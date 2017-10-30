Stranger Things: How Dacre Montgomery Brought Billy the Bully to Life

I loved his character so much. also DAT MULLET Reply

Thread

Link

What was there to love about him? He was a racist piece of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE. There were zero redeeming qualities in this dude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly thought he was going to be like a "bad man" type character who knew Lucas was in cahoots with Eleven or something. But it turns out he's just a racist hick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No matter how cute people think he is his character was abusive towards Max and not liking Lucas because hes black made him suck even more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you can love a character because of what they bring to the show or the storyline without agreeing with or loving their behavior.



I fucking love the evil queen in snow white, but im not pro-poisoning other chicks as a way to vent through insecurity issues. Billy was an absolute POS, and that was basically his whole point on the show - that monsters abound, in the upside down AND in the real world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not something anyone should brag about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smh exposing your racist ass like this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i am concerned for you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol. He was verbally abusive to a little girl. Tried to run over some children on bikes and harrased a little black child. But yes he’s so ~dreamy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao at these replies you’re getting. It’s like these nerds think that because they can’t healthily seperate reality from fiction that nobody else can either. News flash; people enjoy villanous characters all the time. Shocking. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still don't understand how they managed to find the perfect hybrid of every 80s bad boy in one dude. He was great.



Also -- definitely playing with a subtle/unsubtle closeted gay subplot, right? Reply

Thread

Link

I thought so too. I hope if that was the intention they explore it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he honestly looks like this weird combo of all the older kids in 'the outsiders' wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn. You hit the nail on the head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rob Lowe + the dude that played the asshole older brother in the Weird Science TV show, with a little bit of Lost Boys thrown in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looked like the love-child of Robert Downey Jr. and Rob Lowe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely thought they were doing a closeted thing, there were enough hints dropped throughout the season, I was surprised to see a lot of people don't think that's what was going on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously! I’m thirsting so hard for his looks but he’s a total piece of shit. It’s all very confusing... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I thought he was actually going to kiss Steve at some point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hopefully not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad i'm not the only one who thought he was gay



maybe that's season 3? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they REALLY did with his casting, looks wise. I was like "who is this Rob Lowe meets The Lost Boys stand in right now?" when he came on screen.



also yes, I got a subtle closeted vibe situation happening. he's still a POS and abusive, but I think he was a much much farther example of how adolescents process trauma/abuse. Kali lashed out as well, believed it was cathartic for her and helped her heal. Billy...didn't face nearly the same type of abuse or trauma she did (that we can see at this point) and yet he basically turned into a fucking monster. he's still responsible for himself and he's still definitely one of the antagonists and racist and awful. BUT his character also plays a part in the overall theme this season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm expecting them to turn him into a good guy next season. Reply

Thread

Link

I have to say -- I love all of the reddit neckbeards who now love Steve because Nancy finally slept with Jonathan. And of course Jonathan's still fine -- it's just Nancy who's bad now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know that men are never wrong and they're always innocent. Women are to blame to everything men do 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Steve broke up with her. There is nothing to get outraged over, yet they found a way! All I saw on reddit were people complaining about Nancy and the sassy little sister. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've seen those types of comments here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw a comment there that described Billy as someone who was "abused at home and forced to look out for his stepsister who drugs and physically abuses him." Like REALLY you're going to try to pretend the little girl is the "abuser" here? What kind of reach? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dude, all 3 of them are fine. they're fucking high school kids AND they're dealing with bigger fish to fry at the same time. none of them did anything terrible, and honestly they all ended up right where they should have at the end of the season. but of course neckbeard "nice guys" are projecting their issues about women stemming from high school onto one of the female characters.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Impossible, unless he sacrifices himself next season. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope they don't. I can see them toning him down, but they decided to bring in the aspect of his character being a racist (without explicitly saying it, but basically explicitly saying it) and unless Billy literally has a scene where he goes "I hid behind hating someone else for who they were to deflect from my fear of people hating me for who I am", I can't seem him redeemed as a good guy anymore.



also...we don't know how far his abuse against Max went. it's open ended but seems pretty bad, and ya, I can't see a successful redemption arc happening for him. doesnt mean they won't try to do it, but I hope not because it's pretty much an impossible sell for me right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm happy they added that scene with his dad. otherwise he would've just been a mindless angry guy with no backstory. doesn't excuse his behaviour but definitely helps his character. Reply

Thread

Link

IA. I already think he was kind of a waste of time, and having him just be a one-note asshole would have been pointless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

until the parents scene i was under the impression he and max lived on their own?? idk where i got it from Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In one of their first scenes together he blames Max for why they’re in Hawkins. I took it as they were there together, with no one else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So did I. They didn't say anyhting about their parents being away on vacaction or whereever they were. I thought the parents died and he was her gaurdian. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I'm not sold on his character after watching the whole season, but that scene added some dimension at least. I think they left it too late in the season though, unless they're planning on expanding his character next season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, me too. the entire season I was like "jesus christ WHAT is this guys deal??" and then that scene happened and I was like "oh. thats his deal". abuse begets abuse. doesn't humanize his character or make him less hatable, but it does have it make sense why he is this way.



