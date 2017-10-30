Celebrities react to Paul Manfort's indictment
Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign manager, to surrender to feds in connection to the Russia probe - https://t.co/rK4FBueURF— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2017
I hope Mueller takes down anyone guilty of collusion with Russia...Democrats included. It’s the only way to protect our democracy. 🇺🇸— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2017
- Paul Manafort, former manager of the Trump campaign has been indicted and turned himself into the F.B.I. this morning
- Campaign official Rick Gates has also been indicted
- Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopolous has pled guilty to making false statements to FBI agents
There are 12 charges. It rather evokes a Xmas carol: “On the first day of charges, Mueller gave to me: Manafort on treas’nous conspiracy!”— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 30, 2017
The former campaign manager of the current President of the United States has been arrested.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 30, 2017
For a first round arrest, this one is big.
This is a very sad day for America. If we all weren’t so tired of a stream of constant outrages this would have a much more shocking effect on us. It’s a new low for our country in an historical context. Probably going to get worse. Hard to celebrate. https://t.co/sMA0V39jBU— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 30, 2017
Good morning. https://t.co/wakbN2ztym— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 30, 2017
Perp walk! We need a perp walk! #Manafort— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 30, 2017
edit: he's totally spiraling
Also, the indictment lists shit in 2017, so it ain't years ago.
At the very, very, very least, we can safely assume they have Trump on money laundering based on today, and even his dumb ass self knows it.
A special thanks to the man who dreamt of being the a rutabaga farmer, James Brien Comey Jr.
I have been waiting for this damn post since last night!!!!!!!!! In my opinion, Mueller came out swinging.
The only taxes Trump has released, (and still not in full) were in 2005. Also in 2005, Manafort came to live in Trump tower for free. According to these indictments, in 2006 Manafort started laundering presumably Russian money. It does not take a psychic or a genius to connect the dots on the time frame there, and who else has had his hands in the money laundering plot since 2006.
At the very, very, very least, we can safely assume they have Trump on money laundering based on today.
i'm also a believer that flynn has already flipped. apparently all the same type of evidence exists against him, yet only manafort is indicted? hmmmmmm.
wonder who is gonna be the first one to squeal on the rest. you know one of them is shitting bricks right now
The funniest thing is that he has to greet trick or treaters tonight while he's all shook.
I hope some kids come dressed as the FBI or wear a white shirt that just says "INDICTMENT".
