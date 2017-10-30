October 30th, 2017, 02:38 pm forsureyoudo TWICE MAKES A COMEBACK WITH "LIKEY" SourceME LIKEY LIKEY LIKEY ME LIKEY LIKE-stan. Tagged: jpop / cpop / kpop Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9696 comments Add comment
Either Jihyo got some big titties or they overpadded her bra.
Jeongyeon looking fresh and fly in her 5 second cameo.
That rap section tho.
+ JinE left OhMyGirl (it's for the best tho).
My husband and I are big 1N2D fans and enjoyed him in Reply 1988 as the ornery, grown up Taek. Argon did pretty decently too for being on tvN.
cant wait for them to go back to singing in real words and not weird baby-like babble esp when the rest of the song is so good
Their MVs are always visually fun.
What I'm loving:
- Sana as always
- Tzuyu getting more lines
- Mina getting less lines/perfect amount for her (I'm sorry, I like her in Twice but plenty of other members have vocal tones that are less boring. Her getting so many lines before always irked me)
- Momo's -can my phone stop changing their names- dance break (also same as Mina, not getting a lot of lines lol....)
- The rap section is short and sweet, I look forward to it whereas in earlier songs I wanted to skip over it
BP and RV needs to comeback again before 2017 ends.
I love my girl momo but her voice is unbearable to listen to
finally a dance break for Momo! I missed that
I still think LOA was their best release
Keeping Momo -and half the members tbh- to a bare minimum was a wise choice.
considering that when SNSD and Gfriend changed their sound, they weren't as successsful as before or like when red velvet tried some different music style