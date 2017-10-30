Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Celebrities react to Paul Manfort's indictment





  • Paul Manafort, former manager of the Trump campaign has been indicted and turned himself into the F.B.I. this morning

  • Campaign official Rick Gates has also been indicted

  • Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopolous has pled guilty to making false statements to FBI agents

















source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Tagged: , , , ,