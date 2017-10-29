Katy Perry is Single, No Longer Rebounding with Orlando Bloom

It looks like Katy Perry is no longer back with Orlando Bloom. Katy stated that she is definitely currently single.

She clarified this when asked how she juggles her work-life responsibilities. When asked how she can balance a world tour, filming American Idol, and her personal life, she said,

"You know, when you're single, you got a lot of time to yourself and a lot of energy, and I'm just finding a delicate balance."

Katy had broken up with Orlando Bloom, only to get back together with him.

Poll #2074186
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 98

Have you gotten back together with an ex?

View Answers
Yes.
26(26.5%)
Hell no.
47(48.0%)
*Sigh* It's complicated.
25(25.5%)


Are you currently single, ONTD?

