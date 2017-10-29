fire

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Grab Breakfast+ The Weeknd Unfollows Her Mom & Friends


- Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted this morning having breakfast in Westlake Village
- This is the 3rd time they've been spotted hanging out recently, and Justin was seen at Selena's house the other night until midnight; The two broke up back in 2015 after a four year relationship
- Source is still saying the Weeknd is aware and is okay with it, but he just unfollowed her mom and friends on Instagram while his best friend unfollowed Selena(drama!)
Never forget:


Source 1 2
Would you let your SO hang out with their ex, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,