Jay-Z Abruptly Cancels Tour Date Due To Low Ticket Sales



-Cancelled his Nov. 1 tour date in Fresno at the Save Mart Center on Friday,

-The Fresno stop was to be the 3rd of 31 stops on the tour

-Up to Friday, re-sale ticket site StubHub had tickets listed as low as $6

-Save Mart Center officials cannot be reached and Jay-Z has yet to offer an explanation to his fans

-During the height of his popularity in 2001, a Spring Jam concert he headlined had to be cancelled because of poor ticket sales

SOURCE:https://twitter.com/FresnoBee/status/924664813162082304
http://www.fresnobee.com/entertainment/article181416716.html
