Kpop post: Twice, Jimin,CLC, & more
Twice- Likey teaser
Jimin- Hallelujah
CLC- I like it
Playback- Want you to say
A.C.E- Callin'
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/41tgdFXYMT4
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/hZ8AUeGXLDo
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/VJ2u7pIyV9I
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/mTjEJS6pjfo
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/6uuBP8r3NV4
Jimin- Hallelujah
CLC- I like it
Playback- Want you to say
A.C.E- Callin'
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/41tgdFXYMT4
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/hZ8AUeGXLDo
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/VJ2u7pIyV9I
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/mTjEJS6pjfo
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/6uuBP8r3NV4
Knock Knock >>> Signal
Tingling tingling >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Thank you... Knock Knock is their song to beat.
finally a good song from twice!! i'll never shut up about how AWFUL signal was
help!
Re: help!
or maybe this?
i need more clues! lol
Re: help!
I.O.I - Very Very Very?
Main vocalist Sana really ended Jihyo and Nayeon huh
I'm excited for new Twice. I really like them. I can only listen to them in small doses though.