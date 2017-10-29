Henry Cavill and his Co-Stars Promoting "Justice League" in China
Justice League press in China pic.twitter.com/3gZ4nDdEWC— henry cavill (@badpostscavill) October 26, 2017
•
• Henry Cavill on playing Superman: "It affords me the chance to make a difference. Because the name of Superman and right now I happen to be the guardian of the character, his avatar from the comics and from our perception of him in the real world...my voice can be heard. And the most rewarding thing is the ability to speak about issues that I care about and issues that should be heard." [Yesssss this flawless pageant answer rn].
• The film will be released in the United States in 2D, 3D and IMAX on November 17, 2017.
New photos of the #JusticeLeague cast sightseeing in China. MORE https://t.co/w5kSUIlUlu #Superman 📷 via primula87_tmblr pic.twitter.com/XxCGLAH5ps— Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) October 27, 2017
More pics of a handsome Henry Cavill charming the press and the fans in China. #JusticeLeague event wrap https://t.co/kj3jN0kAuI #Superman pic.twitter.com/whDlLjN7it— Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) October 26, 2017
"Found the rest!" -- Henry and his #JusticeLeague costars in China. https://t.co/hksqZSeUWW #Superman pic.twitter.com/V5OxQCOiAB— Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) October 26, 2017
RT @nic_mm: Henry Cavill: being #Superman affords me the chance to make a difference#JusticeLeague// China pic.twitter.com/yaZayoFesM— Henry Cavill Org (@HenryCavillOrg) October 26, 2017
#HenryCavill RT @BatmanNewsCom: The #JusticeLeague in China pic.twitter.com/uUfmwR9y3N— Henry Cavill Org (@HenryCavillOrg) October 28, 2017
#JusticeLeague #chinesetour | @realdealmada shared some pics with #HenryCavill and whole JL team in China! #Superman pic.twitter.com/Mw6uE1AJ7D— PortalHenryCavillBR© (@pthenrycavillbr) October 28, 2017
regranned from @GalGadot - China ❤️ justiceleague - #regrann https://t.co/LavxCeskl9 pic.twitter.com/FlIXVQI5OK— Superman Fan BR (@henrycavill_fbr) October 28, 2017
#JusticeLeague Press Tour Beijing, China— IRIE (@thomasLUVjaymes) October 26, 2017
📸 by @PrideofGypsies 💙 #JasonMomoa #GalGadot #HenryCavill #BenAffleck #EzraMiller #RayFisher pic.twitter.com/wUWkFL6AcH
I just...unf.
ONTD, will you be seeing this film on opening day?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9
Affleck 🚮
Cavill 🚮
i do love that ezra excitedly gave a shout out that he's wearing fenty beauty on the red carpet tho
Edited at 2017-10-30 03:37 am (UTC)
i hope theres gonna be a sequel to the man from uncle so i can ogle brooding armie hammer more
But with this? Even from watching the trailers he was just, “This looks so fake. It looks like Batman vs. Superman. Cyborg looks dumb and there’s too much fake stuff.”
We’ll see if he wants to go see it when it’s released or if he’ll hold firm.
This is the reason why some white people needs to be accountable. Keep hiring Zack Snyder people, then you'll get what you get.
Same thing with the X-Men franchise. They can't get rid of people that should have been gone a long time ago.
Suffer, I guess.
Edited at 2017-10-30 09:36 am (UTC)
I'm so looking forward to this!
And I want a sequel to The Man From Uncle. Please and thank you.
Edited at 2017-10-30 03:53 am (UTC)
SupermanKal-El is dead! Why would Henry Cavill be promoting a movie where he is really, completely dead? Totally dead?
I keep forgetting this is coming out in a matter of weeks, btw. Feels like it'll be next year or something.
To answer OP's question: 👎
I went to see Thor tonight and we had the trailer for Justice League lol cant say I'm excited, but I promised my friend we would go together.
Ezra is precious.
Edited at 2017-10-30 04:09 am (UTC)
Mte. An older actress should be mera. I don't get why casting older actresses is so taboo
I want to be that sweater so bad!