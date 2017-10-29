Thor Ragnarok has already grossed over $100 million overseas

I saw it yesterday and it is one of my favourite movies of the year. Taika is a TREASURE, I love what he did with the material. Reply

eu ri tanto. é a melhor comédia do ano ahahah Reply

OP I fully support a Taika Waititi tag, he should've gotten one ages ago! Reply

I saw it on Thursday and while I had a few problems with it I thought it was good. Reply

also Blade Runner 2049 flopped in China. Reply

LOOOOVED IT! the bridge/fight scenes at the end were everything Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] When Immigrant Song kicked in just as Thor was god-modeing it down towards the bridge I fucking came. So incredible! When I saw it the other day the woman next to me literally started rocking out at that part, and I was all "mte sis" when she did, it was great. Reply

yes! just as he jumped and the music started I turned to my friend and she was already facing me and we were both like "OHHHH FUCK YEAH!"



UGH YES OMG Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Stan Lee's cameo as the dude who cut his hair was pretty good, and I loved how Thor went from threatening him with his wrath to "Please kind sir, don't cut my hair" and then his screams when he did totally killed me. And then his screaming after he went through Grandmaster's Willy Wonka Terror Tunnel was also great. He was silly as can be but he also had brains and him outwitting Loki so damn easily was amazing. I have many Thor feels from this. Yes I have, and that top picture just reminds me of how hilarious Thor was in this. Reply

Sis. I got your PM. I just hate writing those on my phone and I haven't been on a computer yet lol



But to answer one of your questions I think I'm going to IMAX on Tuesday. Reply

Omg I wouldn't even attempt to write a PM on my phone lmao, it's all good.



Yesss, I look forward to hearing what you think of it. I hope you get TLJ and BP for trailers, too. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] As much as I still am bitter of the short hair. The fact that it was a Stan cameo that does it threw a chink to my resolve... @_@ Reply

Can't wait to see it Reply

One of the best MCU movies for sure.

Money well spent af that I'm already planning to spend two more times. Reply

<3 <3



I'm going out of town thursday night and I'm so mad that I'll probably have to wait until the following tuesday to see it. :( Reply

I've never seen a Thor movie and i might just go see this anyway. Reply

I read that it kind of ignores the first two anyway Reply

I saw it on the weekend and if was so much fun! I was thoroughly entertained Reply

it looks fun. i'll see it in theaters once i get my moviepass but not before. Reply

seen it twice already and i love it so much. easily my fave marvel film. i'm so happy with what they did with the thor and loki relationship, felt like all the film were just leading up to this.



the humour was great too. it was copious but never at the expense of character integrity. i cant believe i like and care about the hulk now lmao Reply

lmao yeah for ONCE the hulk was actually cool Reply

It's what we get when the director actually cares about the characters instead of using them as props for whatever story they want to tell Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I loved the Loki and Thor stuff as well, and thank god they had actual growth for both of them. Thor seeing his betrayal coming a mile away and getting the better of him was great, but he also told him he could be better, and Loki listened! Instead of just going round in the usual circles he did something different, but still in his usual Loki way (like saying he would be the leader of the group Korg was with, and then his ridiculous showboating when he went to help people).



And I've never really given af about the Hulk either but he was definitely endearing in this and I like him a lot now too. Reply

fucking loved it. thank you taika Reply

i need to watch the 2nd thor movie. Reply

