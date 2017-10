Better late than never! I am kind of confused by what's happening so far. Reply

I really hate the time fucking tehy're doing this season Reply

I swear to god these people are so fucking stupid. Why didn't Tara just shoot the guy anyway?? Reply

I dont understand what happened to Carol/Ezi at the beginning of this episode





Also eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Eric is going to die soon, I can feel it

Oh, Jesus, so pretty but so dumb. Reply

Jesus stop trying to save people!!!!! Reply

ok Morgan somehow survied that Reply

Why Jesus why?



I miss Michonne. Reply

I love your icon <3 Reply

Thank you! Reply

also when morgan got shot , like... whyd they hesitate. they shot one guy and just stood there while the others behind him had time to pick up their weapons and shoot all three of them



also aw not that guy. Reply

Jesus is such a sap. Reply

I ordered food at 745 in time for it to come so i could watch this. Its now 930 and its not here yet and I cant get the restaurant on the phone Reply

wtf you at least don't pay until it gets there right? Reply

I loled @ Stuart Minkus in the beginning Reply

Stuart Minkus was on this? Reply

He was the blonde goofy kid in the beginning. The one the girl threw the keys too or whatever and he dropped them on the ground. Reply

Wait what?? Did I miss something?? Reply

its amazing that action is actually happening at the beginning of an ep :O but i hate the camerawork for action scenes Reply

i also dont understand how Negan has the resources and charm(bc fuck he has none) to collect THIS MANY people. Each outpost has like 50 people in it. Reply

I don't get it either but I honestly think that they all really hate him but they're afraid of him. Reply

