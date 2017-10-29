Justin Bieber's pastor talks Harvey Weinstein and Bieber's tour cancellation

"It's interesting how on one hand we honor Hugh Hefner when he passes away, the dude was a pornographer, but yet Harvey Weinstein is this demon in culture right now. And I said we gotta pick our poison here."



I really hope I'm reading this wrong Reply

Thread

Link

unfortunately, i don't think you did. i read it a few times, and nah, i'm not having it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he says, making his money off a 20 year old who has committed every sin in ~the~ book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a pastor talking shit? quelle surprise. Reply

Thread

Link

why is a pastor trying to become a celebrity. Reply

Thread

Link

Because being famous and making lots of money is God's will. It is the height of holiness to accumulate wealth.



Luke 7:20-21, "And Jesus said unto them, 'Get money, bitch!'"



Edited at 2017-10-29 10:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO, ilu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so bad that I laughed at your last sentence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because wealth is God's way of how showing how holy you are, obvs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's interesting how on one hand we honor Hugh Hefner when he passes away





Who tf is honoring him besides dumbass men tho?





People seriously think this pastor is hot? 😐 Reply

Thread

Link

I went to the grocery store today and at checkout there was a special Time mini-book/special edition for him like he was fucking princess diana or something. People definitely honored him when he died. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really is a lot of dumbass men. I read the reddit post about his death (big mistake, huge) and there were literally 1000s of guys circlejerking about how they masturbated for the first time with a Playboy magazine and how they looked up to "this great man" and how Hefner lived the life any man would want, etc. Any criticism of him sexually coercing and objectifying young women was met with "are you saying women can't make their own decisions???".



The pastor literally looks like a mole rat, but some people have shitty taste. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sis, did you not go on twitter or fb after his death? pretty much everywhere but ONTD was praising him as a legend, a feminist hero, a trans activist, etc. society's a fucking mess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he makes me so uncomfortable Reply

Thread

Link





mte. side eyeing the people on here who said his pastor was hot. like........ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's so gross looking tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's not an eye exam in existence to fix that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, even without considering he's super conservative Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like Terry Richardson's ugly buff younger brother Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is so gross. like way more repulsive than justin bieber. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those glasses he has never bode well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

American Horror Story: Cult Part 2 starring Selena, Justin, etc

Reply

Thread

Link

Maria Bamford 'sure I'll join your cult'.gif/Maria Bamford 'cult' joke-set.mp4 Reply

Thread

Link

So ready for Lady Dynamite s2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He makes me wildly uncomfortable. Reply

Thread

Link

when are the stories gonna come out about this douche? Reply

Thread

Link

Stfu

The man doesn’t need help he needs a good bashing to his head



Anyway deepset forehead wrinkles bug me Reply

Thread

Link

I expect a pastor to have an approach of love and forgiveness. that's kinda their bag. even prison ministers will tell you these horrible men deserve divine forgiveness but need to serve their sentences and change. a pastor who said that Harvey needs Jesus, but must face the consequences for his actions, as it's the only path to eternal forgiveness, that wouldn't bother me. even if i'd think, i hope God slaps the shit out of him, 80 or 90 times. Hourly. For a thousand years.



but that terrible comparison is out of the 1500s and he should be slapped for it. Don't say harvey being a rapist is akin to nudie pictures. Reply

Thread

Link

i agree--a friend volunteered w a prison ministry and the pastor she worked with was very firm in his belief that while divine forgiveness was available to those who actively sought it and repented for the wrongs they had committed, it didn't mean that they didn't also need to serve their time and accept the consequences imposed by society for their actions. for all some pastors like to pretend that this world is just a stopgap between them and idk eternity w jesus or whatever, we have consequences and punishments and a justice system and believing in jesus does not mean you get to skip past those things and head straight to divine mercy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The ethos of Christianity is to hate the sin but love the sinner and that for anyone who repents and asks for forgiveness is thus deserving ... and so on. Ia that part isn’t a surprise.



While pornography has been deemed expression of free speech, I feel like what he’s trying to say is not that nudie pics are equal to HW but that the culture of exploitation of women is supplemented by the Hefner world where women are seen as objects for the purpose of men’s pleasure, regardless if one world includes consent (posing nude) and one world does not (HW). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh I don't think his problem is the exploitation of women but more with women dressing/behaving not how they "should" in religion's opinion. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i agree with your point about his comparison. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but he isn't say harvey being a rapist is akin to nude pictures. the way i understood his comments is that he calling attention to the hypocrisy of saying one thing is bad (harvey), yet the other thing is view as somehow acceptable, or less bad (as evidence by celebrating hugh hefner, playboy, etc.) when in fact both are bad and as a society we need to examine the culture that create men like harvey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg did this really happen? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i hope so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Second coming of Lucifer, the fallen angel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFFFFFAO nooou Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL when was this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm CRYING @ this LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus wasn't having it lmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I almost peed myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG what is this from? Satan clearly was like "today is my day, bitch" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can almost hear Jesus cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO



Too bad this was staged. Still hilarious in gif form, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why it didn't snap sooner though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that this dude is giving any interviews at all is so off putting Reply

Thread

Link

lord... how can they even argue they're a genuine church and not out to make $$ at this point. its so transparent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why are they trying to make this happen

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Uncle Terry realness.



Edited at 2017-10-29 11:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Freak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds like being a pastor is the way he found to get the attention he craves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link