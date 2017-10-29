Justin Bieber's pastor talks Harvey Weinstein and Bieber's tour cancellation
Justin Bieber's pastor Pastor Carl wrote a book and visited The Breakfast Club to promote it
On Harvey Weinstein:
"He needs Jesus like I need Jesus. Are the consequences of his sin heavier? Absolutely, but at the end of the day, that man needs help and if there's any place he could ever come that would open up their doors, that would be ours. It doesn't mean we absolve or endorse or advocate or excuse his behavior, it just means our answer is the same no matter what your problem is."
"It's interesting how on one hand we honor Hugh Hefner when he passes away, the dude was a pornographer, but yet Harvey Weinstein is this demon in culture right now. And I said we gotta pick our poison here."
Charlamagne interrupts and says he can't let him compare women making the consensual decision to appear in Playboy to what Harvey did. Pastor Carl says he's not comparing them, but what they reperesent.
"We're mad on one hand about what Harvey Weinstein has done but the culture that created it we also honor."
"How can one thing be acceptable and then we expect things like the Harvey Weinstein thing to happen for so long?"
On people speculating about his bromance with Bieber and if it influenced him to cancel his tour:
"People who speculate like that don't have any context of what it means to have a pastor or a friend and Justin made his own calls. He made his own decisions. It's not my role to tell this boy, this man really, man of God, what to do,"
"Why would I have a hand in cancelling his tour? Why would I want Beliebers mad at me?"
SOURCE
I really hope I'm reading this wrong
Luke 7:20-21, "And Jesus said unto them, 'Get money, bitch!'"
Edited at 2017-10-29 10:30 pm (UTC)
Who tf is honoring him besides dumbass men tho?
People seriously think this pastor is hot? 😐
The pastor literally looks like a mole rat, but some people have shitty taste.
The man doesn’t need help he needs a good bashing to his head
Anyway deepset forehead wrinkles bug me
but that terrible comparison is out of the 1500s and he should be slapped for it. Don't say harvey being a rapist is akin to nudie pictures.
While pornography has been deemed expression of free speech, I feel like what he’s trying to say is not that nudie pics are equal to HW but that the culture of exploitation of women is supplemented by the Hefner world where women are seen as objects for the purpose of men’s pleasure, regardless if one world includes consent (posing nude) and one world does not (HW).
Too bad this was staged. Still hilarious in gif form, though.
Edited at 2017-10-29 11:38 pm (UTC)