The Killers, Imagine Dragons working on Benefit Concert for Victims of Las Vegas Mass Shooting



• Both Las Vegas bands The Killers and Imagine Dragons have gone on record to say, “We want to do something.

• The concert is set to take place in Las Vegas in the new T-Mobile Arena.

• Both bands are in the middle or about to launch worldwide tours so getting a date where both can play is difficult. Options are still being reviewed but it's likely for either Dec. 1st or Dec. 4th of 2017.

• Officials have yet to make a formal announcement of the event, but sources familiar with plans for the benefit show have confirmed it is a go, and that both bands are indeed eager to perform at the event.

• Proceeds from this event will go to the victims and their families under the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

