Celebs (with some surprising ones) get #FreeRosa trending for disabled girl held for deportation
Tweets from living Saint Alyssa Milano, who has been on this relentlessly:
If you want to contact ORR directly rather than from the ACLU campaign, Alyssa's got you too:
Rosa Maria can’t wait 2-6 weeks to be reunited w/ her family. Tell ORR to release this 10-year-old now: https://t.co/S0RqoLRkVc #FreeRosa— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2017
Rosa is now in custody at the Department of Health and Human Services. Info attached. Please contact them and tell them to #FreeRosa. pic.twitter.com/yYDJTreC2U— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 28, 2017
This one had me shook (he's a bit deluded but he's trying!):
C'mon friend @realDonaldTrump #FreeRosa It doesn't make us great again to deport disabled children. I'm sure you will do the right thing.— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 30, 2017
Also surprising:
October 30, 2017
This one is more expected:
#FreeRosa When sick children are being punished we have lost our Moral compass.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 30, 2017
Piper Perabo:
Family unity is part of our American values. Trump Administration policies should not be destroying these values we hold dear. #FreeRosa— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 30, 2017
Bill Buchanan from 24:
Uncivilized and outrageous. This is not a political issue, this is a human issue. #FreeRosa https://t.co/SFu8uC1miD— James Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) October 30, 2017
Social media poet Rosie O'Donnell:
cruel and unusual punishment— ROSIE (@Rosie) October 30, 2017
shame on us #FreeRosa https://t.co/sTuFRmHdac
The OG Wonder Woman:
#FreeRosa https://t.co/kzHqrbt5Cq— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 30, 2017
Danny Zuker, executive producer and writer on Modern Family:
How can anyone, even those willing 2 let every other Trump horror slide, defend this? If u agree this is not who we r please call. #FreeRosa https://t.co/q7ZTkTaRkB— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 30, 2017
Morena Baccarin:
And finally, he didn't use the #FreeRosa hashtag, but I'm sharing this just because I feel his disgust:
#FreeRosa https://t.co/oXPKPhP7H1— Morena Baccarin (@missmorenab) October 30, 2017
SHE'S A CHILD. GET A GRIP AMERICA. https://t.co/dxP83m10pq— Jonny Lee Miller (@jonnyjlm) October 28, 2017
Sources: ACLU Campaign, Alyssa Tweet, Geraldo Tweet, Piers Tweet, Patricia Tweet, Piper Tweet, James Tweet, Rosie Tweet, Lynda Tweet, Danny Tweet, Morena Tweet, Jonny Tweet
Please, do like Alyssa's tweet says, go to this ACLU page, enter your phone number, and make the call to #FreeRosa! Please share this story far and wide! I speak from first hand knowledge that this is not an isolated incident, we have to sound the alarm in the face of persecution!
Also, being undocumented is a civil, not criminal offense. Had Rosamaria been arrested for robbery, she'd already be out on bail as she's a sick, disabled 10-year-old girl who poses no flight risk! But since immigration is handled separately, this is where we are.
how many unconstitutional/straight up despicable things do they have to do to get dismantled or for even one fuck to be fired
they tweeted and I was like "You spelled terrorists wrong"
when they called him heroes. lol.
And this story is beyond :(