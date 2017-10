Celebs (with some surprising ones) get #FreeRosa trending for disabled girl held for deportation

Rosa Maria can’t wait 2-6 weeks to be reunited w/ her family. Tell ORR to release this 10-year-old now: https://t.co/S0RqoLRkVc #FreeRosa — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2017

Rosa is now in custody at the Department of Health and Human Services. Info attached. Please contact them and tell them to #FreeRosa. pic.twitter.com/yYDJTreC2U — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 28, 2017

C'mon friend @realDonaldTrump #FreeRosa It doesn't make us great again to deport disabled children. I'm sure you will do the right thing. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 30, 2017

#FreeRosa When sick children are being punished we have lost our Moral compass. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 30, 2017

Family unity is part of our American values. Trump Administration policies should not be destroying these values we hold dear. #FreeRosa — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 30, 2017

Uncivilized and outrageous. This is not a political issue, this is a human issue. #FreeRosa https://t.co/SFu8uC1miD — James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) October 30, 2017

cruel and unusual punishment

shame on us #FreeRosa https://t.co/sTuFRmHdac — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017

How can anyone, even those willing 2 let every other Trump horror slide, defend this? If u agree this is not who we r please call. #FreeRosa https://t.co/q7ZTkTaRkB — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 30, 2017

SHE'S A CHILD. GET A GRIP AMERICA. https://t.co/dxP83m10pq — Jonny Lee Miller (@jonnyjlm) October 28, 2017

This is a follow-up to this post about Rosamaria Hernandez, the 10-years-old girl in Texas with cerebral palsy who was put in custody by Customs and Border Protection while she was in an ambulance on her way to gallbladder surgery. We now know that for the past few days, she'd been held by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, and she might be held there for weeks. The ACLU and Alyssa Milano have started a #FreeRosa campaign , to raise more awareness of the issue and to get people to call the Office of Refugee Resettlement to demand Rosamaria's release. A number of celebrities have joined in, including some surprising ones!Tweets from living Saint Alyssa Milano, who has been on this relentlessly:If you want to contact ORR directly rather than from the ACLU campaign, Alyssa's got you too:This one had me shook (he's a bit deluded but he's trying!): Also surprising:This one is more expected:Piper Perabo:Bill Buchanan from 24:Social media poet Rosie O'Donnell:The OG Wonder Woman:Danny Zuker, executive producer and writer on Modern Family:Morena Baccarin:And finally, he didn't use the #FreeRosa hashtag, but I'm sharing this just because I feel his disgust:Sources: ACLU Campaign