The Killers, Imagine Dragons working on Benefit Concert for Victims of Las Vegas Mass Shooting
.@thekillers and @Imaginedragons are getting ready to play what may be the largest benefit show ever in Las Vegas https://t.co/YMT7sagdc2— Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) October 29, 2017
• Both Las Vegas bands The Killers and Imagine Dragons have gone on record to say, “We want to do something.”
• The concert is set to take place in Las Vegas in the new T-Mobile Arena.
• Both bands are in the middle or about to launch worldwide tours so getting a date where both can play is difficult. Options are still being reviewed but it's likely for either Dec. 1st or Dec. 4th of 2017.
• Officials have yet to make a formal announcement of the event, but sources familiar with plans for the benefit show have confirmed it is a go, and that both bands are indeed eager to perform at the event.
• Proceeds from this event will go to the victims and their families under the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.
i've seen Imagine Dragons at the Weenie Roast and they were great live.
while i get that these are vegas musicians, the victims were at a country music fest, there should be country artists/management stepping up as well.
ok had to edit to correct myself a little. there was a benefit held with a few performers http://tasteofcountry.com/cam-las-vegas-shooting-victims-faith-vegas-strong/ i still hope a few more big name acts will want to perform as well.
Edited at 2017-10-30 02:52 am (UTC)
There was a great music channel i think is gone or merged with something Palladia now mtv live, they had one of thier shows a year a so back, i really like them.
Don't care for tks, i admit i prob miss out on a few bands because i don't like the front person/lead. Shrugs