Even more celeb Halloween costumes
Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k581SzuX6z— Adele (@Adele) October 29, 2017
Pictures are still rolling in. Here's Adele!
Camilla Luddington as Big Little Lies' Madeline
Amandla Stenberg as Reggie Rocket
Feeling sluggish? pic.twitter.com/tEEZX24ZJE— Brett Dalton (@IMBrettDalton) October 29, 2017
Brett Dalton's daughter, Sylvia
.@HilaryDuff looked so cute dressed as a bunny for a Halloween party! https://t.co/nS2fYK4nfT— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 29, 2017
Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard with daughter Wilder
One of Kristen's daughters demanded they both go as ... Elsa
SMG and Freddie Prinze Jr.
Come play with us Danny. Forever & ever & ever! pic.twitter.com/MCoMBSAfuE— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 29, 2017
Bruce Willis and his assistant
The beanie baby year was so fun, I took the city bus to a party and I felt like a celebrity haha the entire bus stopped and stared when I walked on, then people asked for photos with me haha
Edited at 2017-10-30 01:37 am (UTC)
Sylvia Dalton and Wilder Leonard are both adorable in these pictures.
Who exactly is Ashley Tisdale supposed to be? I'm confused.
Dying at both Kristen and Bruce.
Edited at 2017-10-30 01:36 am (UTC)
That Maddie girl from the Sia videos?
speaking of nobodies, this post is once again playing fast and loose w the term "celeb"
I always wanted to go as Selena .. but I never prep the costume in time 😭 cause it usually has to be Custom made
i love jim gaffigan's and his family's costume
Edited at 2017-10-30 01:41 am (UTC)
that was brutual but it was the cops dumb ass fault for not thinking to put protection on their family and shit
Edited at 2017-10-30 01:45 am (UTC)
and it was just like oooooh you idiots, he told them who he was and that he knew all about them, and they knew he'd been following them so like ???? your own dumb fault Brad Pitt
props to aubrey for embracing the wednesday addams that she is
and i cackled at kristen bell, poor thing lmao