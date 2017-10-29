After Texans team owner's comments most Texans players kneel before their game + Jay-Z comments
Texans players kneel during anthem after team owner calls them 'inmates' https://t.co/TMqthf3MWc— Guardian US (@GuardianUS) October 29, 2017
Earlier this week, Texans owner Bob McNair (who donated a million dollars to Donald Trump's campaign) criticized the ongoing protests during the national anthem and said "We can't have the inmates running the prison."
This quote wasn't received well. Up until today, no Texans players had taken a knee but before today's game almost all of the players took a knee during the anthem.
Most of the Houston Texans kneeled during the national anthem today pic.twitter.com/6KZt7oPcFQ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 29, 2017
On Friday Jay-Z began his 4:44 tour and mentioned Bob McNair's comment.
Jay Z addressing McNair’s Inmates running the prison comment. pic.twitter.com/8x2vmeZmh4— Robert Littal (@BSO) October 28, 2017
I’m glad he said that shit. Not much is gonna change and he won’t face a lot of consequences but I know seeing the players kneel in response to what he said will burn his ass up.
imo his fans gotta stop projecting wokeness onto him and then having these bizarre expectations bc of it. the man held up a lgbt flag and posted love wins, nothing too different than what loads of other celebs have done without getting this woke activist king image and the ensuing expectations that come with it that he'll inevitably fail to live up to.
I agree with you on most of the rest though. He's not willing to have opinions on anything in his interview. He's a rich, not super bright white guy who doesn't want to do anything that might be perceived as political. If he doesn't care enough to say anything about BLM on his own, why are you even trying to give him credit?
He’s never been politically or stanch in his stance for any diversity or feminist or LGBTQ issues so it’s weird so many people project that onto him
I would deeply respect them for going that route but I understand their reluctance.
