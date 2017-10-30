Celebs react to Kevin Spacey assault allegations/coming out + Anthony Rapp weighs in.
Dear fellow media:— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017
Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field.
Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017
That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017
Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017
Spacey's shorter statement pic.twitter.com/I8OOMaVkYU— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2017
I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3— Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017
to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. 2/3— Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017
Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time.— Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017
Kevin Spacey sexually assaulting a minor has nothing to do with homosexuality. Also, someone should explain this to #KevinSpacey.— Aimee Carrero Rock (@aimeecarrero) October 30, 2017
This whole Kevin Spacey situation reminds me that queerness is still more shocking than sexual violence to far too many people.— Raquel Willis 🕷 (@RaquelWillis_) October 30, 2017
Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child.— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017
SEXUAL ASSAULT IS NOT ABOUT SEXUALITY. SEXUAL ASSAULT IS ABOUT POWER. SAY IT WITH ME, PLEASE. #KevinSpacey— Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 30, 2017
Ashamed to have been accused of bank robbery- I forget if I did that- but this is a good time to let you all know; I am Jewish.— Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) October 30, 2017
ONTD, do you also go to gay parties with Bryan singer, just so you can predate on twinks and 14 year old boys while giving them coke so you can have a free BB, and then make sexual advances on barely legal kids while later give them a blowjob on the beach?
i truly hope more people speak up with actual legal charges. Get his ass to jail.
I've already seen way too many articles that are focusing solely on "Kevin Spacey Comes Out" and barely mentioning Rapp and the fact that he assaulted a child.
https://www.mediaite.com/online/abc-news-changes-headline-about-kevin-spacey-after-spinning-his-emotional-coming-out/
For example, the people who have pointed out that the actor's union failed Weinstein's victims are entirely correct. A lot of people have failed for a long time and hopefully this is a wakeup call to correct past inertia.
or maybe change the name of the tag for 'abuse' or something?
also, has no one called her out for working for salva?
anyway, dis bit spacey is not fooling anyone sneaking in that #comingout in that apology
i'm a drunk with an even worse memory and i guess i'm a pedophile, lul!!
o btw, im gay
(didn't post the headshot photo because i don't know how old he was in the pic.)
Also, that photo is doubly sad because he did say that was how Spacey picked him up. Poor bb Anthony :(
Edit: I mean the photo in the comment above, sorry.
such bullshit
have humans always been this awful why why why