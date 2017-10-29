Did Adam Driver just spoil Rey's backstory in Star Wars Ep. VIII?

justice for the queen in your icon tbh. if she isn't named dropped at least once in these sequels i'm suing lucasfilms. Reply

I will join you in that lawsuit for my queen.

Her costumes were so heavenly.

Enough for me to watch that trilogy.

Yeah, I honestly can't see him spoiling something this big. Who knows though?

yeah that doesnt make any sense? of what??

Are we sure he doesn't mean Leia?

mte

That's what I thought initially, but like… what is Leia's hidden identity?



I mean, if I had to put money on it I still would guess he's talking about Leia but the quote is weird af if it's about her lol

Maybe was talking about Bloodline?

He might've just put it poorly. She hasn't hidden it necessarily but locked it away? She seems to strictly go by General now. They made a point of that in the first film when Poe is talking to that guy in the hut in the beginning.

That she is a skywalker and a Jedi. Her identity was hidden was as a baby and she was adopted into royalty.

I think he is talking about Leia.. Her real identity as a Skywalker was hidden to keep her alive.

Fire him~~~.



But I'm hft, shit I'll see the movie like a week or two after it premieres. If the tix r still available lmao

I'm debating could Adam like, get it?

lmaooooo

lmao

Dang It's more like a whisper ok?

Cackling

He is the dictionary definition of ugly-hot to me lol. He's def. weird-looking but he could also get it, I made my peace with it a while back 💁‍♀️

I remember ontd being really thirsty for him during the first seasons of Girls, lmao.

He looks like he's had his face chopped and screwed lately. I'm seeing a nose job and some work on that jaw. And yes, maybe.

Idk man. He prob got that dick??

do you bb. don't feel bad about it cause ONTD was all over him during TFA era lol

Just wait until TLJ releases, people were thirsting hard for him after that film (myself included), it'll happen again once the Star Wars fever hits.

eh, not for me

the very few interviews i've seen him in, he's kind of charming in a weird, nerdy way, so idk. i don't find him too conventionally attractive but personality can always tip that scale

yep. no shame. He is ugly-hot it's strange.

hmm.. I wouldn't take it too seriously because you know his team/disney is proofing any interviews the cast is doing to make sure

Yeah, the more I think about this, the more I think he's talking about Leia and Bloodline and how that has affected Kylo.

Same. Whoever conducted this interview/wrote the article was being a clickbait jerk.

i'm a sucker for this trope but nah

There is no way he dropped a massive spoiler and it didn't get shut down/bargained away by his team or by disney

Edited at 2017-10-30 01:45 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-30 01:45 am (UTC) Reply

Reylos are gonna be like "reylo endgame. Kylo is a prince and Rey is gonna marry him which is gonna make her a princess."

I mean there's a lot of well-thought supporting theories on that... There's also a strong push for a platonic connection at least from all the recent promo but I guess we'll see in December. ;)

He's obviously talking about Leia lmfao

