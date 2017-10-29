Sade 32

Mick Jagger possibly dating 22 year old film producer



- According to The Sun, Mick Jagger and film producer Noor Alfallah have enjoyed a number of dates in Paris
- Mick is believed to had hooked up with the US socialite two weeks ago in Paris in a private flat and she was also in attendance when the Rolling Stones were playing at Paris's U Arena
- The pair met through mutual friend Brett Ratner
- Last year Jagger became a father for the 8th time when son Deveraux was born, the mother is 31 year old ballerina Melanie Hamrick

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
more info @ the source
Tagged: , , ,