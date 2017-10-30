SOTY has ARRIVED Reply

This knocks.

Either Jihyo got some big titties or they overpadded her bra.

Jeongyeon looking fresh and fly in her 5 second cameo.

That rap section tho.





jihyo has always been busty but they always overpad bras

I went on Omona looking for a discussion post but was greeted with news of Kim Joo hyuk instead. 😢

+ JinE left OhMyGirl (it's for the best tho).

Just read about Kim Joo Hyuk, it's so sad. His career was really starting to take off again and he was dating someone he wanted to settle down with.



My husband and I are big 1N2D fans and enjoyed him in Reply 1988 as the ornery, grown up Taek. Argon did pretty decently too for being on tvN. Reply

v sad about joohyuk :( so horrible. i loved him on 1n2d. Reply

My fav JinE :'( I'm devastated. Reply

I read that Kim Joo Hyuk's girlfriend was filming Running Man when she found out so they stopped filming. So sad. Reply

figures, i absolutely hate the tag line lol



cant wait for them to go back to singing in real words and not weird baby-like babble esp when the rest of the song is so good

I mean the baby-like babble is pretty much their signature style now... I mean look at the chorus of their singles: "Oooh-Ahh", "TT" and "tirit-tirit-tirit" Reply

i'll give them ooh-ahh since that was their debut and was followed by cheer up which had none of that, TT even is more teenage chatspeak but NANANANANANACK and the pronunciation in signal and now this...annoying af Reply

amen to that, bb. Reply

come THRU tropical house remix of TT, which isn't an insult - I love TT

TT was my fave but I feel like this is a cop out, remixing TT and pandering it as their brand new single

I guess but at the same time TT is far amd away their most successful single and this rethread comes 2 songs apart from that instead of directly after ala EXID so I feel better on it.

This actually bops!



Their MVs are always visually fun. Reply

Yay I love it! None of this having to listen to it a few times to finally get into it, this is now amongst TT and Like Ooh Ahh as a favorite Twice single



What I'm loving:

- Sana as always

- Tzuyu getting more lines

- Mina getting less lines/perfect amount for her (I'm sorry, I like her in Twice but plenty of other members have vocal tones that are less boring. Her getting so many lines before always irked me)

- Momo's -can my phone stop changing their names- dance break (also same as Mina, not getting a lot of lines lol....)

- The rap section is short and sweet, I look forward to it whereas in earlier songs I wanted to skip over it





ia about mina her line delivery is also emotionless to me

It really is :/ I liked her a lot back during their debut (I loved the long hair on her) but with the last few singles I'm not a big fan of her delivery/lack of charisma

i only like the rap part. and that's usually the part i like the least from idol groups.



BP and RV needs to comeback again before 2017 ends.

rv is coming back in nov

I'm so excited

BP and RV are the only girl groups keeping me interested right now. they at least care about the quality of their music, not just the cutesy viral factor. Red Flavor was a fucking jam



you can tell jennie wanna be anywhere else but therebdjdjd pic.twitter.com/QN2OabuSRx — ٌNEW PINNED 📌 (@myouiseoks) October 28, 2017



bp is too busy practicing the same song for the 500000th time

Cuties I like the song and they all look so pretty



I love my girl momo but her voice is unbearable to listen to Reply

momo's voice giving hope to all the bad singers of the world.

lmao </3 i love her but you didn't lie

i usually find her voice really grating in all their other songs but it fits well in this imo

Im always confused why she gets more lines than queen Jeongyeon who is more stable and stronger vocally

Sana is so cute! It's very catchy, but I feel like the song is better without the mv

finally a dance break for Momo! I missed that

I still think LOA was their best release Reply

they could've kept the weird drop during the rap part out but other than that i love it. signal was a mistake honestly never let jyp touch their title tracks again. thank god they're back w black eyed pilseung Reply

I don't like it but that's the pattern with TWICE, lol, on first listen I have never liked any of their songs but they grow on me. Reply

Song is TT pt. 2, it slaps!



Keeping Momo -and half the members tbh- to a bare minimum was a wise choice.



Sana stealing the show with her subpar vocals and charisma again yas kween Reply

at this rate twice is gonna burn out faster then snsd did lmao. no offense but JYP is really going to run this group into the ground. Why they had 3 comebacks this year in korea and this didnt come out next year I dont understand- They really should focus on Japan for a bit-. This song is nothing new from what they've already done and if they keep releasing similar songs people are going to notice sooner then later how one note they are. They need to start padding their releases until they are ready for a shift in sound. Reply

I don't know about that, it seems that lately people tend to like predictable stuff

considering that when SNSD and Gfriend changed their sound, they weren't as successsful as before or like when red velvet tried some different music style Reply

