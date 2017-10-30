ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, October 29, 2017:
- Is it a right time for Taylor Swift’s anti-media message?
- Nina Dobrev Wears A Sugar-Skull For Halloween
- Adam Sandler Criticized for Touching Claire Foy's Knee on Talk Show
- Beyond Stranger Things: The After-show
- Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Grab Breakfast
- Justin Bieber's pastor talks Harvey Weinstein and Bieber's tour cancellation
- Actor Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey Made A Sexual Advance Toward Me When I Was 14
- Mick Jagger possibly dating 22 year old film producer
- Charlie Heaton, aka Holden Caulfield from "Stranger Things," is a father
- ONTD Original: 50 Lesser Known Found Footage Horror Movies & Mockumentaries
Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms - Follow You Down
jangle pop / 1996
Re: Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms - Follow You Down
Re: Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms - Follow You Down
Re: Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms - Follow You Down
Re: Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms - Follow You Down
Re: Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms - Follow You Down
Re: Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms - Follow You Down
Re: Song of the Day: Gin Blossoms - Follow You Down
happy monday everyone!
hope you all had a great weekend. i saw hamilton and went clubbing as kylie jenner. everyone wanted to be my baby daddy.
RE: happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
i had to do it to em meme orgin
Re: happy monday everyone!
Re: happy monday everyone!
Edited at 2017-10-30 05:27 pm (UTC)
today's actually a holiday
I've been overwhelmed trying to figure out what I want to do and a friend of mine helped me out with trying to organize what needs to be done. Gonna see what I need to do about grad school, finally. It's too late to apply this year but next year is realistic.
If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
I actually didn't know people put additions in their tea like they do coffee...
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Lately I've been liking either matcha or black tea with a bit of almond milk and stevia.
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
but also peppermint, no sugar or cream.
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
i don't like fruity teas and earl grey.
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
An accurate image of me:
Re: If you drink hot tea, what flavor?
One of my roommates, she loves tea and is a hardcore tea drinker. I'm jealous as she can take it with like two rock sugar things (I found that's a thing while watching her do it). I take my coffee like my tea. Full of sugar and milk.
Xena: Warrior Princess,
Arrested Development,
Brooklyn 99,
Broad City,
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,
Twin Peaks
Green Wing, Toast of London, The Mighty Boosh are all surreal British comedies that I love but may not be to your taste
I am so happy to see Lupita in a role that's not mo-cap.
(& yes I did see Queen of Katwe and that was great too)