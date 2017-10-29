i dont do halloween anymore. i never was that into it and now that i dont drink there's no reason to dress up and go out. freedom tbh Reply

I'm not smart. I was expecting a jigsaw PUZZLE costume. Reply

Lmao <3



Sigh. I don't think I have anything left in me to get dressed up for Halloween this year. So damn depressing. It's my favorite holiday.



I did see that gif set I think from parks & recs where a dude didn't dressed up and Ann was like aww it's okay if you don't wear a costume. He was like ? but I do. My costume is a straight man. Hilarious Reply

like every year I'm simply doing to wear my black bear beanie from 'brave' and call it a day. Reply

lmao that's cute Reply

I legit thought that he was going to ride the tricycle through a cone obstacle court for a second. Reply

i'm laughing way too hard at this. him riding the tricycle from so far away, riding straight thru the metal detector, the ratty ass wig...no puedo 😂😭💀 Reply

when they got the shot from behind, i lost it when they showed the back of his head. he didn't even try with the wig lmao. Reply

bitch i just got to the back of his head omfg Reply

Lmfao Reply

lol that was a good one Reply

lololololol Reply

I kinda loved this. Reply

my mans remains perfect i see!!! Reply

Lol I love him <3



The part where he goes through the metal detector kills me & Draymond's reaction is hilarious. He's also holding a speaker for the music lmao.



Edited at 2017-10-30 03:31 am (UTC) Reply

this is cute :) the first saw was really good! Reply

I ended up going as Kai Anderson from this season's AHS: Cult. Put this thing together in 3 hours since I decided last minute to cave in, and go to a party after all. For as sloppy as it came out, I am just happy the wig survived the night haha Reply

This is awesome! Reply

