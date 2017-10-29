i actually thought this was a good ep, better than the first one Reply

How does this show keep getting more boring.. ?! Reply

I just realized there was no negan this episode

It made it a lot more enjoyable Reply

100%



though i fear a sole negan/gabriel episode is on the horizon Reply

DEAR GOD NO Reply

Noooo. Okay, walkers, finish me off. I’d rather that than a solo ep. Reply

LOL that's what I told my friend who complained about their absence. "Don't worry, there will be an entire episode of just them talking." Reply

Nothing happened this episode. Just a lot of pointless gun fights. Ugh. Reply

if the spoilers are true, i hope ratings drop and it slowly starts to kill this show. Reply

Tell me sis Reply

mte ill be pissed AF and hope some other actors jump off the sinking ship Reply

Can you spoil me? Reply

What the fuck you gonna do with those prisoners Jesus? You had one job! Reply

re: taking dead showing Monopoly game



Um, why is Rick/Daryl/Negan on the cover



Um, why are there only men and Carol on the game, and TWO pictures of Daryl



Show. Fuck off. Reply

I was just thinking exactly this. They couldn't put Michonne and Carol on the cover? And I'm so fucking sick of Negan being treated like the new star of the show. It's bad enough Daryl already gets treated like the lead over Rick. Reply

SERIOUSLY THO. Negan is literally awful, and JDM ain't shit. Reply

I'm finally done with this show. It's so boring and being that the spoilers are probably true, I have no reason to stay with the show. Reply

Can you share the spoilers pls? Reply

Same. I was going to watch it tonight but it's too much work to get through. I decided to watch something else. Reply

This season is so boring so far. I finally lost interest. Reply

I didn't even bother watching this episode cause I knew it would be more bullshit. Let me guess, people spent the episode still making dumb ass choices. Reply

Mostly Jesus. Morgan went full crazy again lol Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Carl will die in the mid season finale? Ok are the spoilers that Reply

That's what I've heard. Reply

jfc, i can't with how drawn out this war with negan and his saviors are. Reply

i haven't seen it yet, i will tomorrow, but lol @ your commentary for your viewing post and then i come here and BAM. Reply

People always feel the need to complain about TWD in all my posts. I don't go in every post aobut GOT and complain how I personally think it's shit.



Don't like TWD? Don't watch it. It shouldn't be this hard. Reply

AGREED.



imo i think they secretly like the show but for some reason need to follow some of the herd. Reply

This.



I get so sick of those comments. Reply

