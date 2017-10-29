Henry Cavill and his Co-Stars Promoting "Justice League" in China

Did Ben go back to fillers? Or is he shiny and bloated due to the coke and alcohol? Reply

it's from all the groping he's done Reply

Momoa 🚮

Affleck 🚮

Cavill 🚮 Reply

lord so many ppl in this cast aint shit



i do love that ezra excitedly gave a shout out that he's wearing fenty beauty on the red carpet tho



Edited at 2017-10-30 03:37 am (UTC) Reply

Ezra is a treasure. Reply

Omg, is there a video of that? What was he wearing, trohpy wife? Reply

I loooove that Ezra said he was wearing a fenty lip on the red carpet Reply

also half related since cavill is in this post

i hope theres gonna be a sequel to the man from uncle so i can ogle brooding armie hammer more Reply

Am saying. Reply

brb googling the dont make me bend u over my knee clip Reply

He is actually hot, unlike many men oogled around here. And he's got a sweet face. Reply

i'm still pissed tmfu flopped. it was so good. Reply

Didn't they said it was being written? I hope it gets made. Reply

If the DC movies weren't such a disaster I'd want Armie to play Hal Jordan tbh. Reply

This movie is gonna flop. I’m their target audience and even I don’t wanna see this shit Reply

lmao same Reply

Even Henry Cavill can't get me to attend a free screening for it. Reply

They don't seem to understand the concept of "damaging your brand" Reply

My 10yo nephew loves DC, he loved WW (except for the end fight scene because of the bad cgi)



But with this? Even from watching the trailers he was just, “This looks so fake. It looks like Batman vs. Superman. Cyborg looks dumb and there’s too much fake stuff.”



We’ll see if he wants to go see it when it’s released or if he’ll hold firm. Reply

this isn't going to flop whatsoever. critically, yes, but this will make banks regardless if it's shit or not. Reply

Their brand is tired at this point. Then you have Ben Affleck.



This is the reason why some white people needs to be accountable. Keep hiring Zack Snyder people, then you'll get what you get.



Same thing with the X-Men franchise. They can't get rid of people that should have been gone a long time ago.



Suffer, I guess. Reply

Same. I saw one of the trailers in the theater this weekend and I was like meh. Even though I love Wonder Woman.



Edited at 2017-10-30 09:36 am (UTC) Reply

I'm so looking forward to this!

And I want a sequel to The Man From Uncle. Please and thank you.



Edited at 2017-10-30 03:53 am (UTC) Reply

oh yes please Reply

But Superman Kal-El is dead! Why would Henry Cavill be promoting a movie where he is really, completely dead? Totally dead?



I keep forgetting this is coming out in a matter of weeks, btw. Feels like it'll be next year or something.



To answer OP's question: 👎 Reply

One of the trailers played before Thor in my theatre and it seemed there was a dream sequence with him and Lois, so I guess they're pushing that angle. Reply

lol I love that gif



I went to see Thor tonight and we had the trailer for Justice League lol cant say I'm excited, but I promised my friend we would go together. Reply

i finally saw man of steel and henry cavill is a BAD superman imo. he's soooo stiff and wooden Reply

fitting given how bad the writing for him is. Reply

Everyone low key looks embarrassed to be there. I'm getting second hand embarrassment from these photos.



Ezra is precious. Reply

This gonna flop. I feel like they ought have waited this out in few years instead of rushing everything into one entire film to just hype.... But oh whatever never mind anyways Reply

Let's just grit our teeth and get through Justice League and Aquaman so the Flash movie can happen and we can reboot the DCEU. Reply

Everything about this movie looks so terrible. Still only here for Wondy but the rest can gladly eff off into the sunset. The casting is so horrible for the DCEU.



Edited at 2017-10-30 04:09 am (UTC) Reply

Mte. An older actress should be mera. I don't get why casting older actresses is so taboo Reply

Link









I want to be that sweater so bad! I had to control myself and not reblog every picture of Henry from that Beijing walking tour on my Tumblr: I mean:I want to be that sweater so bad! Reply

no wonder you're so thirsty, you haven't been using cups correctly. Reply

