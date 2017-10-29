Piper and Leo

Even more celeb Halloween costumes




Pictures are still rolling in. Here's Adele!





Camilla Luddington as Big Little Lies' Madeline





Amandla Stenberg as Reggie Rocket






Brett Dalton's daughter, Sylvia












Alison Pill and Joshua Leonard with daughter Wilder









One of Kristen's daughters demanded they both go as ... Elsa



SMG and Freddie Prinze Jr.




Bruce Willis and his assistant



Sources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,