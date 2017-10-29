Charlie Heaton, aka Holden Caulfield from "Stranger Things," is a father

yall think natalia knew? Reply

I had no idea they were dating. Reply

Mte. That would be shitty not to tell her that. It happened to my sister in law with her now ex boyfriend.



Edited at 2017-10-30 12:51 am (UTC)

yes, I remember reading it on his Wikipedia page last season before the show blew up Reply

lol yes, i don't see why he would keep that from her



how do you hide a child from your castmates? Reply

Lol wtf of course? Reply

i hope his son doesn't have his face. Reply

burnt lol Reply

or his cocaine Reply

BTICH LMAO Reply

I SHOULDN'T HAVE LAUGHED AND NOW I'M GOING TO HELL Reply

LOL Reply

LOL @ the press this dude is having this weekend Reply

mte lmaoooo the s3 script is being furiously rewritten Reply

Thank Christ for that - he's one of the worst parts of the show. Reply

MTE Reply

lol mte Reply

I'm dying Reply

I wonder if Jonathan's gonna have to "graduate early" lmao Reply

lmao ikr Reply

mte Reply

lmao, mte Reply

lawd Reply

lmao came here to say this, like wtf just casually exposing him all weekend Reply

lol Reply

Good. He's the worst. Reply

What the fuck is happening with this kid???? Reply

Didn’t he just get arrested for coke? Reply

He wasn’t arrested but he was sent back. Reply

He didn't get arrested, he was just sent back to England. Reply

is it really a "secret love child" or is it just that he wasn't famous enough to have like a... known love child? Reply

Yea probably the latter. Reply

lol exactly, hes a nobody for the most part, i wouldn't call the kid a "secret", just that nobody cared about his personal life until now Reply

Parent

Almost certainly the latter lol Reply

For real. Kind of insulting to the kid. Reply

Also, I’m sure they didn’t want the kid to be super publicized. Reply

lol def the latter Reply

lmao right? is it really a secret if nobody cared enough to investigate? Reply

Mte Reply

is the mother like...significantly older than him??







is the mother like...significantly older than him??

he looks like a child and she looks in her 30s...

The article says she's 23. Reply

http://thequietus.com/articles/04956-comanechi-interview-akiko-matsuura



also in this article, if she were 16 at the time, she wouldn't be saying the super vulgar sex stuff she is tbh I really don't believe that since she's been in wikipedia-worthy bands since 2005 (so since she was...11 if she's 23 now...) and this article says she moved to london in/before 2004 to study art, so i assume she was at least 18 by thenalso in this article, if she were 16 at the time, she wouldn't be saying the super vulgar sex stuff she is tbh Reply

lmao what she's def in her 40s Reply

Nope, Akiko was born in 1985, so she is 32. But yeah, they met when he was 16-17 and she was pregnant with Archie when he was 19. Yikes. Reply

He looks a lot like Eddie Furlong in this pic Reply

why doesn't he pluck his unibrow Reply

im really... i wanna say... dont come for me... there's a whole lot of bulge going on in this picture Reply

Wow, her entire look is giving me some early 2000's Karen O flashback. Reply

He literally looks like a bootleg drugged up edward furlong



Edited at 2017-10-30 12:41 am (UTC)

She doesn't look that old to me. Maybe it's the heavy makeup and camera filter. Reply

ya her bandmate is currently 36 so she couldn’t be younger than 30 rn eeeek Reply

everything about this photo is irritating me. Reply

it's not her fault she has a heavy flow and a wide set vagina Reply

Who? Jonathan? Huh?



Lmao do i even know any of these characters names



Edited at 2017-10-30 12:10 am (UTC)

lmao @ Holden Caulfield. I see what you did there OP! The initials sort of fit too.



He's had a very....eventful weekend huh?



Lol mte. Tbh I’m pretty impressed that this was kept under wraps when the show premiered last year. Reply

Mte. Altho, the actors who played the teen characters never got nearly as much press or attention as the kids did. I think it really come down to people just not caring enough to look. Reply

I read that headline as dead instead of dad and was like "wow things escalated quickly, that's so sad." Reply

Me too! Reply

Everyone was dad. Reply

And it was awful. Reply

Bahaha A+ thank you.



Will never not be funny. Reply

iconic Reply

Lol Reply

Lol wut?!



Also I didn't even know you watched this show op.



edit: Nevermind I did know you watched this show because you reblogged stuff about it on tumblr before I even started watching and just forgot lol



Edited at 2017-10-30 12:15 am (UTC) Reply

I do, I'm just not super duper into it. It's fun tho. Reply

I'm not super duper into either and yet I still do tumblr posts about my reaction to each episode lol. It's a good way to kill time I guess. Reply

I wonder what detail out of his arrest revealed this. The timing is very coincidental. Reply

i think his arrest just made ppl aware that he exists lol Reply

Mte Reply

lol true Reply

he also wasn't arrested so Reply

is he still dating his stranger things co-star? I'm not clicking on The Sun Reply

Yeah. I think they were just seen together recently. Reply

They've been together for a year iirc. Reply

You got a kid and you are snorting cocaine

we got a real winner for best dad of the year Reply

i usually don't but.....you're somebody's father Reply

LOL Reply

omg it's not like he's giving his kid cocaine...prob 95 percent of celebs are cokeheads tbh kids or no kids. Reply

i just finished binging s2 and steve is totes the superior bf Reply

He really is. Reply

Ita Reply

i agree Reply

right? i never liked jonathons shifty ass, but now i'm definitely all aboard the good ship mother duck!steve Reply

yup idk what she's thinking Reply

no he's not, neither of them are. Reply

100%. Jonathan was too wuss to hold a gun. Nancy had to take it. Reply

agreed but I wouldn’t want him to get back with Nancy. I like him better with his own plot. Reply

Yes, he seems to be an even better person when Nancy's not around. Reply

Steve was a dick in s1. I will never forget how he basically slut shammed the fuck out if Nancy and harassed her. S2 he seemed more chill but i ain't forgettin that shit.



I will say that its best he and nancy dont get back together. Theyre obviously not compatible Reply

MTE. Like Steve isn't perfect by any means, but he's definitely better than Jonathan...and more useful! Reply

Steve’s arc is really great. But he WAS a dick in season 1. The slut shaming and also when went on about the wheelers being disgraced to the community and not being surprised about wills disappearance (all because he was jealous of Jonathan). Like... that was harsh and awful. Reply

IA Reply

i'm really attracted to steve i hate myself. Reply

season three needs to focus on steve tbh. he was an angel in season two. bring in his long lost brother played by ben schwartz and send jonathan off to boarding school. who even cares about him? Reply

