



Good choice OP! This is my fav so far tbh the vibe is so fucking good.



The production on this entire album is perfect, although I need a King City Pt 2

omg yesss! King City was my favorite from their debut, i was expecting something similar in this album smh </3

OG Heartthrob is the 90s bop of 2017.

facts only. i was so sure it was going to be their next single, idk why they chose body talk instead.

I hope it's still in the running... I think it's the strongest track on the album

This is seriously their best album!! Can't wait to see them on tour

I think this album is a lot stronger than their first. I hope it does well.

damn, i guess i'm the only one who preferred their debut. i only kept a handful of tracks from this one

Same here tbh

Their new album is so damn boring. Crazy how they peaked with 'Her'.

This album is soo good. I'm obsessed with You

This album is hot but some of the tracks lowkey sounds the same

Btw I love the body talk music video for some reason I can see BoA/one million killing a coreography for this song



edit: OP, why is this under the asian celebrities tag?



Edited at 2017-10-30 04:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Majid Al Maskati is from Bahrain.

I'd only heard one song, but if the rest of the album is good I'll check it out.

it's a solid album imo, definitely worth a listen

Probably their weaker album in-comparison to their debut. Disappointed.gif

Calling body talk the superior track is an insult to asleep!!!



Mj>>>>tsb so far.



Edited at 2017-10-30 04:43 pm (UTC) Reply

SIS i literally said asleep is the superior track!!!

