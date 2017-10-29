The Killers, Imagine Dragons working on Benefit Concert for Victims of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

.@thekillers and @Imaginedragons are getting ready to play what may be the largest benefit show ever in Las Vegas https://t.co/YMT7sagdc2 — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) October 29, 2017

• Both Las Vegas bandsandhave gone on record to say, “• The concert is set to take place in Las Vegas in the new• Both bands are in the middle or about to launch worldwide tours so getting a date where both can play is difficult. Options are still being reviewed but it's likely for eitheror• Officials have yet to make a formal announcement of the event, but sources familiar with plans for the benefit show have confirmed it is a go, and that both bands are indeed eager to perform at the event.• Proceeds from this event will go to the victims and their families under the