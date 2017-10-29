Thor Ragnarok has already grossed over $100 million overseas
#ThorRagnarok has reeled in $108 million at the international box office, still to open in China https://t.co/i8PoXqQSAc pic.twitter.com/uUTc4o63Je— Variety (@Variety) October 29, 2017
- Thor Ragnarok has made $107.6 million dollars overseas, still hasn't been released in China
- Disney said that the film is tracking 4% higher than GOTG 2
- The film opens Friday in the US, with early predictions at a $125 million opening weekend
*NEW* Cate Blanchett and Chris Hemsworth for Vogue Australia, 2017. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ttlhBk0ydK— daily cate blanchett (@blanchettdaily) October 29, 2017
This morning I ran to the top of a hill to clear my mind. My mind said "you're a fucking idiot, now we're stuck at the top of a hill". pic.twitter.com/415alI7nwO— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 26, 2017
Source
Source 2
Source 3
For those who have seen it, did you enjoy it? Can we get a Taika Waititi tag? So happy for him& the cast.
But to answer one of your questions I think I'm going to IMAX on Tuesday.
Yesss, I look forward to hearing what you think of it. I hope you get TLJ and BP for trailers, too.
Money well spent af that I'm already planning to spend two more times.
I'm going out of town thursday night and I'm so mad that I'll probably have to wait until the following tuesday to see it. :(
the humour was great too. it was copious but never at the expense of character integrity. i cant believe i like and care about the hulk now lmao
And I've never really given af about the Hulk either but he was definitely endearing in this and I like him a lot now too.