Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Grab Breakfast+ The Weeknd Unfollows Her Mom & Friends
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Grab Breakfast Together One-on-One https://t.co/lFPG9x9RU8— TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2017
- Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted this morning having breakfast in Westlake Village
- This is the 3rd time they've been spotted hanging out recently, and Justin was seen at Selena's house the other night until midnight; The two broke up back in 2015 after a four year relationship
- Source is still saying the Weeknd is aware and is okay with it, but he just unfollowed her mom and friends on Instagram while his best friend unfollowed Selena(drama!)
Never forget:
Source 1 2
Would you let your SO hang out with their ex, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-10-29 08:09 pm (UTC)
Keeps going back to the same shitty, ugly guy no matter what he says or does.
I'm as lost as you.
it's not even funny at this point, just sad
they deserve each other
But after her black lives twitter rant she deserves this.
I just fell the fuck out
her comments in that cap were SO funny and hypocritical my god. justin for once didnt lie in his responses
It annoys me when people say Selena deserves better like she isn't exactly a good person lol
it’s there realtionship let them do whatever it is
however justin bieber is just a shit person so why would you even want to be friends with him.
plus they're both musicians (debatable), so it could be about a whispery collab
You need to relax. It’s gonna be ok.
WHAT DID THEY EAT?!?!!?!?!? Breakfast is my favorite meal and I expected to see some plates on that table.