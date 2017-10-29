Kpop post: Twice, Jimin,CLC, & more

Will twice ever top Signal’s and TT’s catchiness? Knock Knock and One More Time are bad and this Likey song sounds bad too. Reply

Thread

Link

Signal????

Knock Knock >>> Signal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bitch no way

Tingling tingling >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> >>>>>>>> knock knock on my door Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Signal is wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy better tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you... Knock Knock is their song to beat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



another CHART TOPPING hymn from twice omg.. Reply

Thread

Link





we're not worthy tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God is good, God is great, thank's for this Twice song that will decimate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do i even bother with jimin's song or is it still trash Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds a bit like reggeaton its alright Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that twice song sounds godawful. signal was perfection. Reply

Thread

Link

They’ll never top signal apparently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excited for TWICE Reply

Thread

Link

i admit jimin's song is catchy but her new face makes her look completely dead inside, she looks soulless almost it's weird.

finally a good song from twice!! i'll never shut up about how AWFUL signal was Reply

Thread

Link

Signal was fun and cute! imo their workst song is KnockKnock and i still enjoy that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have this kpop song in my head and have no idea who sings it. the only english parts (from the chorus) were like, 'oooh no no no no'. it was a girl group. not apink. i keep thinking it's twice but idt it is. it's a bop. Reply

Thread

Link

Mmm could i be Ohh Ahh by twice?

or maybe this?







i need more clues! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasn't them but ty for you help! i hadnt heard the first one before and it's so fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I.O.I - Very Very Very? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! thank you! it has literally been bugging me for weeks. shouldve known to ask the smarties at ontd kpop kollective~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their singing voices are the worst Reply

Thread

Link

Main vocalist Sana really ended Jihyo and Nayeon huh Reply

Thread

Link