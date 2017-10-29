Mariah Carey pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at star-studded dinner
Best-selling singer-songwriter and philanthropist Mariah Carey performed at a star-studded dinner party hosted by V Magazine editor Stephen Gan in tribute of designer Karl Lagerfeld. Among the evening's attendees were André Leon Talley, Martha Stewart, Lady Bunny, Kris Jenner, Bonner Bolton (a professional bull rider), and Naomi Campbell. The New York Times in a slightly shady article reported that Carey "confidently hit her notes and moved quickly onto other hits, including “We Belong Together” and “Hero,” which she dedicated to Mr. Lagerfeld." The Times also reported that guests rose from their seats and whooped and hollered: "Afterward, she posed for photos with fans. 'I’m Gigi,' said Gigi Hadid, who came with her sister, Bella Hadid. 'I just want to say hi. You’re amazing.' It wasn’t entirely clear that Ms. Carey knew who Ms. Hadid was. It wasn’t entirely clear she needed to."
Youtube comments heaped praise on the 47-year old songbird's performance, with reviews including "Mariah...OMG holy SHIT she is looking great, SOUNDS AMAZING and this is LIVE! You go MARIAH! OMG!," and "Mariah slayed it!!! In my opinion one of her best performances this year. I love her tone. Her voice was in a very good shape that day. She looks very confident :) Maybe that's the reason why she easily hit all those high notes. LOOOVE IT❤❤❤ I can't wait for her christmas shows this year❤."
