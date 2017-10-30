Celebrities react to Paul Manfort's indictment









edit: he's totally spiraling



Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017



....Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017





edit: he's totally spiraling

a guilty dog barks the loudest. Reply

Oh snap Reply

leave dogs out of this Reply

So you hired a criminal.



What a dolt. Reply

Got my bingo card ready! https://i.redd.it/fze4201sfxuz.jpg Reply

holy shit that second tweet. like that is hilariously TEXTBOOK defensive Reply

lmaoooo the also is killing me Reply

It's like watching a wild animal try to gnaw off its own leg after being caught in a trap. Love it.



Edited at 2017-10-30 03:13 pm (UTC) Reply

nnnnnnn, lmao.



Also, the indictment lists shit in 2017, so it ain't years ago. Reply

holy shit this is too good Reply

Years ago? THE CAMPAIGN WAS STILL FUCKING RUNNING LESS THAN A YEAR AGO. Are you this dementia-addled, that you cannot keep your dates/time straight? Reply

Come on, trumpy. Get so mad you stroke out. Reply

lmao hope he gives himself a heart attack Reply

The writers of Black Mirror, Veep and the like are just shaking their heads and going "I can't sell this shit, too unbelievable". Reply

I just realized that at least twitter was smart enough not to give him the 240 character limit. Reply

LMAOOO ALL THOSE QUESTION MARKS Reply

lmao yesssssss cry more you turd Reply

....what does manafort have to do with clinton? am i missing something? Reply

The way he and the right go in on Hillary, you'd think they assume that Hillary actually won the election... Reply

Trumps a fucking dumbass omg.



Fuck everyone that likes this man. Seriously



They are ok with treason. Reply

LMAO @ him admitting the Manafort 100% was colluding with foreign powers, just lying about how long ago that was. Reply

Cackling Reply

LOL is he serious? This all feels like a bad movie. Reply

The only taxes Trump has released, (and still not in full) were in 2005. Also in 2005, Manafort came to live in Trump tower for free. According to these indictments, in 2006 Manafort started laundering presumably Russian money. It does not take a psychic or a genius to connect the dots on the time frame there, and who else has had his hands in the money laundering plot since 2006.



At the very, very, very least, we can safely assume they have Trump on money laundering based on today, and even his dumb ass self knows it.



Edited at 2017-10-30 05:45 pm (UTC) Reply

You can’t accuse Trumpus of not being transparent. Reply

ffs that ratio 🤣🤣 Reply

tbqh i thought this was gonna be some jr aid, but to have 3 people who were major players in the campaign?

paul manafort retire bitch Reply

will he be announcing new people every day? is there a limit to how many indictments he can give? is tr*** going to be indicted?! Reply

So far, it's Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos. Reply

IIRC, when Watergate was over, there were just less than 70 total indictments... and this makes Watergate look like stealing a pack of Juicy Fruit, so.. Reply

Thank you former lacrosse captain, Robert Swan Mueller.

A special thanks to the man who dreamt of being the a rutabaga farmer, James Brien Comey Jr. Reply

omg I found out (I watched her interview on Harvey Levin's Fox News show, fml) Comey is the prosecutor behind Martha's jailtime!!! I HATE HIM NOW! Reply

Yes, when Comey was US attorney for the SDNY. But she tried lying to the FBI and SEC about a stock deal. That's a big NO NO MARTHA. Reply

I still find it crazy that Martha Stewart went to jail and someone like Tr**p is PRESIDENT. Or like, the jags from Equifax are still walking free right now. I mean, she still committed a crime but it just seems like simpler times somehow. Reply

here is the interview, hosted illegally on youtube for those concerned about giving Fox News viewership



Reply

Not to stray off topic but she went to jail for legit reasons and served a pretty short sentence overall. What made me mad about that situation was that many men got away with the same thing but she had to be held accountable. That said I liked her more because of what happened because not that crime is cool but it’s white collar so 🤷‍♀️ and she handled it LIKE A BOSS. I have mad respect for her. Reply

put comey in a pair of overalls and he rly does look like a rutabaga farmer Reply

GTFO WITH YOUR RIDICULOUS COMEY PRAISE. that motherfucker is just as much TRASH AS THE REST OF THEM Reply

this comment and icon is what's wrong with politics on ontd lol Reply

Calm down Comey is a part of this mess too Reply

doesn't comey think black lives matter is responsible for crime rising lol like....... i've never understood why you go so hard for him Reply

FUCKKKKKK YESSSSSSS Reply

I have been waiting for this damn post since last night!!!!!!!!! In my opinion, Mueller came out swinging.

