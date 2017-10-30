SNL Announces November Hosts+Performers
Ready for November. #SNL pic.twitter.com/sigwYZzlqh— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 30, 2017
SNL has announced their November lineup of hosts and performers, and there's quite a few big names on the list.
- Larry David hosts with performer Miley Cyrus on the November 3 show. Since Cyrus announced she won't be touring for her flop album, this should be one of her only shows for this album. Cyrus last performed on the show in 2015 for "Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz"
- Tiffany Haddish, who was the breakout star of “Girls Trip,” is making her SNL debut will host on November 11. Look who she gets to share the stage with! Taylor Swift is making her SNL comeback and her first performance since going on hiatus after 1989. Swift hasn't performed on the show since 2009, and this performance comes a day after her upcoming album "reputation" is released. Are you excited for Taylor to come back in the public eye?
- While he has been a musical guest before, Chance the Rapper is hosting the show for the first time on November 18. Accompanying him as the musical performer is Eminem will be there to promote his new album, which does not have an official release date or title yet. Fans are speculating it will drop November 17 though. Steal those second week numbers from Swift!
Source
If you had to choose one-- Miley, Taylor, or Eminem?
Luckily i'm usually too tired to watch before the performers even start so I trust myself not to see any of them.
get that friendship check, sis
But Taylor will probably befriend her lbr