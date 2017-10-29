Letty's mom has now replaced George Warleggan as most hated fictional villain. That bitch! I also had a problem with Letty going in all those hotel rooms with no gloves. Her fingerprints are all over everything. What was up with that? Plus, wouldn't hotel security cameras see her going in and out of all the rooms? Did I blink and miss something? Can't wait for next week!!!

So many thoughts about this episode!



I guess what happened conveniently downplays, at least for now, what happened in the woods with Bryce.



Ann Dowd is so good at roles like these! So irritating!



And omg Christian. He's like right there and just pieces things together a second too late.



Rob was kind of adorable and I don't really blame Estelle for that. She really does have Jacob's best interests in mind. More than Letty. Jacob is always second in her thoughts to Javier. And yeah, it's how she is, but sometimes Letty just needs to be, not so reactive.



Maybe because I've been watching Stranger Things but watching that preview made me think of something supernatural happening in the next ep lol



