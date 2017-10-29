Justin Bieber's pastor talks Harvey Weinstein and Bieber's tour cancellation



Justin Bieber's pastor Pastor Carl wrote a book and visited The Breakfast Club to promote it

On Harvey Weinstein:

"He needs Jesus like I need Jesus. Are the consequences of his sin heavier? Absolutely, but at the end of the day, that man needs help and if there's any place he could ever come that would open up their doors, that would be ours. It doesn't mean we absolve or endorse or advocate or excuse his behavior, it just means our answer is the same no matter what your problem is."
"It's interesting how on one hand we honor Hugh Hefner when he passes away, the dude was a pornographer, but yet Harvey Weinstein is this demon in culture right now. And I said we gotta pick our poison here."

Charlamagne interrupts and says he can't let him compare women making the consensual decision to appear in Playboy to what Harvey did. Pastor Carl says he's not comparing them, but what they reperesent.
"We're mad on one hand about what Harvey Weinstein has done but the culture that created it we also honor."
"How can one thing be acceptable and then we expect things like the Harvey Weinstein thing to happen for so long?"

On people speculating about his bromance with Bieber and if it influenced him to cancel his tour:

"People who speculate like that don't have any context of what it means to have a pastor or a friend and Justin made his own calls. He made his own decisions. It's not my role to tell this boy, this man really, man of God, what to do,"

"Why would I have a hand in cancelling his tour? Why would I want Beliebers mad at me?"

