Feminists in France want Polanski retrospective to be cancelled.
'An insult to women': Roman #Polanski retrospective causes outrage among feminists in France https://t.co/4LWoD9qwGO— Angeline Montoya (@angelinemontoya) 28 października 2017
- The Cinémathèque Française is organising retrospective of Polański's films,
- Laure Salmona started a petition online for the event to be cancelled,
- President of the Cinémathèque Française (Costa-Gavras) stated that cancellation is not possible as the organization cannot be a justice system.
Horseshit. It could be cancelled in a second, he just doesn't think it's important enough to cancel it. Systematic child abuse is ok with him. That makes him a collaborator. If the Cinémathèque Française had any integrity, they would can his collaborating ass and cancel the Polanski tribute.
"But we can't not be involved; we're not an island. By not taking a position, you take a position." Costa-Gavras in 2009 on politics.
Why are people like this? "This man would like to rape your 12-year-old child." "Oh my god, never!" "Wait, let me finish...He's like, SUPER talented. You don't even know. Like, SO talented." "Oh damn, that's okay then! Lol!"