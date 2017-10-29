Jay-Z Abruptly Cancels Tour Date Due To Low Ticket Sales
Jay-Z's @444Tour concert in #fresno abruptly canceled; local rap music fans miss out again. https://t.co/tP3LYgg7Q2— Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) October 29, 2017
-Cancelled his Nov. 1 tour date in Fresno at the Save Mart Center on Friday,
-The Fresno stop was to be the 3rd of 31 stops on the tour
-Up to Friday, re-sale ticket site StubHub had tickets listed as low as $6
-Save Mart Center officials cannot be reached and Jay-Z has yet to offer an explanation to his fans
-During the height of his popularity in 2001, a Spring Jam concert he headlined had to be cancelled because of poor ticket sales
oh how i wish she would dump him rn when he's down LOL *hates cheaters* #petty
Fresno at the Save Mart Center
that's where i saw B for the Onyx Hotel Tour when i was young and had to have a parent or guardian present lmao. my sister took me and we got our life.
Save Mart...now that's the "major" grocery store chain i grew up on in Central California that i'm sure 99% of ONTD has never heard of tbh. it's a weird small overpriced chain and frankly i'm embarrassed.
Edited at 2017-10-30 02:02 am (UTC)
there has always been two B's in my life and stans for either side can seethe a bit tbh.
They always have good deals on soda...fml
Save Mart Center is trash, though.
ugh i /hate/ save mart sm its like a downgraded vons yet same type of prices
ia! save mart is trash. it's not even nice and shit is overpriced. i feel like i'm in some 90s grocery store, or
Stater Brothers
i miss the selection of grocery stores that i had in socal.