I am expecting they will touch more on Max and Billy's homelife and relationships next season because they hinted at a lot or just showed slices that left the audience understanding what was going on, but not specifically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like Mike and Nancy’s mom? No thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

useless character. his only worthwhile scene was with mrs wheeler Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. All his scenes with Max made me feel so uncomfortable, and even his asshole treatment of Steve got to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im glad they had the scene w his dad, that was the only real emotional backstory he was given all season

he played the role perfectly



and i still dont understand how mullets ever became a thing Reply

Thread

Link

He was pointless Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully his love interest next season is Steve. Reply

Thread

Link

Steve deserves better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA I'm halfway through episode 4 of season 2 and I'm loving Steve's character already. I'm also dreading the upcoming love triangle. I wish Johnathon would either skip town or end up forever alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pls god no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do you hate Steve? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Steve's storyline seemed pretty much over. The first episode he is applying to college. And he accepted that he didn't have a future with Nancy. I think Billy will replace Steve's character as the older bad boy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

After beating hte shit out of him? No Steve deserves better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's got Zac Efron's eyes. Reply

Thread

Link

Zac Efron + young Chad Lowe hybrid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm, maybe the chin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a lot of people saying he looks like Zac Efron and I don't think he looks like Zac at all, but you're right, he have Zac's eyes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's hot so i like seeing him but if he ends up being the one gay character in the show i'll be so annoyed. he's had some sexual tension with steve i'd say, he's been called a faggot by his dad and he seems to be overcompensating on the whole masculine thing so i can see him being gay but we do not need the only gay character being the human antagonist. -.- Reply

Thread

Link

MTE to all of this. I don't get people who wants him to be gay. He's a piece of shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get why they want him to be gay. he's hot lol. he's a hot piece of shit. but i still would rather have another character be gay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really hope they'll have will come out. in the original script for the pilot he was described as having sexuality issues and he looked so awkward dancing with that girl at the snowball. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I actually think Will is gay, so I don't think Billy is the *only* gay character IF it goes that way.



I don't really have a basis for my feelings about Will, because his sexuality doesn't make any sort of difference or impact on the story or his character as a whole. maybe im projecting or simply trying to apply specific themes in places they aren't yet idk. it's just a feeling I have, like if that happens it'll be something in seasons down the road, but even then I don't think it'll be a plot point, just a foot note. because it doesn't matter, and I can't see it mattering to the characters either (which would be the point - that it doesnt matter). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hm, I thought that he behaved this viciously towards Lucas because they wanted to imply that he's, on top of everything, a racist. Reply

Thread

Link

yup. i was worried the whole season he was gonna use a slur against lucas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, I got the same vibe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm surprised ppl are thinking that bc i didn't get that feeling at all tbh. it just seemed like he was aware that max actually liked lucas and was trying to control her by telling her to stay away from him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He told her that she shouldn't hang out with people "like him" aka black people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, you are probably right. I think if the show had more than one major black character it'd be less hard to interpret this whole thing lol Because like this it's kinda suspicious to me when a white character constantly gets mad at the only black boy in the whole city. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But why not the other boys? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this might be the case, but you can't do that with the only black main character on the show and use language like "people like him" and not think the racist overtones there are going to be bigger than "I dont want my sister pulling away from me".

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was pretty obvious that he was a racist. I was waiting for him to call Lucas the N word. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait, it wasn't race related? (I'm still in the middle of the season lol) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah that's the vibe i got too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's Indiana in the 80s. He was too focused on Lucas and emphasis on "him" specifically. Idk why people don't see the racism there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah and i also never got the feeling that he loved max. wanted to control her, yeah. but also i felt like he was so HYPER AGGRESSIVE about keeping her in line because of that scene at the end with his dad roughing him up because she was "his responsibility". i thought his behavior came from fear and also anger about that pressure from his dad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here. The actor's take on it is so far off from what I experienced watching the second season... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't tell if he's supposed to be racist or he was just being overprotective because he saw that Lucas upset Max in that one scene. They weren't clear on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope they don't make him gay and also turn him into the gay-boy-lashing-out stereotype. I couldn't really tell if they were actually hinting at that or if his dad called him a f*ggot, etc. just because he was pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE I'm really dreading it if they go that direction Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That plus the weird sexual tension with Steve. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What else would his storyline be? No way in hell would Nancy ever be in a love triangle with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk, I feel like they could dive deeper into the family drama without making him a secretly gay bully. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, he was borderline flirting with Steve in the shower. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hopefully they do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was pretty common in the '80's for closeted gay men to lash out and be hyper-masculine because being gay was the worst thing to be back then, at the height of the AIDS epidemic. So maybe it would feel like a trope, but it would also be very accurate for the time period and location.



There were plenty of gay men who were out and proud and not assholes, but in Indiana? Not so much. People with gay feelings back then had to really shove it down. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His character felt pointless though. Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] He deserved Bob's death tbh and I'm pissed He wouldn't have been if they had killed him gruesomely. Which I was greatly anticipating and even more greatly disappointed over it not happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was literally thinking that before I clicked your spoiler link. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] loved that Bob died, and loved how it served the story. and BTW I fucking loved Bob's character so I wasn't happy to see him go. but it was a huge part of what made episode 8 great for me. I feel like I am the only person on the planet whoI am LEGIT the only fan that thinks this though lmaooo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Word. Ugh, he represented the simple quiet life that I don't think Joyce will end up in :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link