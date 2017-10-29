Rita tries to scam free food from Gordon Ramsey after being turned away at one of his restaurants

this lorde copycat Reply

"But for free though?"



It's not just her career that's a hoax...ha money's fake too!







It's not just her career that's a hoax...ha money's fake too!

Lmfao right? What happened to her billions?

she's investing everything in her ART

Isn't that common for famous celebrities tho? Like all their dresses, makeup, eating out, drinks, etc is always free because brands and businesses want people to associate their product/brand with celebrity to boost their sales.....then again I said "famous celebrities" so that may not apply here.

I don't know rich people stuffs but wow at her getting kicked out for what she was wearing lol

Is that just her assumption or was she told that? I'm not watching the video lol. Maybe they were booked up.

She was told, his restaurants are specific and higher end so they have a code

"At the request of our guests, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay has a smart dress code - jacket preferred, shirt with a collar required for gentlemen, no t-shirts, shorts, sportswear, sneakers or trainers of any kind."

So why ignore the dress code and stil try.

I know, she's Rita Ora, but feel the room.

There a lot of places with official dress codes that aren't really enforced.

I guess to me Ramsay is well known to not be those kind of places, but maybe that's just insider knowledge.

even dave n busters enforces their dress code tho and it aint that fancy

Anywhere is so so good I guess hustle pays off

Rita Ora is a viable popstar now, 2017 is going all out

#brand so this is how a #business #boss gets by without singing a note in years, I'm inspired

C.L. should take some notes

ita! she should also book rita's sister while at it.

2015 2016 this year sis.



you've seen the light.





another year, another #R2 delay. I've been saying since 2015 2016 this year sis. you've seen the light.

"I walked in and I was like ooh I'd love a little meal y'know".



Usually you just ask to be seated... Reply

my walking into Outback Steakhouse on a Tuesday: "ooh I'd love a little meal y'know"

"Ooh I'd love a little meal y'know".



Me as a Server:

"Get out 😒"

Rita Ora:"Ooh I'd love a little meal y'know". Me as a Server: "Get out 😒"

It was probably Claridge's or Savoy Grill which shouldn't have really come as a shocker to her regarding dress codes.

That quote makes it seems like she wanted to eat for free instead of just being in casual clothes, and in that case they were right to turn her away. Bitch has to pay too.

yeah, that's cringy af

Gorden Ramsey



who dat? Reply

You got your "w" fixed!

Nope. But I did get a desktop computer!

Parent

I hate cooking but I love watching all of his shit.

I loved his Christmas special. Also I love when he has his kids working with him in the kitchen. He seems like a really good dad.

He really does. I know he cheated on his wife but, other than that, he seems like a good guy.

Parent

Can someone give me a history lesson. Has there been a singer who's tried as long as she had and eventually made it big after flopping about for years? Is history on the good sis's side?

Robyn tbh. Rita's Body Talk is coming!

robyn disappeared tho :(

Parent

David Bowie?

Nicole Shitsinger... oh wait

why do celebs, some of the richest ppl who have never had real work a day in their lives, always insist on free shit?

so that they stay rich

Parent

They're so accustomed to it. Everyone's always clammoring to give them free shit for free promo or just cause they're famous... people like Rita are always looking to take advantage of that to the fullest



But if you're a decent person who's famous then you usually have no problem pulling out your Amex and paying for something yourself.



Edited at 2017-10-29 09:28 pm (UTC) Reply

IMO Because people become entitled very easily once they get used to things, and celebrities are given a lot of free stuff

