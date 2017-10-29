Even more celeb Halloween costumes

Who is Adele supposed to be? Reply

idk...i keep wading through the comments on twitter, which are not helpful in the slightest and someone is saying from hocus pocus but a more glam version -_-' Reply

Glamourous court jester? Reply

Bianca Del Rio? I have no fucking clue Reply

beyonce Reply

my frist thought was beyonce Reply

my costume was half assed because I worked this morning at 6am, and my friends were all going out last night... this is my worst Halloween in a while haha Reply

The beanie baby year was so fun, I took the city bus to a party and I felt like a celebrity haha the entire bus stopped and stared when I walked on, then people asked for photos with me haha



Edited at 2017-10-30 01:37 am (UTC) The beanie baby year was so fun, I took the city bus to a party and I felt like a celebrity haha the entire bus stopped and stared when I walked on, then people asked for photos with me haha Reply

lol, these are so cute Reply

LOL, I love Camilla but I first saw her post early this morning and I had to read the comments to figure out who she was dressed up as.



Sylvia Dalton and Wilder Leonard are both adorable in these pictures.



Who exactly is Ashley Tisdale supposed to be? I'm confused.



Dying at both Kristen and Bruce.



Edited at 2017-10-30 01:36 am (UTC) Reply

Who exactly is Ashley Tisdale supposed to be? I'm confused.



That Maddie girl from the Sia videos? Reply

Ashley is suppose to be Sia. Reply

Maddie from Sia's videos. Reply

Goop's costume is amazing. Reply

lmao seriously, put THAT on the cover of GOOP magazine Reply

lol yes! at least she would be seem more endearing and relatable Reply

Idgi. Who is she dressed as? Reply

It took me too long. With the suit I thought she was the fragile male ego but I think that says more about me then her costume. Reply

agreed, she wins. Reply

She earned a few points with this costume. Reply

This and her recent interviews make me wonder if she's still salivating for Brad Pitt. Reply

LMAO, Gwyn's costume is awesome Reply

wtf is adele supposed to be? and lol at that nobody dressing as reese witherspoon dressed as holly golightly



speaking of nobodies, this post is once again playing fast and loose w the term "celeb" Reply

demetria killed it: Reply

that's a great costume Reply

WOW Reply

omg I didnt see your comment! thanks!! Reply

Gorgeous Reply

Such a babe



I always wanted to go as Selena .. but I never prep the costume in time 😭 cause it usually has to be Custom made Reply

LMAO, Gwyn's costume took me a second Reply

omg i didnt recognize bruce :o Reply

omg goop Reply

who is adele supposed to be?



i love jim gaffigan's and his family's costume







Edited at 2017-10-30 01:41 am (UTC) Reply

haahah so cute Reply

I like it Reply

love it Reply

I love amandla's costume Reply

yessss! Reggie Rocket! Reply

Yeah, I still have no idea who a lot of these people are. What passes for celebrity these days is just sad. Aubery Plaza is doing it right tho. Reply

lol @ gwyneths



that was brutual but it was the cops dumb ass fault for not thinking to put protection on their family and shit



Edited at 2017-10-30 01:45 am (UTC) Reply

right? ugh that finale was great but i felt so angry Reply

lol same!



and it was just like oooooh you idiots, he told them who he was and that he knew all about them, and they knew he'd been following them so like ???? your own dumb fault Brad Pitt Reply

mte so hard Reply

firstly, god bless gwenyth paltrow for the single best costume right fucking there lmao



props to aubrey for embracing the wednesday addams that she is



and i cackled at kristen bell, poor thing lmao Reply

