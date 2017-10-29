After Texans team owner's comments most Texans players kneel before their game + Jay-Z comments

The guys at my office are football fanatics and I'm soooooo tiiiiiired of hearing their white opinions on this every Monday. I'm happy Texas is doing this and I hope everybody keeps taking a knee til that sick joke of a president is ousted and all the nazis are punched into the sun. Reply

I’m glad he said that shit. Not much is gonna change and he won’t face a lot of consequences but I know seeing the players kneel in response to what he said will burn his ass up. Reply

Props to the players. Get his hating ass. This is why people kneel, because no matter how hard the work is, how much money you bring in for the owner, he's still going to treat you like dirt with that talk. Owners that toe the line are complicit.



Link



there were SO MANY BLM SIGNS. pic.twitter.com/bZY7SgdBrG — mar|BLM (@thesoloharry) October 29, 2017



meanwhile my dumb fav (i need to rethink this) ignored dozens of people holding BLM signs @ his show tonight smh. Reply

but has he even taken signs before? plus doesnt he usually bring his own lgbt flags lol rather than taking them from the audience to hold up. ngl i find the flag thing a little weird but taking and holding up fan signs would be even weirder.

imo his fans gotta stop projecting wokeness onto him and then having these bizarre expectations bc of it. the man held up a lgbt flag and posted love wins, nothing too different than what loads of other celebs have done without getting this woke activist king image and the ensuing expectations that come with it that he'll inevitably fail to live up to. Reply

Link





I’m seriously so sorry for all of Harrys black fans y’all seriously deserve so much better I can’t imagine how you all must feel :((( — mar|BLM (@thesoloharry) October 29, 2017



LoL, MTE, what is happening? This Twitter is a mess: Reply

Link

someone put the BLM flag on the stage and he walked by it :/ Reply

Parent

Link

I'm pretty certain he just holds up the pride flags that people throw on stage (I don't think he's actually going out and buying flags to wave around). It looks like someone threw a BLM flag on stage and he just looked at it and walked past it.



I agree with you on most of the rest though. He's not willing to have opinions on anything in his interview. He's a rich, not super bright white guy who doesn't want to do anything that might be perceived as political. If he doesn't care enough to say anything about BLM on his own, why are you even trying to give him credit? Reply

Link

i do agree about fans projecting all kinds of shit on him, but the same way he can wave around the rainbow flag for whatever reason, he can wave around the blm flag...like its the least he can do. as non political as hagrid tries to be, he has spoken out about gay rights and womens rights, but never civil rights...given the current racial climate, it's fucked up and i get why ppl, especially black fans would feel a way about it. Reply

Link

so true. people project a lot on Harry. its so weird. they act like he is this huge ally, what did he actually do? Reply

Link

I never got why Emma Watson continues to (deservingly so) get so much shit for HeforShe but not him.



He’s never been politically or stanch in his stance for any diversity or feminist or LGBTQ issues so it’s weird so many people project that onto him Reply

Link

yeah i can't fuck with ~faves who refuse to use their voice to speak up about shit that actually matters, especially with everything that's going on rn. waving a damn flag is the least he could do, all things considered. its not much, but its better than stepping over them/acting like they don't exist while waving other flags. 😒 Reply

Expand

Link









Edited at 2017-10-30 12:09 am (UTC) That guy at the end of the clip, using his right hand to cover his chest.. made me LOL. Reply

You mean using his left hand? Reply

Link

Baha, apparently I'm the dumb one today. Whoops. ;) Reply

Link

The owner’s “apology” was bullshit too tbh. He meant what he said and felt comfortable saying it because he was in a room that was at least half full of his peers who he thought would wholeheartedly agree. Fuck all the way off. Reply

Kick asses 👏🏾 Reply

I'm tired of this. Cancel the NFL. Reply

that isn’t gonna happen. Reply

Link

wow. are you sure? Reply

Expand

Link

Looool Reply

Link

I'd like to see the strike. That would force some changes, I think Reply

Link

I hope the protests keep spreading







Edited at 2017-10-30 12:17 am (UTC) Reply

If only POC in the NFL would just protest and not play. I know they like and need their paychecks but seeing as how the league is somewhere around 73-74% POC, that kind of message could make such an impact. Reply

This. So much this. Reply

Link

You're asking them to put their and their families livelihoods on hold to battle one of the largest corporations in the world.



I would deeply respect them for going that route but I understand their reluctance. Reply

Link

They have millions of dollars and who knows what in assets. It's not like a single mom working at Burger King getting fired. Reply

Parent

Link

mte Reply

Link

I feel like it's not my place to tell anyone to give up their livelihood but that's what it feels like. Every sunday, this is the new ritual. Rinse, repeat. Reply

Link

that won't happen because they don't want to mess up current and future money. Reply

Link

White players need to be putting their jobs/butts on the line. The major faces of the NFL (Aaron Rodgers, Ben the Rapist, Tom Brady, JJ Watt) can afford to go to battle against the league without the financial impact mattering as much. Unfortunately most of those guys don't gaf enough to do so. Even though the NFL is dominated by black athletes, most of them don't make nearly enough to take such a stand Reply

Expand

Link

If only money didnt exist. Reply

Link

Yeah, there definitely would be a profound effect if they all did so. Reply

Link

i dont think its fair to ask POC to risk their jobs to fight injustice... white ppl need to do better Reply

Link

I would honestly be concerned for the players' physical safety if POC uniformly boycotted. Sports fans are unhinged. Reply

Link

nah, all the players would have to strike to pull that off...the players of color shouldn't be the only ones putting their livelihood on the line Reply

Link

he's so disgusting. im glad they kneeled. i am curious if JJ wasnt injured if he would have kneeled. i dont think he would have tbh Reply

Someone needs to run him into the ground. Reply

Heard Jay's tour isn't doing well. Not to discredit what he's saying now, but someone should make a post for a good laugh or two.



Edited at 2017-10-30 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

I legitimately forgot he had an album and a tour. I'm going to need Beyoncé's husband to get a grip because he's been phoning it in imo. He should just open her tours. Reply

Link

lol Reply

Link

He needs to get back with Ye. Reply

Parent

Link

I forgot he had released an album this year too Reply

Link

Anyone know what the commentator is about to say in that tweet before it ends? "This is a team where players have wanted to kneel in demonstration earlier but--" Reply

