reply

I don't get it either? Reply

i thought i was the only one :/ Reply

are they going as the charlottesville neo-nazi trash for halloween? hahahaha



Edited at 2017-10-30 05:27 pm (UTC) Reply

ughhh it's so fucking cold but I don't wanna turn my heat on until we get a new air filter and it should be here tomorrow. I've been waiting 10 days. Shipping was slow as fuck. Reply

WHAT AN INCREDIBLE DAY Reply

ikr!?!?! i'm sf happy Reply

WHAT A HAPPY HAPPY DAY!!! Reply

Glorious, GLORIOUS Reply

Soooo, should we be worried that Tr**p is going to pardon Manafort? Or fire Meuller now before he can go after anyone higher up? I'm afraid to get too excited, with the world being a garbage dump these days and all. Reply

They aren't even trying to be objective anymore. Reply

how does anybody still listen to a source that consistently spews propaganda at every turn? Reply

Hoping Manafort is just the beginning. Reply

I have an organic chemistry exam which not going to lie, I stressed out about over the weekend and cried. Wish my luck, y'all, light some pumpkin candles for me. Reply

GOOD LUCK! <3 Reply

you got this! Reply

youll do great! Reply

Good luck!! Reply

which makes all the amazing stuff coming out of the states even MORE poignant Reply

I hate when I wake up at like 9 or something and then close my eyes and end up waking up almost at 12.

I've been overwhelmed trying to figure out what I want to do and a friend of mine helped me out with trying to organize what needs to be done. Gonna see what I need to do about grad school, finally. It's too late to apply this year but next year is realistic. Reply

I'm drinking hot peppermint tea right now with guajillo and stevia. Reply

Peppermint.



I actually didn't know people put additions in their tea like they do coffee... Reply

I like most kinds of hot tea, but my absolute favorite is black currant. Reply

I love Black Currant iced w a sprig of mint. Reply

cinnamon is my fave Reply

marsala chai Reply

I can't even pick. But this weekend I found a couple of holiday teas from last year that a coworker gave me and one had like, cocoa, peppermint, lavender, and vanilla and it smelt just like a junior mint lol.

Lately I've been liking either matcha or black tea with a bit of almond milk and stevia.



Lately I've been liking either matcha or black tea with a bit of almond milk and stevia. Reply

Earl Grey. Hot.



but also peppermint, no sugar or cream. Reply

peppermint or bengal spice Reply

assam/black tea. i'm not as adventurous as i wish i was with tea....but i don't like fruit or mint teas Reply

Lady Grey is my favorite Reply

Peppermint, some green tea and other teas I totally forgot lol. Rooibos tea?? 😪 Reply

I like a lot of flavours. Jasmine, Pu'erh, Earl Grey, and Sleepytime are my favourites. Reply

i like peppermint, regular mint, chamomille, chai, and white vanilla tea Reply

literally any tbh. i rotate to every flavor Reply

green, jasmine, chrysanthemum, english breakfast and a bunch of chinese teas idk the pinyin too, lol.

i don't like fruity teas and earl grey.



i don't like fruity teas and earl grey. Reply

Paris tea Reply

I looove chocolate, caramel and/or almond flavored herbal teas and Persian tea (grew up drinking it) Reply

One of my favorites is the Republic of Tea's "Spice of Life" tea. It's green tea with turmeric and ginger. Reply

An accurate image of me:

orange pekoe and earl grey are my faves. I'm partial to black teas, but I'll have pretty much anything except green.An accurate image of me: Reply

I like anything with vanilla or plain spearmint.



One of my roommates, she loves tea and is a hardcore tea drinker. I'm jealous as she can take it with like two rock sugar things (I found that's a thing while watching her do it). I take my coffee like my tea. Full of sugar and milk. Reply

I’ve been binge watching Desperate Housewives and I only have a season and a half left so I’m already looking for my next show. What’s a good show??? I like shoes with a lot of seasons.. like 5+. I was thinking Greys Anatomy but I’d like something more soapy like Desperate Housewives is. Before this I binged Melrose Place and loved it. Reply

I miss DH sometimes lol Reply

I’m honestly really sad that I’m almost finished with it lol. I want to get my boyfriend to watch it so I can have an excuse to rewatch it all. Reply

Spartacus (there are some rape scenes though, be warned...I certainly wasn't lol)

Xena: Warrior Princess,

Arrested Development,

Brooklyn 99,

Broad City,

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,

Twin Peaks



Green Wing, Toast of London, The Mighty Boosh are all surreal British comedies that I love but may not be to your taste Reply

grey's is super soapy Reply

Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad to Star in Zombie Rom-Com ‘Little Monsters’ https://t.co/TKYuocpGhd — Variety (@Variety) October 30, 2017





I am so happy to see Lupita in a role that's not mo-cap.



(& yes I did see Queen of Katwe and that was great too) I am so happy to see Lupita in a role that's not mo-cap.(& yes I did see Queen of Katwe and that was great too) Reply

there can only be ONE little monsters movie tho Reply

