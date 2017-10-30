Celebs react to Kevin Spacey assault allegations/coming out + Anthony Rapp weighs in.

I'm glad people are calling him out but I don't see this affecting his career tbh. :/ I feel like it's already kind of being swept under the rug by the media. Reply

i've already seen petitions to Netflix to fire him from HoC. Considering how many people are speaking out lately, and how some companies are taking measures (to protect themselves, but still...)



i truly hope more people speak up with actual legal charges. Get his ass to jail.

One person has come forward, but I'm sure he won't be the last. If people continue to come forward they'll have no choice but to act.

lol how? the news came out a few hours ago. i think it has potential to bring him down. he was an idiot to use it to come out, now every news outlet is going to report on him coming out because of allegations made against him by a 14 yr old

It literally just came out (poorly timed pun not intended). The media barely had time to start covering it. Simma down and let the exposing spread.

Coming out as a gay man is not the same thing as coming out as someone who preyed on a 14-year-old. Conflating those things is disgusting — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017



One thing about the sexual-predator beat: Whatever bad allegation you may hear at the beginning, the reality usually is worse. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) October 30, 2017



Family Guy with a Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago... creepy. pic.twitter.com/KLXT5MHVxU — Steve Bee✌ (@Stevie_Beee) October 30, 2017

You need a new crystal ball. It's already affecting his career. And LOL, Bryan Singer is trending right now.

it's really time for bryan singer to go. the combined number of boys he assaulted or allowed to be assaulted.. he needs to go.

Waiting for Netflix to cancel House of Cards.

Or maybe Frank can get assassinated off screen and Claire can be the star.

on screen pls :D

As long as the outcome is queen Claire, I'm not going to be picky.

I can't even stomach watching that show any more. It just glamourizes corrupt politicians. I don't understand all the love for Frank and Claire during a time like this.

I'm glad not everyone is willing to let him get away with using his coming out statement to deflect attention from his sexual assault of a child.



I've already seen way too many articles that are focusing solely on "Kevin Spacey Comes Out" and barely mentioning Rapp and the fact that he assaulted a child. Reply

https://www.mediaite.com/online/abc-news-changes-headline-about-kevin-spacey-after-spinning-his-emotional-coming-out/ ABC were fucking assholes making a headline about Kevin Spacey's "emotional coming out" Reply

Holy Fuck, that is appalling. How clueless do they have to be to frame the story of a man sexually assaulting a child as some kind of feel-good "emotional coming out"?

REUTERS: Inspiring Kevin Spacey bravely comes out as man who can’t remember if he’s a pedophile — Pixelated Borat (@pixelatedboat) October 30, 2017



Reply

So being gay and drunk means you're bound to be a pedophile and predator? FUCK YOU and your apology, Kevin Spacey! — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) October 30, 2017

Tom & Lorenzo aren't having it.

Bitch, prepare your anus. You're next.

That is the most half-assed job of 'blurring out' faces I've ever seen.

it's TMZ, what did you expect...

...I thought he was exposed a few years ago? Was it not mainstream enough?

singer's shit has been more notorious than spacey's for the most recent years i have no idea how we don't have like 50 people coming forward tbh... i hope they do, if they need/want to, so they can ghet closure and protect others from this predatory business + man.

it's gross how i can tell those boys are teenagers even though their faces are blurred

Edited at 2017-10-30 09:43 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-30 09:43 am (UTC) Reply

I mean who could have ever known that Kevin Spacey was a massive creep to young men? Bryan Singer isn't super problematic either, right? pic.twitter.com/KSK5F9KJpO — Fetus S. Kebabs (@FetusKebabs) October 30, 2017

Twitter is on fire tonight, and Bryan Singer is trending.

Well shit, I never thought to see this day,

With so many victims coming forward, do you think that if this keeps happening there will be change? I don't want to get my hopes up but the support that's been seen throughout these scandals are really inspiring. I really hope this is the start of something that's needed to be addressed ages ago.

no bc men are trash.

I'm hopeful. Look at the levels of sexual harassment in the workplace - it still happens a lot but it's nowhere near where we were in the 60s/70s. Look at the systemic abuse of orphaned children in the UK only a few generation ago by nuns and monks - it couldn't happen on that scale today because society has changed. I don't think people are fundamentally better at all but humans are essentially problem solvers and a lot of the protective structures we have in place today are a direct response to past abuse.

