Stranger Things: How Dacre Montgomery Brought Billy the Bully to Life
- A lot of Billy's scenes were improvised or came from Dacre; it was Dacre's idea to add the scene with Billy and his father as a way to humanize the character and show why he was the way he is.
- Describes Billy's relationship with Max: "I think he does love and care about his sister . . . he is becoming extremely angry because of love, I think, and the way that anger comes out obviously is directed toward Lucas because he is interacting the most out of all the kids with [Max]."
- Hopes next season will give Billy “a romantic interest, because that would humanize him even more. To see those qualities come out would show a really different side to him.”
I fucking love the evil queen in snow white, but im not pro-poisoning other chicks as a way to vent through insecurity issues. Billy was an absolute POS, and that was basically his whole point on the show - that monsters abound, in the upside down AND in the real world.
Also -- definitely playing with a subtle/unsubtle closeted gay subplot, right?
maybe that's season 3?
also yes, I got a subtle closeted vibe situation happening. he's still a POS and abusive, but I think he was a much much farther example of how adolescents process trauma/abuse. Kali lashed out as well, believed it was cathartic for her and helped her heal. Billy...didn't face nearly the same type of abuse or trauma she did (that we can see at this point) and yet he basically turned into a fucking monster. he's still responsible for himself and he's still definitely one of the antagonists and racist and awful. BUT his character also plays a part in the overall theme this season.
also...we don't know how far his abuse against Max went. it's open ended but seems pretty bad, and ya, I can't see a successful redemption arc happening for him. doesnt mean they won't try to do it, but I hope not because it's pretty much an impossible sell for me right now.
I am expecting they will touch more on Max and Billy's homelife and relationships next season because they hinted at a lot or just showed slices that left the audience understanding what was going on, but not specifically.
he played the role perfectly
and i still dont understand how mullets ever became a thing
I don't really have a basis for my feelings about Will, because his sexuality doesn't make any sort of difference or impact on the story or his character as a whole. maybe im projecting or simply trying to apply specific themes in places they aren't yet idk. it's just a feeling I have, like if that happens it'll be something in seasons down the road, but even then I don't think it'll be a plot point, just a foot note. because it doesn't matter, and I can't see it mattering to the characters either (which would be the point - that it doesnt matter).
There were plenty of gay men who were out and proud and not assholes, but in Indiana? Not so much. People with gay feelings back then had to really shove it down.
[Spoiler (click to open)]He deserved Bob's death tbh and I'm pissed