October 30th, 2017, 12:49 pm somnus_angel New 'The Last of Us Part II' Trailer SOURCE this shit looks so good 🙏 Tagged: computer / video games
ghost of tsushima is the most hype thing from this conference
hate to describe games as "cinematic" but imma bend here n say this is lookin cinematic as fuq
So the clickers are still around? I didn’t get a good look to see if they looked any different
I can’t wait 😭
Is it some kind of religious cult?
And damn that lady is buff af! Me likey.
i just finished uncharted lost legacy and the story was so tight. naughty dog's storytelling just keeps getting better and better. i have high hopes for this and whatever uncharted sequel they come up with.
agreed re: chloe, nadine, and sam being a great team though. i loved everything about that game.
Hell yeah at that girl taking the first opportunity to hit that fucker with the hammer.
She's sooo Ellie's mom..