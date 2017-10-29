Did Adam Driver just spoil Rey's backstory in Star Wars Ep. VIII?
New #GQ cover star #AdamDriver talks #StarWarsTheLastJedi, read a preview now. https://t.co/10b1MndVpr pic.twitter.com/b67YCh74d4— British GQ (@BritishGQ) October 30, 2017
- He talks about Carrie Fisher and Kylo's ~journey~ a lil' bit too but lbr here y'all don't care about that
[relevant quote under a spoiler cut, last chance to turn back]"You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who's hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices," Driver says, apparently dropping a massive revelation about Rey's royal origins.
tbh I think it's probably just a weird phrasing being taken out of context by the article writer… but dammnnnnn he is in so much trouble with Disney if it's not lmao 🤔🤔🤔
