Feminists in France want Polanski retrospective to be cancelled.




- The Cinémathèque Française is organising retrospective of Polański's films,

- Laure Salmona started a petition online for the event to be cancelled,

- President of the Cinémathèque Française (Costa-Gavras) stated that cancellation is not possible as the organization cannot be a justice system.

