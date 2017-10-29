Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x08 - "First Wife"
Claire returns to Lallybroch with Jamie, where she does not receive quite the reception she was expecting. Unbeknownst to her, Jamie's made some choices in their time apart which come back to haunt them with a vengeance.
Outlander airs on Starz on Sundays at 8pm. It is made available "OnDemand" at midnight on the day of airing.
Source
This episode made me SO MAD. For reasons related to the gif above. I forgot how backwards the treatment of women was in 18th century society. I was a bit bored this episode? But Young Ian was adorable and innocent. Hoping to see more of Jamie's ragtag band. Not surprised by Jamie's secret.
Wee Ian and Fergus are adorable and I look forward to any wacky adventures they have. Ian's reaction to seeing Claire guuuutted me. Also, thank the good lord they aren't writing Yi Tien Cho as the little racist stereotype that DG wrote him as.
Although I'm looking forward to next week.