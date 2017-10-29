Anna Farris Admits Jennifer Lawrence Apologized to Her for Chris Pratt Rumors
Anna Farris addressed the Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt rumours perfectly https://t.co/e4GdP1uK88— The Independent (@Independent) October 27, 2017
• This past week, Anna Farris released her new book, Unqualified. Chris Pratt wrote the forward to the book.
• In the book she talks about the advice her publicist gave her in regards to the Chris Pratt & Jennifer Lawrence rumors.
• "Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside and said, 'Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them,' she said. 'There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this' I didn't think it would bother me. I've been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard."
• On Jennifer Lawrence: "Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn't need to be, because she hadn't done anything wrong. She's awesome, but of course it's hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it's patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool."
• This past August when the couple announced their seperation, several online fans suggested Jennifer Lawrence was the cause for the break up.
• You can purchase her new book here or wherever books are sold.
Source
every excuse in the world to avoid blaming the dude.
Plus she basically admitted she hooked up with her hunger games costars which in HWood automatically makes her the biggest slut ever who will sleep with everyone? idk idk
idk why I'm thinking this through so hard lmfao I just drove back to VA from NYC and I'm exhausted I'll go now
Fuck
yeah i wanna get married. yeah my bf hasn't popped the question. but...ok? ugh idk. i've been drinking vodka i'm not prepared for this.
because he's too invested.
I wouldn't respond to him at all.
http://www.wehuntedthemammoth.com/2017/07/14/and-the-creepy-boss-of-the-week-award-goes-to-this-dude-posting-on-reddit/
in the event you can't simply say you did get something from him but FB messed the message up and, if comfortable, ask him what it said.
Edited at 2017-10-30 03:50 am (UTC)
Yup
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Unfortunately. And if the film wasn't a flop they would still be into it. But that being said, there's a rumor James McAvoy cheated on Anne Marie with JLaw
Oh wait, I just remembered that they were in that creepy space travel movie that flopped.
Oh damn. Deets?
He broke up with Emily Van Camp in 2007 and then almost instantly started seeing Anna....or something
yeah.