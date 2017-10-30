Celebs (with some surprising ones) get #FreeRosa trending for disabled girl held for deportation

This whole thing makes me so upset. Reply

The video of her being rolled out of the hospital is heartbreaking. The whole story is beyond upsetting. Fuck ICE. Reply

Disgusting. Fuck this administration and ICE. Reply

Everyone who works for ICE and participatet in this is despicable tbh. Reply

I can't imagine what this poor girl and her parents are feeling right now. Bless Alyssa and the ACLU for fighting for her. Reply

There's a chance Geraldo's appeal may actually have an effect on Trump, he's impulsive and narcissistic enough to randomly see it and fire off an order to an underling. Although, Trump is busy with other things right now… Reply

this is probs naive of me to say w the current admin but isnt there a way for the courts to intervene w ice

how many unconstitutional/straight up despicable things do they have to do to get dismantled or for even one fuck to be fired Reply

Link





This is the letter we sent to the ORR demanding they #FreeRosa by 3pm ET tomorrow.



This 10-year-old girl needs to be with her family. https://t.co/bXiHV376H7 https://t.co/IFAYu7Nvzp — ACLU (@ACLU) October 30, 2017



ACLU of Texas is on it: Reply

FUCK ICE FUCK ICE



they tweeted and I was like "You spelled terrorists wrong"



when they called him heroes. lol. Reply

some idiot in on facebook was arguing that it's ok because she "still got her free surgery" like... do you not have the capacity for empathy or what Reply

When I posted this on Facebook, some rando replied, "I got gallbladder removal and it was no big deal". I… did not respond because it might be a troll trying to get people to cuss her out so she can get them suspended from Facebook. Reply

Why was it free? I'm assuming she wouldn't have insurance and would be self-pay. Reply

I doubt it was free, but most Republicans when talking about "illegals" getting health care are under the impression that if any non u.s. citizen walks into a u.s. emergency room, they'll get whatever surgery/care/drugs they want for free, and faster than a u.s. citizen. This argument comes up where I live in California a lot. I have no idea where they got this idea from (probably fox news). Reply

they don't. Reply

man, when I first saw the video for this I had to step away from my computer and compose myself I was so angry. im glad the aclu is suing their asses. they are constantly being shown on video violating rights and it makes me so angry. fuck these assholes. Reply

ICE is disgusting. This is despicable. Reply

i can't imagine being so cold to work somewhere like that. how do you not feel like a piece of shit when you stop a vehicle on an emergency run just so you can arrest a 10 year old Reply

Link





I gotta say, between Alyssa and Rose out there on Twitter fighting the good fight, I am living for the Halliwell sisters still slaying in 2017 Reply

I have loved JLM for over 20 years, i am so glad he is a decent person.



And this story is beyond :( Reply

