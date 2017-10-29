Mick Jagger possibly dating 22 year old film producer
- According to The Sun, Mick Jagger and film producer Noor Alfallah have enjoyed a number of dates in Paris
- Mick is believed to had hooked up with the US socialite two weeks ago in Paris in a private flat and she was also in attendance when the Rolling Stones were playing at Paris's U Arena
- The pair met through mutual friend Brett Ratner
- Last year Jagger became a father for the 8th time when son Deveraux was born, the mother is 31 year old ballerina Melanie Hamrick
What would they say? If it was Mick Jagger they'd say...
Re: What would they say? If it was Mick Jagger they'd say...
Also she looks like audrina
Seriously.
right??? lol where's the freaky friday gif when you need it
Literally, that's it.
Women, on the other hand....
I don't understand young girls that go for men old enough to be their grandfather, its fucking nasty
I have male friends in their later 20's - early 30's who still talk about dating 18-19 year olds. It's disgusting. They only wanna fuck teenagers becuase they are easily impressed and don't know how to stop a creeper.
Calm the fuck down Lisa Frank
For every old rich guy there's a hundred young things ready to sell their pussies.
And, in this case, she's willing to trade her puss to have some of his fame brush off on her.
Can women just stop?
CALM DOWN LISA FRANK
Shit like this makes me cringe so much