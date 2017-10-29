ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 50 Lesser Known Found Footage Horror Movies & Mockumentaries

Bad Ben

2016



When a man trying to a flip a home discovers a child's grave in the backyard, he removes it so that potential buyers aren't put off. This sets off a chain of supernatural events as the man stays in the house.



This microbudget FFM manages to feature some okay jump scares, but the protagonist (who is also the director/writer) is so obnoxious that audiences won't care what happens to him.

The Tunnel

2011



While investigating a government cover-up involving the underground tunnel system, a documentary crew uncovers something sinister.



The Tunnel is more well known than not, but not as much as something like Paranormal Activity. This Australian movie was actually shared legally through Bittorrent by the filmmakers. If you enjoy subterranean terror, The Tunnel is worth a watch.

The Bay

2012



A coastal Maryland town is invaded by a mutant variant of a parasitic isopod when the bay's toxicity level skyrockets.



This creature feature that speaks of the evil that humans do to our planet's waters boasts some chills and thrills. It may be hard to take the reporter character seriously, though, when you realize she's played by Lindsay from You're the Worst.

Evidence

2012



Friends come across a strange creature while camping. Soon, the beast starts to follow them.



Audiences think they have this one figured out before even watching, but this is one of the most bizarre FFM ever. It takes such a hard turn halfway in that you're left confused and begging for answers. Hold out on spoilers and behold the zaniness that is Evidence.

Undocumented

2010



People documenting illegal immigrants are tortured by a radical patriotic group.



This was hard to watch and stomach, especially during our current times.

Noroi: The Curse

2005



While filming a documentary about an ancient demon, a paranormal investigator disappears.



This is a convoluted Japanese slow burn, but it is eerie and in need of more fans.

33 Arletta Avenue

2011



An unhappily married couple doesn't realize that someone is watching and filming their every move.



This is a tense creeper that gets under your skin about how safe you really are at home.

The St. Francisville Experiment

2000



Ghost hunters spend the night in a supposedly haunted house.



This Blair Witch Project wannabe was panned, and probably for good reason. It provides a few laughs at least.

Welcome to the Jungle

2007



When four people search for the missing Nelson Rockefeller in Fiji, they encounter dangerous locals.



This is kind of like a gory FFM sendup of Cannibal Holocaust. As you would expect, the story does not end well for the characters.

Amber Alert

2012



When the police won't help, siblings and their friend follow a car listed in an AMBER Alert.



It's unbelievably sad how such a a great idea was wasted in this piece of garbage. The two main chararcters seen on screen are exhausting and horrible.

Bigfoot County

2012



Amateur investigators get more than they bargain for when they travel to Siskiyou County in search of Bigfoot.



"Ugh" sums up how awful this movie is. Read the spoiiers so that you never have to watch this abomination. [ Spoilers ] The investigators are stalked by the area's locals, who rape and torture them. One of the survivors is left on a backwoods road,

where Bigfoot walks across the screen for a few seconds. This is the only time Bigfoot appears in the whole movie.

Bigfoot: The Lost Coast Tapes

2012



A disgraced journalist sets out to disprove a Bigfoot Hunter's claim that he has possesses the corpse of a Bigfoot.



This is a unique Bigfoot movie, but the ending's money shot is so out there that it must be seen to be believed.

The Frankenstein Theory

2013



Someone tries to prove that the story in 'Frankenstein' is based on fact.



The movie has an interesting setup, but it takes the usual turns that these FFM often do.

Skew

2011



A road trip unleashes a group of friends' fears and paranoia.



Nothing really happens for the majority of Skew. It has a few creepy moments, but those alone don't make it recommended.

Afflicted

2013



Someone diagnosed with a potentially fatal condition embarks on a grand tour across the world with his best friend as part of his last wish. Along the way, the sick friend contracts a disease that makes him crave human blood.



Here is an above average FFM that is more Chronicle than it is a traditional vampire flick. By the end, it does verge on utter silliness.

Frankenstein's Army

2013



During WWII, a Soviet reconnaissance party finds a horde of manmade monsters when they respond to a distress call.



While it's unclear if they had the kind of camera technology back then like they do in this movie, Frankenstein's Army has some cool monsters to look at. This one would have worked better as a non-FFM, too.

The Haunted House Project

2010



Online ghost hunters explore an infamous haunted house in Gyeonggi.



South Korea is quite diverse with horror, but perhaps they are not ready for found footage just yet. This movie struggles to make sense.

Mockingbird

2014



Three different people are each given video cameras and special instructions by an anonymous sender.



The ending is predictable from the start, but Mockingbird is fairly entertaining.

Skinwalker Ranch

2013



Researchers look for evidence of UFO sightings reportedly seen at the Skinwalker Ranch.



Generic alien flick, but there are some taut moments and all right special effects.

The Hunted

2013



While filming a hunting show pilot, a man and his friend become prey to someone or something in the woods.



Josh Stewart's directorial debut is disappointing because it tries too hard to be vague.

Home Movie

2008



A family's idyllic life is challenged when the children start to exhibit strange behavior.



Here is a very unsettling movie about evil kids.

The Houses October Built / The Houses October Built 2

2014 / 2017



A group of friends are terrorized by the players from one of the haunted house attractions they visit. Later, they embark on another tour of scary attractions despite what happened to them previously.



What an utterly awful duology. The acting is bad, the movies are each too long and their collective bad pacing is astounding, and the twist at the end of the sequel is rage inducing.

