Feminists in France want Polanski retrospective to be cancelled.

The organization cannot be a justice system? But didn't the justice system already convict this motherfucker? And he just escaped having to serve his sentence? These complicit assholes. Reply

also cancelling a retrospective isn't, like, throwing someone in jail like wtf Reply

Exactly. These people crazy Reply

"President of the Cinémathèque Française (Costa-Gavras) stated that cancellation is not possible as the organization cannot be a justice system."



Horseshit. It could be cancelled in a second, he just doesn't think it's important enough to cancel it. Systematic child abuse is ok with him. That makes him a collaborator. If the Cinémathèque Française had any integrity, they would can his collaborating ass and cancel the Polanski tribute.



"But we can't not be involved; we're not an island. By not taking a position, you take a position." Costa-Gavras in 2009 on politics. Reply

what a load of bs Reply

mte. quel salaud Reply

they can all go fuck themselves? is that what he's saying? cuz i agree! Reply

Haha. Yeah, he's saying 'go fuck yourself' Reply

in this particular case it's 'go fuck yourself' but in formal 2nd person. tho it's the exact same thing for 2nd person plural, so you're also right :) Reply

yeah, i figured he was saying all of you kindly fuck off. lol

Yaaasss (dude's cute asf mmm!) Reply

Lmao Reply

Except not to Costa-Gravas, who doesn't understand how entertainment influences society. Reply

Lmfao, way to go to Costa-Gravas to admit that his org doesn't give a shit about what is just or humane. Reply

I feel like his statement is very “I’m going to go easy on him because allegations against me will surface soon and I want people to go easy on me.” Reply

I "definitely" knew what was going on but my hands were tied! Reply

Hew is in your icon? Reply

these people always get so fucking dramatic about men having the smallest of consequences. Like deciding not to hold a retrospective for a convicted rapist is such a horrible tragedy and completely overstepping for the group that decided to hold the retrospective in the first place? fuck off Reply

Polanski needs to be cancelled period. Reply

Time for the urn! Reply

Having your artwork exhibited or w/e isn't some kind of human right wtf. The industry needs to stop celebrating this perv. Reply

when will he mourir tho Reply

Je déteste la culture française.



Why are people like this? "This man would like to rape your 12-year-old child." "Oh my god, never!" "Wait, let me finish...He's like, SUPER talented. You don't even know. Like, SO talented." "Oh damn, that's okay then! Lol!" Reply

si c'était seulement la culture française tho. c'est, genre, toute la culture occidentale :/ Reply

Oui. Detruire HA Reply

polanski needs to be fucking cancelled permanently Reply

We should be able to convict enablers or those complicit because this is an obstruction of justice Reply

