October 30th, 2017, 01:00 pm blackphillip Majid Jordan - Body Talk (Music Video) sourcegreat aesthetics, beautiful aesthetics... anyway, listen to the superior track from the album. Tagged: asian celebrities, music / musician (r&b and soul), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2121 comments Add comment
Good choice OP! This is my fav so far tbh the vibe is so fucking good.
The production on this entire album is perfect, although I need a King City Pt 2
Btw I love the body talk music video for some reason I can see BoA/one million killing a coreography for this song
edit: OP, why is this under the asian celebrities tag?
Edited at 2017-10-30 04:26 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Mj>>>>tsb so far.
Edited at 2017-10-30 04:43 pm (UTC)