Rita tries to scam free food from Gordon Ramsey after being turned away at one of his restaurants
Rita was on the Jonathan Ross show with Gordon Ramsey and she spoke about the time she tried to eat at one of his restaurants.
"I walked in and I was like ooh I'd love a little meal y'know. And they were just like 'no, this isn't happening'.
She said it was probably because of a dresscode as she was just wearing a tracksuit and some sneakers. Rita then took the opportunity to ask him about eating at one of his establishments in the future:
"I'm just going to ask right now. Can I come to one of your restaurants?"
"Yes, you can!"
"But for free though?"
Gordon Ramsey asked her which location she was turned away from but Rita refused to tell him. This is probably because after that poor Ritabot was fired for complementing Rita on Facebook, Rita is extra careful about not getting people in trouble.
She also performed her new (soon-to-be) hit single Anywhere.
It's not just her career that's a hoax...ha money's fake too!
"At the request of our guests, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay has a smart dress code - jacket preferred, shirt with a collar required for gentlemen, no t-shirts, shorts, sportswear, sneakers or trainers of any kind."
But if you're a decent person who's famous then you usually have no problem pulling out your Amex and paying for something yourself.
