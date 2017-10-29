Actor Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey Made A Sexual Advance Toward Me When I Was 14

Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward me when I was 14 https://t.co/7H39oCv7De — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) October 30, 2017

- In an interview with Buzzfeed, actor Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery) alleges that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986;- He says he's warned others about Spacey's behavior and has publicly alluded to the incident several times (without using Spacey's name) -"And not to simply air a grievance," he said, "but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I'm feeling really awake to the moment that we're living in, and I'm hopeful that this can make a difference."- He says it's still difficult to see Spacey in public:- Rapp and Spacey met while they were both starring in critically acclaimed Broadway productions. Spacey invited Rapp to a party at his apartment, and made a move on him after everyone else left.- "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me... He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”- Rapp says he's fortunate that the incident didn't go any further, but it's affected him since: "The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn't happen," he said. "And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can't believe it.- He wanted to leave the incident behind, and was shocked when Spacey began gaining fame outside ouf the NY theater scene. He consulted a lawyer, but was told there was no case to pursue- He's hopeful that more people will being speaking out about their experiences: "Part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence,” Rapp said.UPDATE: Spacey has responded to the allegations on Twitter.