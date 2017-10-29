bflowseis

Anna Farris Admits Jennifer Lawrence Apologized to Her for Chris Pratt Rumors



• This past week, Anna Farris released her new book, Unqualified. Chris Pratt wrote the forward to the book.

• In the book she talks about the advice her publicist gave her in regards to the Chris Pratt & Jennifer Lawrence rumors.

• "Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside and said, 'Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them,' she said. 'There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this' I didn't think it would bother me. I've been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard."

On Jennifer Lawrence: "Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn't need to be, because she hadn't done anything wrong. She's awesome, but of course it's hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it's patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool."

• This past August when the couple announced their seperation, several online fans suggested Jennifer Lawrence was the cause for the break up.

• You can purchase her new book here or wherever books are sold.


