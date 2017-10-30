which of these ladies is gonna be ellie's new girlfriend



ghost of tsushima is the most hype thing from this conference

yesssss! this looks like a masterpiece!

hyyyyyype 😭😭😭

o lorddy i cannot get enough of media set in feudal japan



hate to describe games as "cinematic" but imma bend here n say this is lookin cinematic as fuq

I just bought the first Last of Us and can't wait to play it. 😌 This looks awesome.

I had to look away when they were beating that girl’s arms in yikes



So the clickers are still around? I didn't get a good look to see if they looked any different

i had to as well, wasnt ready for that at all lol

Omggggg ahhhh who are these people!?!?



I can't wait 😭

I hope Ellie started a girl gang tbh. The graphics are really good. Everything felt brutally threatening and I had to look away a few times.

sis is jacked

This looks amazing!!! I can't wait!!!!

"Demons are coming"? "They are nested with sin"? Other apostate?

Is it some kind of religious cult?

And damn that lady is buff af! Me likey.

this looks INTENSE

I just finished replaying the first on and oh man, I'm so excited for this. Even though I have a strong feeling that it'll totally gut me

looks amazing. scary as hell 😭



i just finished uncharted lost legacy and the story was so tight. naughty dog's storytelling just keeps getting better and better. i have high hopes for this and whatever uncharted sequel they come up with.

Uncharted's finished though - U4 was Naughty Dog's end to Nate's story. Unless they decide to fully spinoff of Lost Legacy. Which I would actually love. I was pleasantly surprised by how organic the story in LL felt without Nate, Sully and Elena. Chloe, Nadine and Sam made a great team

last i read the franchise isn't over, only nate's story. i think lost legacy was kind of a proof of concept for them, to show that it can be done and that other characters can be great leads in nate's stead. i wouldn't mind catching up with cassie in the future either.



agreed re: chloe, nadine, and sam being a great team though. i loved everything about that game.

Was that Ellie? Damn, look at them guns on her....Linda Hamilton realness is happening!!!!!



Hell yeah at that girl taking the first opportunity to hit that fucker with the hammer.

i dont think that's ellie, but if it is, she's really been eating her wheaties

it's definitely not ellie. her face is completely different.

its *regurgitates* Laura Bailey

That's not Ellie 100%. In a first trailer we caw her, she looks the same (I mean recognizable)

i am so ready. soooooo ready.

i couldn't watch half of this, that's how visceral and realistic it is. amazing what they're accomplishing on the ps4.

https://twitter.com/Naughty_Dog/status/925058760120320002

She's sooo Ellie's mom..

She's sooo Ellie's mom..

Ohhh, that would actually be really interesting. Maybe this is the opening of the game and will sort of mirror how the first one opened with Joel and Sarah. This time we'll see Anna and maybe Ellie's father. Hopefully Marlene will make an appearance too.

Oh that makes more sense. I wasn't thinking Ellie was born after the outbreak but I guess maybe she was.

The first game takes place 20 years after the outbreak and Ellie is 14.

please be true! we need more moms in video games