For example, the people who have pointed out that the actor's union failed Weinstein's victims are entirely correct. A lot of people have failed for a long time and hopefully this is a wakeup call to correct past inertia.



For example, the people who have pointed out that the actor's union failed Weinstein's victims are entirely correct. A lot of people have failed for a long time and hopefully this is a wakeup call to correct past inertia. Reply

i think this will slowly change the public consciousness and make it easier to talk about assaults etc., but the key word is slow.

things are definitely changing

What's giving me a tiny bit of hope is that it's not just like the big Weinsten-like cases where 82 women come forward and it's someone famous and super public, there are all of these behind the scenes people like at Amazon who you wouldn't necessarily know who are losing their jobs or conveniently peacing out too. Even if only a few of these types are scared to keep trying it, I think it's a win.

I think men will get sick of being called out and revolt tbh.

they'll flock to mra shit probably

this whole situation is gross AF. I am a rando on the internet and even I knew he was a scumbag, I hardly see how all those people around him didn't know.

I just read about this. Disgusting. But I'm glad people are speaking up.

Can we use the 'violence / domestic abuse' tag for all these post? We should be able to find them... idk... for history?



or maybe change the name of the tag for 'abuse' or something? Reply

yeah, hope there'll be one tag i can track. there's been so many posts coming from everywhere.

ia there's so much going on but it's hard to keep track because the tags are inconsistent

this

also, has no one called her out for working for salva?





anyway, dis bit spacey is not fooling anyone sneaking in that rose is still trying it w/ that #rosearmy ? deletealso, has no one called her out for working for salva?anyway, dis bit spacey is not fooling anyone sneaking in that #comingout in that apology Reply

yeah. i mean...i get where she's coming from and her goal is great, but yeah that #RoseArmy thing is just... yikes.

She said during her press conference that #rosearmy isn't self-referential and actually has to do with how we're all beautiful and broken and have thorns, much like the flower itself. It's deep, it's meaningful.

Was she stoned when she came up with that bc lol

Parent

yeah i get it but her name is rose nd she's the one perpetrating the hashtag. not that i think she's wrong otherwise, that hashtag is eugh tho to me

he obviously did it. he didn't even deny it in his statement. anyone forgiving him or making excuses is fucked up. another one down but countless more to go. clean your fucking house hollywood.

yeah. i'm kinda surprised at how he admits it and says he was probably drunk, like bitch, is that supposed to make him feel better or something?

i don't understand how he didn't even deny it. i mean obviously he's guilty but most guilty people at least lie and say they'd never do whatever horrible shit they did. it makes me feel like maybe he doesn't even feel guilty about it or accept that he did anything wrong.

right?



i'm a drunk with an even worse memory and i guess i'm a pedophile, lul!!



o btw, im gay Reply

(didn't post the headshot photo because i don't know how old he was in the pic.)



Edited at 2017-10-30 07:37 am (UTC) anthony rapp at 14 from the buzzfeed article:(didn't post the headshot photo because i don't know how old he was in the pic.) Reply

jesus

He looks 11 or 12 at most.

omg at Ed Harris and Dead Meat.



Also, that photo is doubly sad because he did say that was how Spacey picked him up. Poor bb Anthony :(



Edit: I mean the photo in the comment above, sorry.



Edited at 2017-10-30 08:02 am (UTC) Reply

Is that Ed Harris? ETA: whoops, didn't see the second pic



Edited at 2017-10-30 07:47 am (UTC) Reply

jfc...he's looks so young

he's a fucking baby wtf?

I've already seen people trying to argue that since Anthony Rapp was a teenager he should get over it, because teenagers are old enough to drive and ~make their own decisions~ so what was he doing near Spacey if he didn't want to be there anyway?

such bullshit



such bullshit Reply

WHAT IS THIS FUCKING WORLD [2]



have humans always been this awful why why why Reply

he was 14 - and not old enough to drive. what bullshit. People are the worst.

those people need to be launched into the sun.

This x100000000000. A deserted island in the middle of the ocean with no food, trees, or fresh water (and no supplies to catch rain) is too good for Kevin Spacey and these fuckers who actually said that shit. WTF! Launch them into the sun and watch them burn in the atmosphere.

What the fuck????

what the. FUCK. honestly.

Riiiight....didn't realize assaulting a minor is only illegal until they can drive. Must have been in the fine print. Totally legal to assault minors now guys!!!

I fucking cannot with the people in Spacey's Twitter feed defending him and buying into his bullshit. Disgusting. People are disgusting.

everyone has their

