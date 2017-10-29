Mariah Carey pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at star-studded dinner

Karl is such trash. Reply

okay mariah, I've been listening to her hits a lot lately and wondering if she's gonna put out anything new.

not with those album sales boo



Sadly despite it being quality work no one seems to want to buy newer music from 90s superstars, just old favorites

I have a playlist that is like one of the many soundtracks of my depression that begins with Mariah classics on spotify. I Still Believe->My All->Butterfly->Can't Let Go->Breakdown

Billboard speculated that its high ratio of first-week sales to total 2014 sales suggested that interest in the album came primarily from a decreasing group of die-hard fans. me. i am mariah... was an abysmal flop despite being a solid record, so i don't see her making the effort with any great haste. this bit from the wiki for it depressed me: #lambily lol :(

its cause she and other older 90s acts are still trying to b trendy, if mariah got an image makeover & released adult contemporary bops she could move albums again, same w madonna & they were both doing AC in the 90s so well so idgi

shes was in the studio but she's taking her time. And I like to blame Stella for having her do all these projects tbh

YAS QUEEN



Also the Hadid shade is amazing :D

damn i want karl's space suit

"It wasn't entirely clear that Ms. Carey knew who Ms. Hadid was. It wasn't entirely clear she needed to."

I must be listening to something different than the people who are saying she sounded great. =/

Great in comparison to...?

Great in comparison to...?

Because she was totally struggling, went low where she normally goes high, and couldn't even sing half of the runs. Yikes.

I remember when Mimi could fart into the wind and there would be 150 comments.

