After Texans team owner's comments most Texans players kneel before their game + Jay-Z comments




Earlier this week, Texans owner Bob McNair (who donated a million dollars to Donald Trump's campaign) criticized the ongoing protests during the national anthem and said "We can't have the inmates running the prison."

This quote wasn't received well. Up until today, no Texans players had taken a knee but before today's game almost all of the players took a knee during the anthem.



On Friday Jay-Z began his 4:44 tour and mentioned Bob McNair's comment.



