Steph Curry arrives to game dressed as Jigsaw
Hello, I want to play a game. #Jigsaw #DubNation pic.twitter.com/cvl6F3cIQc— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 29, 2017
SOURCE
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
Hello, I want to play a game. #Jigsaw #DubNation pic.twitter.com/cvl6F3cIQc— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 29, 2017
Sigh. I don't think I have anything left in me to get dressed up for Halloween this year. So damn depressing. It's my favorite holiday.
I did see that gif set I think from parks & recs where a dude didn't dressed up and Ann was like aww it's okay if you don't wear a costume. He was like ? but I do. My costume is a straight man. Hilarious
The part where he goes through the metal detector kills me & Draymond's reaction is hilarious. He's also holding a speaker for the music lmao.
Edited at 2017-10-30 03:31 am (UTC)