Willow Creek

2013



A couple's romantic getaway near the site of the Patterson–Gimlin Bigfoot film is marred by the presence of something very dangerous.



Bobcat Goldthwait's Bigfoot FFM doesn't have enough Bigfoot, but it offers some proper 'squatch mood.

Black Water Vampire

2014



Those investigating a series of murders in the woods outside Black Water encounter a vampire.



A meager amount of entertainment can be found in what is basically a Blair Witch retread.

The Jungle

2013



As a big cat conservationist and his filmmaking brother search for the Javan leopard in an Indonesian jungle, they start to wonder if something else is following them.



Andrew Traucki gave us the underrated croc flick Black Water and the so-so shark pic The Reef. The Jungle may be his worst effort so far, but it manages to keep viewers engaged even if the payoff is underwhelming.

Wer

2013



A lawyer's client may be a werewolf.



This criminal procedure horror approaches the werewolf concept in a most refreshing way.

They're Watching

2016



When a home renovation reality show visits a subject who is fixing up a derelict home in Moldova, they strumble upon a local legend about a witch that may be more truth than fiction.



This comedic mockumentary takes its time to flesh itself out, but the journey is worth the wait as the ending is almost brilliant.

The Unknown

2000



Five biologists experience terror after they uncover the corpse of a mysterious animal in the forest.



The story in this Blair Witch inspired movie from Sweden can make audiences feel claustrophobic.

The Dinosaur Project

2012



A British expedition crew in search of the mythical Mokèlé-mbèmbé in the Congo uncovers a whole world of dinosaurs.



While this British adventure isn't horror per se, a lot of the sequences here are still the slightest bit suspenseful. The dino special effects are particularly good, too, for what is essentially a TV-movie.

The Task

2011



Several people are given the opportunity to participate in a paranormal reality show set inside of an abandoned prison.



There are some adequate scares in this movie that was clearly inspired by MTV's Fear. The twist could be seen a mile away, though.

Megan is Missing

2011



A teenager goes missing after she meets an online acquaintance.



This movie might have some of the worst acting you'll ever see. It's like they went to the local mall and asked some random teens to partake. The ending is also unbelievably over-the-top.

Exists

2014



A group's weekend away of fun at a remote cabin in the woods of East Texas becomes a nightmare when a legendary monster hunts them down.



Exists might be one of the best Bigfoot movies out there, but it has its ample share of flaws, too.

Nightlight

2015



Five friends make the mistake of playing a game in a suicide forest.



Why is it that those who make FFM never seem to understand that shaky cam and unintelligible stories do not make for entertainment.

Devil's Pass

2013



Students uncover something truly evil when they investigate the unsolved case of the Dyatlov Pass incident.



The ending was totally unexpected, but it was also confusing and not worth waiting for.

The Possession of Michael King

2014



A widower with a daughter becomes possessed by a demonic entity shortly after his wife's death.



It's rare to see men be the subject of possession in horror movies. So that change was welcome. Does Michael King do it well, though? Not so much.

You Are Not Alone

2014



While visiting her hometown on the Fourth of July, a woman becomes the next target of a serial killer.



This found footage slasher offers nothing new, but there are sparse scary moments in an otherwise forgettable movie.

Hollows Grove

2014



A ghost hunting TV show chooses to film an episode in a supposedly haunted orphanage.



This Grave Encounters copycat starts off with mild potential, but that quickly ebbs as the movie continues.

Digging Up the Marrow

2014



A documentary filmmaker is contacted by a man that says he can prove monsters are real.



Now this is a fun little mockumentary with some good practical special effects and costumes.

Cult

2011



Several idols host an investigation of a family being haunted.



Although not as heralded at the director's other movie, Noroi, Cult has some genuinely jump worthy scares.

Blooded

2011



Extreme animal rights activists turn the tables on a group of hunters.



Blooded is set up like a documentary where actors play the subjects in a dramatization. Another good idea, but the execution is unimpressive.

Incident at Loch Ness

2004



Werner Herzog attempts to make a documentary about the Loch Ness Monster.



This comedic mockumentary has only a few moments of terror, but the always charming Incident at Loch Ness was always more about the laughs and drama than just the thrills.

Atrocious

2010



While staying at a cabin in the woods during Easter, the brother in a pair of siblings looks into a local urban legend about a ghost named Melinda.



Several critics have given this Spanish movie a good review, which is confusing. There is some promise in Atrocious, but ultimately, the film's title is also an appropriate review.

Evidence

2013



The police go over footage uncovered from the scene of a brutal massacre of bus crash victims stranded at an abandoned gas station.



Evidence combines three subgenres: criminal procedure, found footage, and slasher. The end result has some vicious deaths as well as a shocking twist.

Evil Things

2009



On the way to a house in the country, some students notice a van has been following them everywhere they go.



Evil Things started off pretty good with the road stalking, but it falls apart once the characters reach their destination.

Found Footage 3D

2016



When trying to make a 3D found footage style horror movie, a crew starts to experience its own series of unexplainable events.



Who asked for a meta found footage movie that runs one hundred minutes long?

Diary of the Dead

2007



Students film their journey to safety during a zombie pandemic.



George A. Romero tried to get with the times when making this installment of his zombie series. It's nowhere near the quality of his older works, but it's watchable.

Hangman

2015



A family comes home from vacation to find their house broken into. They try to move on with their lives, but they fail to realize that the person that broke in never left.



This home invasion thriller has some fright to it sometimes, but the characters are all dull, and you can figure out how it ends before you press play.