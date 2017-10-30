Mako

Stranger Things: How Dacre Montgomery Brought Billy the Bully to Life


  • A lot of Billy's scenes were improvised or came from Dacre; it was Dacre's idea to add the scene with Billy and his father as a way to humanize the character and show why he was the way he is.

  • Describes Billy's relationship with Max: "I think he does love and care about his sister . . . he is becoming extremely angry because of love, I think, and the way that anger comes out obviously is directed toward Lucas because he is interacting the most out of all the kids with [Max]."

  • Hopes next season will give Billy “a romantic interest, because that would humanize him even more. To see those qualities come out would show a really different side to him.”


