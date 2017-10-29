bflowhalloween

Henry Cavill and his Co-Stars Promoting "Justice League" in China


SuperDaddy! Henry Cavill is currently in China on a press tour promoting Warner Bros. Justice League film alongside his co-stars: the beautiful Gal Gadot, Fatfleck Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa.

Henry Cavill on playing Superman: "It affords me the chance to make a difference. Because the name of Superman and right now I happen to be the guardian of the character, his avatar from the comics and from our perception of him in the real world...my voice can be heard. And the most rewarding thing is the ability to speak about issues that I care about and issues that should be heard." [Yesssss this flawless pageant answer rn].

• The film will be released in the United States in 2D, 3D and IMAX on November 17, 2017.












I just...unf.

ONTD, will you be seeing this film on opening day?


