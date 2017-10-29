Actor Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey Made A Sexual Advance Toward Me When I Was 14
Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward me when I was 14 https://t.co/7H39oCv7De— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) October 30, 2017
- In an interview with Buzzfeed, actor Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery) alleges that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986; Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14
- He says he's warned others about Spacey's behavior and has publicly alluded to the incident several times (without using Spacey's name) - but the Weinstein scandal has encouraged him to come forward: "And not to simply air a grievance," he said, "but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent. … I'm feeling really awake to the moment that we're living in, and I'm hopeful that this can make a difference."
- He says it's still difficult to see Spacey in public: “My stomach churns,” Rapp said. “I still to this day can't wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It's just deeply confusing to me.”
- Rapp and Spacey met while they were both starring in critically acclaimed Broadway productions. Spacey invited Rapp to a party at his apartment, and made a move on him after everyone else left.
- "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me... He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”
- Rapp says he's fortunate that the incident didn't go any further, but it's affected him since: "The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn't happen," he said. "And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can't believe it. I could never imagine [that] anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy."
- He wanted to leave the incident behind, and was shocked when Spacey began gaining fame outside ouf the NY theater scene. He consulted a lawyer, but was told there was no case to pursue
- He's hopeful that more people will being speaking out about their experiences: "Part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence,” Rapp said. “The only way these things can continue is if there's no attention being paid to it, if it's getting forgotten.”
UPDATE: Spacey has responded to the allegations on Twitter.
October 30, 2017
Source, Source 2
Kevin's next lol the shitstorm is happening right now
i know we all knew this but jfc, 14? there's a pic in the article and rapp looks like such a kid at that age
Yup
I really wonder if anything much is changing, though.
Burn Kevin to the ground.
Fucking 14? Spacey needs to be locked up. You know this wasn't a one time thing. Pedos are pedos.
Edited at 2017-10-30 02:26 am (UTC)
Anthony's brave for coming forward. All the victims are.
what???
i didnt know about any of this
Where have you been there were rumors for YEARS plus he's besties with Bryan Singer.
http://defamer.gawker.com/people-keep-telling-us-about-kevin-spacey-s-aggressive-1686507320
ETA: My mistake - I looked it up and it was actually Star magazine, not the Enquirer, that published the photos.
Edited at 2017-10-30 03:04 am (UTC)
iirc he even address that when he hosted the tony's
Duuuuuuuude
Google Kevin Spacey London park