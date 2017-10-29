Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x08 - "First Wife"

havent watched it yet since I have to while it airs on TV, but yeah - it surprises me that Claire would be so willing to hop back to a time where she's nearly raped every time she walks outside and treated like shit. Not that the 60s were perfect, but she had a good job, was respected(as far as we saw), had a strong daughter. Reply

i hated that aspect from the books. DG is such a messy writer as if Claire couldn’t be happy with her life in the present day nope she needed that true love despite all the havoc she endures. Reply

honestly, doesn't matter how good the dick is, i would never go back 200 years, just to be treated even more like a second class citizen than i still am today. fuck that shit. Reply

ever since the black jack/frank storylines ended i just find watching the episodes a chore. however, i'm excited that they are leaving edinburgh. maybe it will pick up again... Reply

eeeeehhh, i'm not feeling this season anymore tbh. i (surprisingly) rather liked the modern day stuff, especially my precious scottish baby bear roger and his awkward attemps at flirting. and claire was actually doing quite well, being a doctor, having friends and being rid of frank. Reply

Egad, that's a big gif. Reply

The first season was actually good. The second had some good moments but dragged... this season? I'm just not into it. It's rather boring. Reply

I fucking love this show. I really should hate it, but I look forward to it every week. *shrugs* Reply

idc, I'm loving this season and I really enjoyed this episode. It's funny because the Jamie of 20 years ago would love to settle down with Claire and lead a quiet life. Now, after the life he's led, he probably doesn't believe that pipe dream could ever become reality. Just proof of what he said to Claire, that he's a different man. Obviously there needs to be some drama between J/C at this point, and I'm looking forward to them re-building their relationship as who they are now. I saw a post comparing the arc of eps 7-9 of season one (uniting using passion, finding issues that are below the superficial, nearly getting torn apart, then coming together stronger than before) to eps 6-8 of this season.



Wee Ian and Fergus are adorable and I look forward to any wacky adventures they have. Ian's reaction to seeing Claire guuuutted me. Also, thank the good lord they aren't writing Yi Tien Cho as the little racist stereotype that DG wrote him as. Reply

Was I the only one that wanted to punch Claire when she made the comment about not knowing what it feels like to be a worried parent? What a shit thing to say to Jaime who probably would have given anything to raise Bree or Willie.



Although I'm looking forward to next week. Reply

i dont care. i love this show. i am loving this season but YEAH. i was floored that the woman isnt even 24 hours back in the past before she's getting (nearly) raped. like good lord why would you put up with that. Reply

I'm watching it, but I don't know how long this is supposed to go on for. Are they supposed to go back to have "adventures" when they're like 40-50 (even though they don't look it)? And I don't mean this to be ageist, but they're in the 17th century and/or from the 1950s/60s. They don't/shouldn't move like they do, unlike the people nowadays who take better care of themselves and have health care. Reply

