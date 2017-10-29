Thor Ragnarok has already grossed over $100 million overseas



- Thor Ragnarok has made $107.6 million dollars overseas, still hasn't been released in China
- Disney said that the film is tracking 4% higher than GOTG 2
- The film opens Friday in the US, with early predictions at a $125 million opening weekend







For those who have seen it, did you enjoy it? Can we get a Taika Waititi tag? So happy for him& the cast.