Yasss this gif 😭👏 Reply

along with this + hollywood men getting exposed and dragged... this gif is kind of me tbh Reply

Wig in indictment Reply

i wasn't sure how excited to be but i read about what papadopolous pled guilty to and it's directly related to russia and the campaign. i'm starting to feel like this might actually happen now Reply

Same I was feeling sort of let down by the charges against Manafort and then I saw that Papadopolous is singing like a canary and got really excited again. Reply

Here's why you shouldn't be let down by Manafort's charges:



The only taxes Trump has released, (and still not in full) were in 2005. Also in 2005, Manafort came to live in Trump tower for free. According to these indictments, in 2006 Manafort started laundering presumably Russian money. It does not take a psychic or a genius to connect the dots on the time frame there, and who else has had his hands in the money laundering plot since 2006.



At the very, very, very least, we can safely assume they have Trump on money laundering based on today. Reply

That’s usually how it works. They basically are just smoking out the weasels who will squeal. Reply

yeah, the consensus is that papadopolous is a huge new development/progress today. like....the spin on this guilty plea is going to be crazy difficult to sell (fox will buy it, i'm sure).



i'm also a believer that flynn has already flipped. apparently all the same type of evidence exists against him, yet only manafort is indicted? hmmmmmm. Reply

they're going down.. i'm yelling timber



wonder who is gonna be the first one to squeal on the rest. you know one of them is shitting bricks right now Reply

papadopolous secretly pled guilty 3 weeks ago and you know he's been talking ever since Reply

ugh kesha needs to leak the solo version right now! Reply

Too bad it wasn't trump first. He's notorious for throwing everyone under the bus and snitchin! Reply

That's what I'm waiting for. Someone will be caught up in some B.S. And they will see no good option out or will remember how awful Trump was to them, and gladly do what needs to be done to save their own hide. Reply

lol listening to timber rn Reply

shaking my ASS rn Reply

lol Reply

Lmao Reply

LMAO YASSSSSS Reply

lmfao Reply

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos's false statements to the FBI are directly related to Russian interference pic.twitter.com/sTKYPy4xl1 — Gritty Reboot 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 30, 2017





The FBI interview where Papadopolous lied about his Russia contacts came on the same day, Jan. 27, Trump asked Comey for a loyalty pledge. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 30, 2017





Putin’s niece writing back to Papadopoulos a month after he was named publicly as part of the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/U6FA3ytPKg — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 30, 2017





Mueller's citing Manafort's failure to register as foreign lobbyist. You have to believe Mike Flynn is going to be making his own walk. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) October 30, 2017





Papadopoulos sought dirt on Clinton, and to connect Russian officials with Trump campaign and lied about it, per FBI https://t.co/guBQTcJUvM — Gritty Reboot 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 30, 2017





Trump rn with a coke in his hand.







Trump rn with a coke in his hand.

The funniest thing is that he has to greet trick or treaters tonight while he's all shook. ashjfasjfhafa screaming @ Manafort and Gates not even being the *biggest* news of the morning with Papadopoulos. Also screaming @ Trump being like "NO collusion!!" The feds flipped the fuck outta Papadopoulos lmao. They will all flip and sing. It's obvious Flynn is next.

Papadapolous seemingly flipping for a plea deal is bigger news than manafort imho. He's cooperating. Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO BLESS. Reply

he has to greet trick or treaters tonight while he's all shook



I hope some kids come dressed as the FBI or wear a white shirt that just says "INDICTMENT". Reply

Parent

ahhahahahaha Reply

HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH Reply

LOL COME THROUGH Reply

After a shitty 12 months it feels like the first glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel. Reply

I missed this party but ...



BEST. BIRTHDAY. PRESENT. EVER.



Squee! Reply

Oooh look at Mark Ruffalo and his 280 characters. I'm glad he's having this conversation. It's time. Reply

It's hard to get excited when we know the Republicans have no interest in actually investigating this matter or in upholding the rule of law. Reply

Papadopolous was arrested July 27. His plea was filed October 5. Mueller don’t leak. Period. — Armando (@armandodkos) October 30, 2017



Reply

he flipped. trump is fucked. Reply

This is actually more interesting than Manafort to me.... Reply

it's the bigger news for sure Reply

Yep to me too Reply

this means he's probably talking, right? omg Reply

Parent

OMG, Mueller got me a birthday present! He's so thoughtful! Reply

holy shit Reply

lol FUCK. this has me as shook as the time i found out they raided manafort's home at an ungodly hour and NO ONE talked. Reply

Yaaaaassssss Reply

